swark.today

Arkansas Attorney General Rutledge announces suit against President Biden for attempt to relieve student loan debt

LITTLE ROCK— Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge today announced a lawsuit against President Joe Biden, Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona and the U.S. Department of Education for violating federal law when the Biden Administration attempted to categorically cancel student loan debt in August. The suit alleges that Biden violated federal law, the constitutional principle of separation of powers and the Administrative Procedure Act when he skirted congressional authority to implement this policy.
KTBS

Gov. Hutchinson speaks about $54 million plan for electric vehicles in Arkansas

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Gov. Hutchinson spoke out Friday about the expanding opportunities for electric vehicle industries in Arkansas. According to the news release the state was approved to receive $54 million in federal grants over the next five years, which will be used to work with partners in the installation of accessible charging stations throughout Arkansas.
ualrpublicradio.org

Arkansas governor gets flu shot, encourages others to get theirs

Flu shot clinics are being held throughout Arkansas. Gov. Asa Hutchinson and State Secretary of Health Rene Mallory got their shots during a free clinic Friday at the Bryant Community Center. Hutchinson said he has made sure to get his annual shots during each year while in office. "I want...
talkbusiness.net

ACHI report highlights food deserts across Arkansas

In more than 1 in 4 census tracts in Arkansas, 50% or more of the local population had low access to healthy food sources in 2019, according to an Arkansas Center for Health Improvement analysis of U.S. Department of Agriculture data. ACHI’s findings include:. In 26% of Arkansas census...
magnoliareporter.com

Entergy Arkansas provides several bill assistance programs

Although the weather is cooling off, Entergy Arkansas bill assistance programs are still available for qualified customers. One-time bill credits, charitable contributions and weatherization efforts are just a few of the offerings provided to help ease the strain of higher bills caused by record temperatures this summer. For July and...
Joe Biden
Leslie Rutledge
THV11

Why do we pay personal property taxes in Arkansas?

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — An Arkansas law that feels as old as the postal service itself-- paying your personal property tax. It's a law that dates back to the 19th century and it's one that Bentley Hovis, Pulaski County Chief Deputy Treasurer, is pretty familiar with. “The simple answer...
localmemphis.com

Arkansas could see billions in recreational marijuana revenue

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — We may still be months away from Election Day, but proponents of recreational marijuana are already starting to look ahead. "We're really putting our money where our mouth is with bringing forth this opportunity for Arkansans to vote on," said Eddie Armstrong, Chairman of the Ballot Question Committee for Responsible Growth Arkansas. "So a vote for Issue Four is really important, we encourage people to go vote."
LITTLE ROCK, AR
#Student Debt#Student Loans#Student Loan Forgiveness#Debt Forgiveness#Arkansas Attorney General#Politics Federal#Politics Whitehouse#Student Loan Debt#Ag Rutledge#Americans#Republican#Democratic
talkbusiness.net

Rice industry donates over 214,900 pounds of rice to Arkansas Foodbank

The Arkansas rice industry donated 214,900 pounds of rice to the Arkansas Foodbank on Thursday (Sept. 29) in honor of National Rice Month. The donation from seven mills will provide over 1.6 million servings of rice to help feed families, children, and seniors across the state. Participating rice mills are...
aarp.org

Assistance for Veterans in Arkansas

About one-tenth of Arkansas adults are military veterans, and AARP is working to help them attain available benefits. Along with offering education and outreach, AARP is a sponsor of Feed the Vets, a food bank for veterans, guardsmen, reservists, military retirees and their families in the Little Rock suburb of Cabot. AARP provided a $1,000 donation and $1,000 in toiletries to the organization.
Kait 8

Bill assistance still available for qualified Entergy Arkansas customers

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) – Although the weather is cooling off, those still suffering from high utility bills because of this summer’s record-breaking temperatures can still get help. Entergy Arkansas bill assistance programs are still available for qualified customers, according to the electric company. For bills in July...
cdcgamingreports.com

Motions to dismiss lawsuit over Pope County casino license denied in Arkansas circuit court

Two motions seeking to dismiss a lawsuit challenging the legitimacy of a casino license in Pope County granted to Legends Resort and Casino by the Arkansas Racing Commission were denied Wednesday by a judge in Pulaski County who said the plaintiff in the case has standing to take the issue to court and that he has presented factual allegations that present a constitutional question in the matter.
PULASKI COUNTY, AR
littlerocksoiree.com

Arkansas Giving Guide 2022/2023

There are two things we know for sure: Every season is giving season, and there are Arkansans who need our help. If you want to lend a hand, this annual guide will point you in the right direction. Below are links to profiles of 57 nonprofits in the area. Each...
