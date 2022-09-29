ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Police continue to investigate after SWAT called to eastside neighborhood for a shooting

By Chelsea Swift
Erie Police continue to investigate a Monday morning shooting.

Around 11 a.m. on Monday, Erie Police responded to a shooting on 24 hundred block of Perry Street.

Erie Police, SWAT responds to shooting on Perry Street

Multiple police units and SWAT were called to the neighborhood after reports that a suspect allegedly ran into one of the homes on that block.

The deputy chief of Erie Police told us the victim suffered multiple gunshot wounds. He said in addition to Monday’s shooting, there were several other acts of gun violence this past weekend.

Two men sent to hospital after Hess Ave. shooting 39-year-old man injured in Saturday afternoon shooting on East 8th Street Man injured in shooting near E. 9th & Ash streets in Erie

“I’m confident that an arrest or arrests or will be made in some of these cases. Unfortunately we got some information that one of the suspects fled into a house on that day. We did surround the house, we did search the house, and that individual either… did not go into that house, or fled prior to our arrival,” said Deputy Chief Rick Lorah, City of Erie Police.

Detectives are continuing to interview witnesses and are taking a look at surveillance video from that neighborhood.

