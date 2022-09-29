ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Baton Rouge Parish, LA

Comments / 0

Related
brproud.com

Baton Rouge man charged with Soliciting For Prostitutes

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A man was recently arrested after detectives with the Baton Rouge Police Department noticed a Honda without its headlights on. Latreal Bernard Raymond, 42, of Baton Rouge, was found in the vehicle with one other unidentified person on E. Garfield St. The duo was...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Sheriff’s office investigating escaped inmate’s death

JACKSON, La. (BRPROUD) — The East Feliciana Parish Sheriff’s Office launched an investigation into the death of an escaped inmate over the weekend. The sheriff’s office said the escaped inmate, 29-year-old Matthew D. Walker of Denham Springs, walked away from his assigned work location in Jackson on Sept. 19. Deputies assisted West Feliciana Parish Sheriff’s Office in the search.
JACKSON, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
County
East Baton Rouge Parish, LA
State
Louisiana State
East Baton Rouge Parish, LA
Crime & Safety
City
Baton Rouge, LA
wbrz.com

High-ranking Ascension Parish deputy ticketed for DWI, suspended

ASCENSION PARISH - A high-ranking sheriff's deputy was suspended after a state trooper reportedly caught him driving drunk late Saturday night. State Police arrested Captain TJ Gaughf for DWI, according to the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office. The department reported Gaughf was booked over the weekend, but he was released after getting a ticket.
ASCENSION PARISH, LA
wbrz.com

Work release inmate missing for weeks found dead in Jackson cemetery

JACKSON - The East Feliciana Parish Sheriff's Office reported an inmate who had walked out of his assigned work release location in September was found dead in a Jackson cemetery two weeks later. On Sept. 19, the West Feliciana Parish Sheriff's Office was notified of a work release inmate, Matthew...
JACKSON, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Drug Possession#Drug Overdose#Fentanyl#Violent Crime
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
stmarynow.com

Theft arrests reported by local police agencies

Morgan City and Franklin police and parish deputies made arrests on theft charges over the weekend, and the parish Narcotics Section detained a man accused of possessing stolen weapons. St. Mary. Sheriff Blaise Smith reported that over the last 96-hour reporting period, the Sheriff’s Office responded to 124 complaints and...
MORGAN CITY, LA
brproud.com

APSO identify man shot in car in Ascension Parish

DONALDSONVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deadly shooting on Friday morning. The call came in around 6:30 a.m. about a shooting incident on Woodland Drive in Donaldsonville. A man, now identified as David Washington Jr., 31, was found dead inside a vehicle....
DONALDSONVILLE, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy