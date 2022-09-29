ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WISH-TV

12th Annual Million Meal Marathon

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A nonprofit that feeds the United States is having their 12th Annual Million Meal Marathon. Nancy Hintz, founder of Million Meal Marathon joined News 8 Sunday to share information about this upcoming signature event happening Oct. 25. Volunteer opportunities are available to register here to pack...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

Community Link: ’14th Annual B2B showcase’ event

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each week in Community Link, Carolene Mays takes a look at an organization or business that is making a positive impact on the community. This week, Mays was joined by the director of certifications for the state of Indiana, Kesha Rich. Many business certifications are offered...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

Greenwood Park Mall Community Harvest event

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Greenwood Park Mall is hosting it’s first annual Community Harvest Fall Festival. The festival will happen in Greenwood Park Mall’s food court from noon until 3:00 p.m. Saturday. Style expert, Tiffani Adkins joined News 8 to talk about the event. Learn more by watching...
GREENWOOD, IN
WISH-TV

Pendleton Pride to host 2nd annual event Saturday

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Pendleton Pride: Queer and Trans, Families, Allies, Friends, a local LGBTQ support group, is hosting the second annual Pendleton Pride event. It’s happening Saturday at the Circle at Falls Park in Pendleton, IN from noon to 4 p.m. According to a release, Pendleton Pride is designed to present the LGBTQ+ population as an integral part of the community and increase awareness of the group.
PENDLETON, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indianapolis, IN
Local
Indiana Health
State
New York State
Local
Indiana Society
Indianapolis, IN
Society
Indianapolis, IN
Health
Current Publishing

Carmel church to give away 40K pounds of potatoes Oct. 8

Forty thousand pounds of potatoes will be available to be given away to anyone who needs them between 8 and 10 a.m. Oct. 8 at St. Mark’s United Methodist Church, 4780 E. 126th St. in Carmel. For several years, St. Mark’s has been holding “potato drops” in partnership with...
CARMEL, IN
WISH-TV

Central Nine Career Center celebrates 50th anniversary

GREENWOOD (WISH) — Central Nine Career Celebrates fifty years of being in business. Dr. Bill Kovach, executive director of the career center joined News 8 Sunday to share the offerings for high school and adult education which host 27 programs to help students become prepared for different careers in whatever they are looking for, according to Kovach.
GREENWOOD, IN
WISH-TV

HOPE Medora Goes Pink Festival 2022

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — HOPE Medora Goes Pink Festival Founder, Debi Wayman joined News 8 Saturday. HOPE Medora Goes Pink is a nonprofit organization. Wayman created the organization after her mother died of cancer, according to the HOPE Medora Goes Pink Facebook page. The purpose of this festival is to...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

Day 2: Indy Jazz Fest celebrating legacy

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indy Jazz Fest is back and organizers are ready to celebrate arts and culture at Garfield Park. This year’s annual two-day outdoor festival kicked off on Saturday, Oct.1, and will wrap up Sunday, Oct. 2. Sunday’s headliners will include Robert Ghost-Note, Rebirth Brass Band, Butcher...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Walk#Charity
WISH-TV

Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra announces ‘Teddy Bear Concert Series’

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra will be hosting the “Teddy Bear Concert Series” for 2022-2023. According to a news release, the concert series features opportunities for children ages three to seven to learn about orchestral instruments through story, movement, and live music. The popular series...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
indyschild.com

9 Cool Events Taking Place This Weekend in Indianapolis

Short on ideas for things to do with the kids this weekend? We have you covered! Check out our picks for the top 9 things to do with kids in Indianapolis this weekend!. Head to Piney Acres Farm for Hocus Pocus Movie Night. Unlimited Play, Ride, Jump and ALL the fall fun until “It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown” starts at 8pm and “Hocus Pocus” plays at 8:30pm. Keep an eye out for our very special farm guests, the Sanderson sisters!! They will be meeting & greeting throughout the night!!
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Dementia
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Charities
bloomingtonian.com

Gallery: Homeless Memorial Vigil Thursday in Bloomington, Indiana

The names of 38 unhoused or formerly unhoused community members who died in the past year were read Thursday night during the annual Homeless Memorial Vigil, at the Monroe County Courthouse, September 29, 2022, in Bloomington, Indiana. Organizers of the event stated there may have been some who also passed but were not on the list.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
indyschild.com

2022 Indianapolis-Area Trick or Treat Times

Every child can agree that trick-or-treating on Halloween this the best day of the year. To help keep all the trick-or-treaters safe, please make sure to stick to your cities official trick-or-treat time. Below are the times we have for Halloween night, Monday, October 31. We will continue to update...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

‘Pet Pals TV’: ZooBoo at the Indianapolis Zoo

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each and every week, Pet Pals TV shares a fun, interesting and informative story about our four-legged and furry friend population. This week, Patty Spitler, the host of “Pet Pals TV,” was joined by Cody Mattox, public relations specialist at the Indianapolis Zoo. “They...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Indiana Daily Student

Crumble Coffee and Bakery opens a third Bloomington location

Crumble Coffee and Bakery has opened a third Bloomington location, sitting at the corner of Atwater Avenue and Swain Avenue, behind Mother Bear’s Pizza. There was a soft opening Sept. 22, where they quietly opened the doors, serving their full drink menu along with baked goods. Opening the new...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
WISH-TV

Side effect forces diabetics into involuntary bend and snap motion

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Diabetics who don’t control their blood sugar are experiencing a painful side effect known as trigger finger, a new study shows. Trigger finger is a disorder that causes a person’s finger to bend and lock. The finger stays stuck in the position until it suddenly snaps back into place. It happens when a person’s fingers become inflamed. Inflammation occurs when a diabetic’s blood glucose levels are too high–a state called hyperglycemia.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy