News-Medical.net
Researchers find link between metabolism and dementia-related brain measures
Every three seconds, someone in the world is diagnosed with dementia. And while there is no known cure, changes in the brain can occur years before a dementia diagnosis. Now, a world-first study from the University of South Australia’s Australian Centre for Precision Health has found a link between metabolism and dementia-related brain measures, providing valuable insights about the disease.
High-resolution pangenome dataset provides genetic insights into domestic and wild silkworm
BGI Genomics, in collaboration with Southwest University, the State Key Laboratory of Silkworm Genome Biology, and other partners, has constructed a high-resolution pangenome dataset representing almost the entire genomic content in a silkworm. This research paper, providing genetic insights into artificial selection (domestication and breeding) and ecological adaptation, was published...
Research sheds light on how the cell selects suitable protein fragments for robust T-cell response
As task forces of the adaptive immune system, T lymphocytes are responsible for attacking and killing infected or cancerous cells. Such cells, like almost all cells in the human body, present on their surface fragments of all the proteins they produce inside. If these include peptides that a T lymphocyte recognizes as foreign, the lymphocyte is activated and kills the cell in question. It is therefore important for a robust T-cell response that suitable protein fragments are presented to the T lymphocyte. The research team led by Simon Trowitzsch and Robert Tampé from the Institute of Biochemistry at Goethe University Frankfurt has now shed light on how the cell selects these protein fragments or peptides.
Novel technique helps to detangle how phosphorylation regulates cellular events
Each day, millions of biological processes occur in our body at a cellular level. Studying these processes can help us learn more about how cells function, a field that has continued to intrigue researchers. Recently, however, there has been a new player in this field. A new analytical method-;single-molecule detection-;has gained momentum due to its success in observing specific, biologically relevant molecules and the processes associated with them.
The compositional and functional diversity of the gut fungal microbiome
In a recent study published in The Lancet Microbe, researchers assessed the role of gut bacterial microbiome assembly and the gut mycobiome in relation to health, pathology, and clinical applications. Background. Studies have built a framework for investigating how gut fungi are connected to—or perhaps cause—different diseases and how to...
Obscure family of viruses already endemic in African monkeys "poised for spillover" to humans
An obscure family of viruses, already endemic in wild African primates and known to cause fatal Ebola-like symptoms in some monkeys, is "poised for spillover" to humans, according to new University of Colorado Boulder research published online Sept. 30 in the journal Cell. While such arteriviruses are already considered a...
Study helps understand how brain pathology influences the development of cognitive fatigue in MS patients
Using advanced diffusion neuroimaging technology, Kessler Foundation researchers investigated the relationship between the rate of cognitive fatigue to microstructural changes in the brain in persons with multiple sclerosis. Their findings help fill a gap in the current understanding of how brain pathology influences the development of fatigue over time. Their...
Brazilian study reveals the effects of SARS-CoV-2 infection on the central nervous system
A Brazilian study published in the journal PNAS describes some of the effects infection by SARS-CoV-2 can have on the central nervous system. A preliminary version (not yet peer-reviewed) posted in 2020 was one of the first to show that the virus that causes COVID-19 can infect brain cells, especially astrocytes. It also broke new ground by describing alterations in the structure of the cortex, the most neuron-rich brain region, even in cases of mild COVID-19.
Encouraging physical fitness may be an easy way to bring eye allergies in children
Allergies are one of the most common conditions in children, with eye allergies, or allergic conjunctivitis, affecting up to 30 percent of children worldwide. New research from Taiwan suggests that there may be an easy way to bring that number down, encourage physical fitness. Just don't send the kids outside on days when air quality is poor. The research also showed that children exposed to large amounts of air pollution were at greater risk of allergic conjunctivitis. The researchers hope their study will promote physical activity in children and inspire policymakers to prioritize environmental protection. The data will be presented at AAO 2022, the 126th annual meeting of the American Academy of Ophthalmology.
