WCNC
Power returning quickly, but Ian recovery in South Carolina may take time
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Less than a day after the now-former hurricane known as Ian wreaked havoc on residents across South Carolina, recovery efforts are already underway - and that includes the restoration of power. During a press conference with state officials including Gov. Henry McMaster on Saturday, Nanette Edwards,...
WYFF4.com
Greenville residents collect donations for Hurricane Ian victims
GREENVILLE, S.C. — From Greenville to southwest Florida, help is on the way for victims of Hurricane Ian. A group of people from Greenville collected supplies and donations to help the victims of the storm. One Greenville man says his parents live in southwest Florida and they shared details...
wpde.com
Multiple people involved in string of North, South Carolina car break ins
SCOTLAND COUNTY, N.C. (WPDE) — Early Friday morning, on Sept. 30, the Scotland County Sherriff's Office said multiple people committed several car break ins in North and South Carolina. The areas that had cars broken into in Scotland County include Quail Ridge, Leisure Living, Hwy 79 area near Gibson...
FOX Carolina
Power restored in Greenville County following storms
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The power is now restored for residents after thousands were without power following the impact of the remnants of Hurricane Ian. Duke Energy reported that over 2,000 customers were without power in Greenville County. Duke Energy’s outage summary showed that 2,034 customers near downtown Greenville...
South Carolina Teenager Shot in Hunting Accident
A South Carolina 15-year-old is currently in the hospital after they were shot while on a hunting trip on Saturday (October 1st). According to WPDE, the hunting accident occurred while the teenager was in the area of South Charleston Road in Darlington County. The county’s sheriff’s office further reported that the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is now investigating the accident.
SC schools announce changes due to Hurricane Ian
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – South Carolina schools announced that campuses and offices will be closed Friday due to the threat of high winds and heavy rain associated with Hurricane Ian. SPARTANBURG COUNTY All Spartanburg School Districts said their schools will hold an eLearning day. Students are not required to log on for live instruction. All […]
WYFF4.com
South Carolina governor update on Hurricane Ian and impacts
COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster gave an update on Hurricane Ian and the impacts on the state Friday. (Watch full news conference above) On Thursday, McMaster urged everyone in the state to get prepared for what, again, became Hurricane Ian, which is expected to hit the state Friday.
Tree falls on house in Spartanburg County, South Carolina
Winds caused problems Thursday in the Upstate.
WYFF4.com
Post Tropical Ian pulls north Saturday
GREENVILLE, S.C. — The bands of what was once Hurricane Ian eased out of South Carolina Friday night early Saturday morning. The hurricane made landfall in Georgetown at 2:05 p.m. Friday as a Category 1 storm and was downgraded at 5 p.m., with still-powerful winds clocking in at 70 mph.
blufftontoday.com
Private island owned by Alex Murdaugh and suspected drug smuggler for sale in SC
A Beaufort County island co-owned by disgraced and disbarred South Carolina attorney Richard “Alex” Murdaugh and a deceased drug-smuggling suspect is up for sale, pending court approval. Jailed in Richland County and facing more than 90 criminal charges and 11 lawsuits, Murdaugh has had his assets placed under...
How to report a power outage in South Carolina
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Hurricane Ian will bring gusty winds to South Carolina all day Friday. Those winds, coupled with rain that will soak the ground, will cause some trees to topple onto power lines. So, who do you call when you have an emergency or want to report a...
FOX Carolina
Officials remove tree blocking road, storm damage in Upstate
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The storm hit the coast of South Carolina but the Upstate is seeing some damage from all the wind and rain caused by it. Officials were working to remove a tree that was blocking Haywood Road in Greenville at around 5:30 p.m. on Friday. A...
WYFF4.com
Heavy rainfall coming down in parts of the Upstate as Ian moves through
GREENVILLE, S.C. — What was once Hurricane Ian is now bringing heavy rain to parts of South Carolina and the Upstate, and the effects will continue through the night. The hurricane made landfall in Georgetown at 2:05 p.m. Friday as a Category 1 storm and was downgraded at 5 p.m., with still-powerful winds clocked at 70 mph.
WYFF4.com
Hurricane Ian making landfall in South Carolina
GREENVILLE, S.C. — (On this page, you will find the latest on where Ian is, what we can expect in our area, the latest track, radar, hurricane alerts, storm surge alerts, tropical storm advisories and the latest video) A revived Hurricane Ian is making landfall on South Carolina’s coast....
FOX Carolina
Upstate police chief sworn in as president of SC Police Chiefs Association
ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson Police Department announced that Police Chief Jim Stewart was sworn in as the new president of the South Carolina Police Chiefs Association on Saturday. The department congratulated Stewart with a Facebook post showing photos from the ceremony. Stewart is the first person from...
Power restored by sunset today for majority of Dominion Energy S.C. customers impacted by Ian
CAYCE, S.C. (WJBF) – In response to Hurricane Ian, Dominion Energy crews are continuing to work around the clock to restore power and expects to substantially complete restoration of power to customers in South Carolina today. The vast majority of remaining outages are in the hardest hit areas of Mount Pleasant, Charleston and James Island. […]
Biden approves emergency declaration for South Carolina
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — President Joe Biden approved an emergency declaration to make federal emergency aid available to South Carolina due to Hurricane Ian, according to FEMA. FEMA is authorized to help provide resources and equipment to help mitigate impacts of the storm, according to a news release. Hurricane Ian is approaching the South […]
WRDW-TV
S.C. governor gives update about Ian’s impact on state
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - As Hurricane Ian on Friday bore down on South Carolina for its second landfall, Gov. Henry McMaster offered an update on preparations and response to the storm. McMaster warned the public to remain aware of the danger from Ian as areas flood and to remain vigilant....
View Charleston area live cams as Hurricane Ian approaches
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Hurricane Ian is expected to lash the South Carolina coast on Friday after dealing a devastating blow to Florida earlier in the week. Much of the Lowcountry began to feel impacts from the storm on Thursday by way of gusty winds, rain, and some coastal flooding. Those impacts are expected to […]
WMBF
Power outages reported as Ian approaches Grand Strand, Pee Dee
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Hurricane Ian is expected to bring hurricane-force wind gusts to the Grand Strand beaches and down through coastal Georgetown County. This is could lead to power outages throughout the area. Here is a look at the current outages:. Santee Cooper:. - 1,168 without power in...
