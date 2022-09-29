Read full article on original website
3 Great Pizza Places in Indiana
This Indiana Treehouse is an Epic Fall Destination
Popular wholesale store chain opening first location in Indiana this week
The Chiefs Week 3 Recap
3 Great Seafood Places in Indiana
WISH-TV
12th Annual Million Meal Marathon
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A nonprofit that feeds the United States is having their 12th Annual Million Meal Marathon. Nancy Hintz, founder of Million Meal Marathon joined News 8 Sunday to share information about this upcoming signature event happening Oct. 25. Volunteer opportunities are available to register here to pack...
WISH-TV
Community Link: ’14th Annual B2B showcase’ event
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each week in Community Link, Carolene Mays takes a look at an organization or business that is making a positive impact on the community. This week, Mays was joined by the director of certifications for the state of Indiana, Kesha Rich. Many business certifications are offered...
WISH-TV
Greenwood Park Mall Community Harvest event
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Greenwood Park Mall is hosting it’s first annual Community Harvest Fall Festival. The festival will happen in Greenwood Park Mall’s food court from noon until 3:00 p.m. Saturday. Style expert, Tiffani Adkins joined News 8 to talk about the event. Learn more by watching...
WISH-TV
Pendleton Pride to host 2nd annual event Saturday
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Pendleton Pride: Queer and Trans, Families, Allies, Friends, a local LGBTQ support group, is hosting the second annual Pendleton Pride event. It’s happening Saturday at the Circle at Falls Park in Pendleton, IN from noon to 4 p.m. According to a release, Pendleton Pride is designed to present the LGBTQ+ population as an integral part of the community and increase awareness of the group.
Current Publishing
Carmel church to give away 40K pounds of potatoes Oct. 8
Forty thousand pounds of potatoes will be available to be given away to anyone who needs them between 8 and 10 a.m. Oct. 8 at St. Mark’s United Methodist Church, 4780 E. 126th St. in Carmel. For several years, St. Mark’s has been holding “potato drops” in partnership with...
WISH-TV
Central Nine Career Center celebrates 50th anniversary
GREENWOOD (WISH) — Central Nine Career Celebrates fifty years of being in business. Dr. Bill Kovach, executive director of the career center joined News 8 Sunday to share the offerings for high school and adult education which host 27 programs to help students become prepared for different careers in whatever they are looking for, according to Kovach.
WISH-TV
HOPE Medora Goes Pink Festival 2022
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — HOPE Medora Goes Pink Festival Founder, Debi Wayman joined News 8 Saturday. HOPE Medora Goes Pink is a nonprofit organization. Wayman created the organization after her mother died of cancer, according to the HOPE Medora Goes Pink Facebook page. The purpose of this festival is to...
WISH-TV
Day 2: Indy Jazz Fest celebrating legacy
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indy Jazz Fest is back and organizers are ready to celebrate arts and culture at Garfield Park. This year’s annual two-day outdoor festival kicked off on Saturday, Oct.1, and will wrap up Sunday, Oct. 2. Sunday’s headliners will include Robert Ghost-Note, Rebirth Brass Band, Butcher...
WISH-TV
Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra announces ‘Teddy Bear Concert Series’
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra will be hosting the “Teddy Bear Concert Series” for 2022-2023. According to a news release, the concert series features opportunities for children ages three to seven to learn about orchestral instruments through story, movement, and live music. The popular series...
Young Indiana cancer survivor wants other patients to know they're not alone
LAUREL, Indiana — September is Childhood Cancer Awareness Month. It's an effort to draw awareness to the nearly 16,000 young people diagnosed with cancer each year — and that number is increasing by about 1% every year. Sara Murrell is a third grader from Laurel, Indiana. Her courage...
indyschild.com
9 Cool Events Taking Place This Weekend in Indianapolis
Short on ideas for things to do with the kids this weekend? We have you covered! Check out our picks for the top 9 things to do with kids in Indianapolis this weekend!. Head to Piney Acres Farm for Hocus Pocus Movie Night. Unlimited Play, Ride, Jump and ALL the fall fun until “It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown” starts at 8pm and “Hocus Pocus” plays at 8:30pm. Keep an eye out for our very special farm guests, the Sanderson sisters!! They will be meeting & greeting throughout the night!!
WISH-TV
New Spanish-language tool for stroke awareness to save lives: ‘It’s an alarming rate’
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — To be able to recognize if you are having a stroke can mean life or death, and according to Ascension St. Vincent Hospital, that can be especially hard for Spanish-speaking Hoosiers. “All we want to do is care for our community and this is one of...
WISH-TV
IU Health looks to diversify construction project with minorities, women, veterans
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — IU Health is in the beginning phase of a $1.6 billion expansion project, and it’s committed to diversify the project by 30%. Indy Black Chamber of Commerce representatives say the effort is one way to help bridge the economic gap that minority companies often face.
bcdemocrat.com
LOOKING BACK: Continuing the story of Brown County’s Dr. Culbertson
Part two of Dr. Clyde Culbertson’s story, continued from the Sept. 14, issue of the Brown County Democrat. Today we pick up on Dr. Clyde Culbertson’s story at the end of the war in 1946. “I was worn out — in a state of mental bankruptcy,” Clyde says....
bloomingtonian.com
Gallery: Homeless Memorial Vigil Thursday in Bloomington, Indiana
The names of 38 unhoused or formerly unhoused community members who died in the past year were read Thursday night during the annual Homeless Memorial Vigil, at the Monroe County Courthouse, September 29, 2022, in Bloomington, Indiana. Organizers of the event stated there may have been some who also passed but were not on the list.
indyschild.com
2022 Indianapolis-Area Trick or Treat Times
Every child can agree that trick-or-treating on Halloween this the best day of the year. To help keep all the trick-or-treaters safe, please make sure to stick to your cities official trick-or-treat time. Below are the times we have for Halloween night, Monday, October 31. We will continue to update...
WISH-TV
‘Pet Pals TV’: ZooBoo at the Indianapolis Zoo
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each and every week, Pet Pals TV shares a fun, interesting and informative story about our four-legged and furry friend population. This week, Patty Spitler, the host of “Pet Pals TV,” was joined by Cody Mattox, public relations specialist at the Indianapolis Zoo. “They...
Indiana Daily Student
Crumble Coffee and Bakery opens a third Bloomington location
Crumble Coffee and Bakery has opened a third Bloomington location, sitting at the corner of Atwater Avenue and Swain Avenue, behind Mother Bear’s Pizza. There was a soft opening Sept. 22, where they quietly opened the doors, serving their full drink menu along with baked goods. Opening the new...
WISH-TV
Side effect forces diabetics into involuntary bend and snap motion
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Diabetics who don’t control their blood sugar are experiencing a painful side effect known as trigger finger, a new study shows. Trigger finger is a disorder that causes a person’s finger to bend and lock. The finger stays stuck in the position until it suddenly snaps back into place. It happens when a person’s fingers become inflamed. Inflammation occurs when a diabetic’s blood glucose levels are too high–a state called hyperglycemia.
WISH-TV
Carmel Clay Public Library prepares for grand reopening after 2 years of renovations
CARMEL, Ind. (WISH) — Staff at the Carmel Clay Public Library were preparing Friday to reopen the library on Saturday after two years of renovations. Bob Swanay, the director of the library, says the library moved to its current location on Main Street in 1999. In October 2020, construction...