Patients with scleroderma have reduced levels of Cathepsin L
Much of the research on scleroderma, a connective tissue disease that causes scarring, or fibrosis, has focused on the increased number of proteins promoting fibrosis in these patients. A Medical University of South Carolina (MUSC) research team took a different tact and measured the levels of an antifibrotic protein, Cathepsin L, in these patients. They report in Rheumatology that patients with scleroderma had reduced levels of this antifibrotic protein, and the Cathepsin L that they did have was packaged in an inactive state that deprived it of its antifibrotic function. The team was led by Carol Feghali-Bostwick, Ph.D., the Kitty Trask Holt Endowed Chair for Scleroderma Research, and M.D.-Ph.D. student Joe Mouawad, a National Scleroderma Foundation predoctoral fellowship awardee.
Breath tests can lead to more personalized therapies for IBS patients
A new study led by Cedars-Sinai investigators found using breath tests to identify gut gas profiles can potentially help lead to more personalized therapies for people diagnosed with irritable bowel syndrome (IBS). The most common gastrointestinal disorder affects 10% to15% of the world's population. The disease spectrum for IBS includes...
Study on the lung-function trajectories in COVID-19 patients
Cases with critical coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) are often complicated due to the severe lung injury caused by the severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) infection. COVID-19 has already claimed more than 6.5 million lives worldwide, but there is limited data on the long-term trajectories of lung function in COVID-19 survivors.
SARS-CoV-2 spike protein and messenger ribonucleic acid found to translocate into the nucleus
In a recent study posted to the bioRxiv* preprint server, researchers reported severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-COV-2) spike (S) protein and S messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA) nuclear co-translocation as a novel feature of SARS-CoV-2 pathogenesis. Background. The causative organism of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19), SARS-CoV-2, has caused severe...
Learning health system approach offers a powerful route to improving NHS efficiency, report suggests
Researchers are calling on policy makers to support the use of data-driven learning health systems to deliver a step change in the NHS's ability to improve patient care. The call comes as a new report, authored by the Better Care programme from Health Data Research UK (HDR UK) and the Health Foundation, warns that tackling the huge pressures currently faced by health and care services as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic and a period of significant underfunding will require action on multiple fronts, and with learning health systems a key part of the mix.
Activating digital resilience needs to be undertaken as a “collective endeavor”: study
Helping children become more 'digitally resilient' needs to be a collective effort if they are to learn how to "thrive online", according to new research led by the University of East Anglia. Digital resilience is the capability to learn how to recognize, manage and recover from online risks - such...
Alzheimer’s researchers highlight the need for inclusive clinical trials
Enrolling representative populations in clinical trials for Alzheimer's disease is critical for finding treatments that will be safe and effective for all patients. African Americans and Latinos are disproportionately affected by this disease yet are substantially underrepresented in trials of promising therapies. For example, an analysis of data from more than 100 clinical trials testing new treatments for Alzheimer's disease found that only 12% of participants were of any non-White race or Hispanic ethnicity.
IRIS Registry presents latest eye research at AAO 2022
The IRIS® Registry (Intelligent Research in Sight) powered several big data studies this year, most of which will be presented and discussed at AAO 2022 Gather, the 126th annual meeting of the American Academy of Ophthalmology. Launched in 2014, the IRIS Registry is the nation's first and largest comprehensive...
Broadly neutralizing antibodies are the blueprint for variant-proof, pansarbecovirus vaccines
A recent Nature Reviews Immunology study has summarized the efficacy of neutralizing antibodies that target four main regions of the spike (S) protein of severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2), namely, the receptor-binding domain (RBD) in the S1 subunit, the fusion peptide region in the S2 subunit, the stem helix region, and the N-terminal domain.
Bioactive compounds derived from Ganoderma lucidum exhibit anti-SARS-CoV-2 activity
Scientists have identified lucidenic acid A, one of the bioactive compounds of Ganoderma lucidum, as a potential inhibitor of severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) host cell entry. The study has recently been published in the journal Food and Chemical Toxicology. Study: Lucidenic acid A inhibits the binding of...
Epileptic seizures are more common after cerebral venous thrombosis
Epileptic seizures are frequent among patients with cerebral venous thrombosis — a blood clot affecting the venous system of the brain. A thesis from University of Gothenburg suggests that some of these patients should be diagnosed with epilepsy and offered medication to prevent further seizures. Cerebral venous thrombosis (CVT)...
