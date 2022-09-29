Read full article on original website
2 Accused Murderers Indicted, 1 Violent Boyfriend Convicted in Separate St. Landry Parish Cases
In the St. Landry Parish court system, three cases against people accused of committing violent crimes each took big steps forward.
brproud.com
Baton Rouge man charged with Soliciting For Prostitutes
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A man was recently arrested after detectives with the Baton Rouge Police Department noticed a Honda without its headlights on. Latreal Bernard Raymond, 42, of Baton Rouge, was found in the vehicle with one other unidentified person on E. Garfield St. The duo was...
The Father Who Took the Law into His Own Hands
Leon Gary Plauche waited in the airport, watching those arriving. He was looking for one person in particular. He calmly walked over to him and shot him when he saw him being escorted through the airport.
brproud.com
Sheriff’s office investigating escaped inmate’s death
JACKSON, La. (BRPROUD) — The East Feliciana Parish Sheriff’s Office launched an investigation into the death of an escaped inmate over the weekend. The sheriff’s office said the escaped inmate, 29-year-old Matthew D. Walker of Denham Springs, walked away from his assigned work location in Jackson on Sept. 19. Deputies assisted West Feliciana Parish Sheriff’s Office in the search.
wbrz.com
High-ranking Ascension Parish deputy ticketed for DWI, suspended
ASCENSION PARISH - A high-ranking sheriff's deputy was suspended after a state trooper reportedly caught him driving drunk late Saturday night. State Police arrested Captain TJ Gaughf for DWI, according to the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office. The department reported Gaughf was booked over the weekend, but he was released after getting a ticket.
theadvocate.com
Leaked informants, tipping off suspects: Inside allegations against arrested Baton Rouge cop
After Baton Rouge Police brass announced in August that they had arrested two of the department’s own officers, allegations against one of the cops amounted to what a policing expert called one of law enforcement's “cardinal sins.”. The former officer, Richmond Barrow, is accused of leaking information in...
Louisiana Authorities Asking for Help Locating Suspect in October 1 Homicide
Louisiana Authorities Asking for Help Locating Suspect in October 1 Homicide. On October 1, 2022, the St. John Parish Sheriff’s Office revealed that deputies responded to the area of Eat 21st Street in Reserve in response to a homicide. The victim was reportedly shot numerous times and died at the scene.
wbrz.com
Work release inmate missing for weeks found dead in Jackson cemetery
JACKSON - The East Feliciana Parish Sheriff's Office reported an inmate who had walked out of his assigned work release location in September was found dead in a Jackson cemetery two weeks later. On Sept. 19, the West Feliciana Parish Sheriff's Office was notified of a work release inmate, Matthew...
theadvocate.com
Body found hanging in East Feliciana cemetery was escaped work-release inmate, sheriff believes
Authorities believe a body found hanging in a tree in an East Feliciana Parish town is that of an inmate who apparently died by suicide after fleeing a work release assignment days earlier. The body was discovered sometime Sunday in the cemetery in Jackson, a town of about 4,000 located...
brproud.com
18-year-old charged with First Degree Murder after drug transaction goes bad near O’Neal Ln.
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Two weeks ago, 20-year-old Erion Franklin was found shot to death near O’Neal Ln. The ensuing investigation led to the arrest of Destin Cade Brogan, 18, of Baton Rouge, on Thursday, September 29. The 18-year-old was caught on Mead Rd. “Brogan admitted to...
Jury convicts New Iberia man for attacking and threatening to kill girlfriend
After several hours of deliberation on Wednesday, a New Iberia man was convicted for several violent offenses by a St. Landry Parish jury.
UPDATE: Two students arrested during LHS lockdown, no weapons found
Lafayette High was on lockdown due to reports of a social media threat. The school will open and operate normally tomorrow, LPSS officials say.
St. Martin Parish Sheriff Trying to death with Fatal Hit and Runs
Hit-and-run deaths have the St. Maritn Parish Sheriff asking for more from his deputies.
999ktdy.com
2 Arrested After Threat of Violence Locks Down Lafayette High School Campus for Most of the Day
After a chaotic school day filled with anxiety for parents, students, and faculty members, authorities are now sharing details on what led to Monday's lockdown at Lafayette High. Concerned parents could be seen lining Congress street across from the school, praying for positive news as the school was surrounded by...
stmarynow.com
Theft arrests reported by local police agencies
Morgan City and Franklin police and parish deputies made arrests on theft charges over the weekend, and the parish Narcotics Section detained a man accused of possessing stolen weapons. St. Mary. Sheriff Blaise Smith reported that over the last 96-hour reporting period, the Sheriff’s Office responded to 124 complaints and...
Vermilion Parish Sheriff's Office: Alleged Drug Dealer Arrested in Lafayette After Fentanyl-Laced Drugs Kill Victim
Authorities in Vermilion Parish say Lafayette Police have arrested a man accused of selling fentanyl-laced drugs to a man who later died from them.
Two fatal hit and runs have left families devastated in St. Martin Parish
News 10 reported on a hit-and-run incidents in Breaux Bridge
brproud.com
Denham Springs man killed after being ejected from truck over the weekend
NATCHITOCHES PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) – Nicholas A. Bernard, 26, of Denham Springs, was killed early Saturday morning in a single-vehicle crash. Louisiana State Police Troop E was called to a deadly crash around 6 a.m. on Saturday, October 1. Bernard was driving a 2021 Dodge Ram 1500 when the...
wbrz.com
Deputies investigating gunfire at Juban Crossing mall Saturday night
DENHAM SPRINGS - Deputies are investigating after gunfire erupted right outside Juban Crossing late Saturday. The Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office said they responded to a report of shots fired at the mall around 9:30 p.m. Deputies said they found shell casings in a grassy area just outside mall property. No...
brproud.com
APSO identify man shot in car in Ascension Parish
DONALDSONVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deadly shooting on Friday morning. The call came in around 6:30 a.m. about a shooting incident on Woodland Drive in Donaldsonville. A man, now identified as David Washington Jr., 31, was found dead inside a vehicle....
