ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville, SC

Comments / 0

Related
WCNC

Power returning quickly, but Ian recovery in South Carolina may take time

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Less than a day after the now-former hurricane known as Ian wreaked havoc on residents across South Carolina, recovery efforts are already underway - and that includes the restoration of power. During a press conference with state officials including Gov. Henry McMaster on Saturday, Nanette Edwards,...
COLUMBIA, SC
WYFF4.com

Greenville residents collect donations for Hurricane Ian victims

GREENVILLE, S.C. — From Greenville to southwest Florida, help is on the way for victims of Hurricane Ian. A group of people from Greenville collected supplies and donations to help the victims of the storm. One Greenville man says his parents live in southwest Florida and they shared details...
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

Power restored in Greenville County following storms

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The power is now restored for residents after thousands were without power following the impact of the remnants of Hurricane Ian. Duke Energy reported that over 2,000 customers were without power in Greenville County. Duke Energy’s outage summary showed that 2,034 customers near downtown Greenville...
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Spartanburg County, SC
Government
County
Spartanburg County, SC
Greenville, SC
Education
City
Greenville, SC
City
Columbia, SC
Greenville County, SC
Education
Greenville County, SC
Government
Spartanburg County, SC
Education
City
Orangeburg, SC
State
South Carolina State
County
Greenville County, SC
Outsider.com

South Carolina Teenager Shot in Hunting Accident

A South Carolina 15-year-old is currently in the hospital after they were shot while on a hunting trip on Saturday (October 1st). According to WPDE, the hunting accident occurred while the teenager was in the area of South Charleston Road in Darlington County. The county’s sheriff’s office further reported that the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is now investigating the accident.
DARLINGTON COUNTY, SC
WSPA 7News

SC schools announce changes due to Hurricane Ian

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – South Carolina schools announced that campuses and offices will be closed Friday due to the threat of high winds and heavy rain associated with Hurricane Ian. SPARTANBURG COUNTY All Spartanburg School Districts said their schools will hold an eLearning day. Students are not required to log on for live instruction. All […]
OCONEE COUNTY, SC
WYFF4.com

South Carolina governor update on Hurricane Ian and impacts

COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster gave an update on Hurricane Ian and the impacts on the state Friday. (Watch full news conference above) On Thursday, McMaster urged everyone in the state to get prepared for what, again, became Hurricane Ian, which is expected to hit the state Friday.
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Heavy Rain#K12#Sc Dept Of Education#Mph#Greenville County Schools#Google Classroom#Anderson School
WYFF4.com

Post Tropical Ian pulls north Saturday

GREENVILLE, S.C. — The bands of what was once Hurricane Ian eased out of South Carolina Friday night early Saturday morning. The hurricane made landfall in Georgetown at 2:05 p.m. Friday as a Category 1 storm and was downgraded at 5 p.m., with still-powerful winds clocking in at 70 mph.
CHARLESTON, SC
FOX Carolina

Officials remove tree blocking road, storm damage in Upstate

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The storm hit the coast of South Carolina but the Upstate is seeing some damage from all the wind and rain caused by it. Officials were working to remove a tree that was blocking Haywood Road in Greenville at around 5:30 p.m. on Friday. A...
GREENVILLE, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
WYFF4.com

Heavy rainfall coming down in parts of the Upstate as Ian moves through

GREENVILLE, S.C. — What was once Hurricane Ian is now bringing heavy rain to parts of South Carolina and the Upstate, and the effects will continue through the night. The hurricane made landfall in Georgetown at 2:05 p.m. Friday as a Category 1 storm and was downgraded at 5 p.m., with still-powerful winds clocked at 70 mph.
GREENVILLE, SC
WYFF4.com

Hurricane Ian making landfall in South Carolina

GREENVILLE, S.C. — (On this page, you will find the latest on where Ian is, what we can expect in our area, the latest track, radar, hurricane alerts, storm surge alerts, tropical storm advisories and the latest video) A revived Hurricane Ian is making landfall on South Carolina’s coast....
GEORGIA STATE
FOX Carolina

Upstate police chief sworn in as president of SC Police Chiefs Association

ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson Police Department announced that Police Chief Jim Stewart was sworn in as the new president of the South Carolina Police Chiefs Association on Saturday. The department congratulated Stewart with a Facebook post showing photos from the ceremony. Stewart is the first person from...
ANDERSON, SC
WBTW News13

Biden approves emergency declaration for South Carolina

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — President Joe Biden approved an emergency declaration to make federal emergency aid available to South Carolina due to Hurricane Ian, according to FEMA. FEMA is authorized to help provide resources and equipment to help mitigate impacts of the storm, according to a news release. Hurricane Ian is approaching the South […]
ENVIRONMENT
WRDW-TV

S.C. governor gives update about Ian’s impact on state

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - As Hurricane Ian on Friday bore down on South Carolina for its second landfall, Gov. Henry McMaster offered an update on preparations and response to the storm. McMaster warned the public to remain aware of the danger from Ian as areas flood and to remain vigilant....
ENVIRONMENT
WMBF

Power outages reported as Ian approaches Grand Strand, Pee Dee

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Hurricane Ian is expected to bring hurricane-force wind gusts to the Grand Strand beaches and down through coastal Georgetown County. This is could lead to power outages throughout the area. Here is a look at the current outages:. Santee Cooper:. - 1,168 without power in...
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy