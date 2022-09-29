KTLA’s Doug Kolk talks to Miranda Lambert about her Las Vegas Residency

KTLA’s Doug Kolk sits down with country superstar Miranda Lambert to talk about the launch of her Las Vegas Residency.

She spoke about how the residency was a long time coming — they began planning it two years ago and is excited to get the show on the road.

You can catch Miranda Lambert’s Las Vegas residency at the Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort and Casino now through April 20-23.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on September 29, 2022

