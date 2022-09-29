ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FOXBusiness

Holiday hiring: Walmart to add fewer workers this year

Walmart plans to hire fewer employees this holiday season amid a backdrop of uncertain economic conditions. The Arkansas-based retailer announced on Wednesday that plans to add 40,000 seasonal and full-time workers across the company before the holiday shopping season gets underway. This includes seasonal store associates, full-time, permanent truck drivers and customer care associates.
Footwear News

Macy’s Inc. Reveals Holiday Hiring for 2022, With Plans to Fill 41,000 Seasonal Positions

Macy’s Inc. has announced its staffing plans for the 2022 holiday season. The New York-based retail company said it plans to hire more than 41,000 full- and part-time seasonal positions at its Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s and Bluemercury stores, supply chain locations and call centers this season. That’s down slightly from 48,000 seasonal roles last year, when the firm was looking to add a total of 76,000 temporary and permanent team members across its business at the height of a hiring boom. According to the company, its 2022 plans are consistent with prior years.
freightwaves.com

It’s going to be a weird Christmas for Target, Walmart and Amazon

Our biggest retailers have way too much inventory and not enough consumer buzz. That’s a problem heading into the Christmas shopping season. Big box behemoths like Best Buy and Bed Bath & Beyond have bloated stockrooms and falling sales. Meanwhile, retailers like Amazon and Dollar General have seen an uptick in inventory value through this summer, according to their latest earnings reports — even as Wall Street begs companies to stop stocking up.
freightwaves.com

FedEx is the latest corporate giant to be shocked we’re no longer buying lots of stuff

You may have spent last week freaking out about the rail strike and completely missed the new thing to freak out about: FedEx’s spooky business update. In a report last week, FedEx withdrew its financial guidance for the remainder of its fiscal year, which began June 1, 2022. (I wish fiscal years did not start in the middle of the actual year.)
Engadget

Amazon boosts wages for hourly workers across the US

Amazon has announced that it's spending nearly $1 billion boosting wages for hourly workers in the US amid criticism of its labor practices and a pitched union battle. The increase will take the starting wage for most front-line warehouse and transportation employees to over $19 per hour, while pay in fulfilment and elsewhere will rise to $16 an hour. The company's minimum wage will remain at $15 per hour.
The Independent

Amazon to raise average hourly pay by $1 to $19 in October

Amazon said Wednesday it’s raising its average starting pay for frontline workers from $18 to $19 a hour, a boost that could help it attract more employees in a tight labor market as the holiday season approaches. Amazon said that beginning in October, warehouse and transportation workers would earn...
The Associated Press

JCPenney Has Got Your Holiday with the Top 25 Toys List for 2022

LEWISVILLE, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 27, 2022-- This holiday season, JCPenney ’s got your holiday by making it easier for America’s diverse, working families to shop the top gifts of the season with unrivaled product selection and value. There is no better way to mark the start of the festive season than with JCPenney’s annual Top 25 Toys list featuring products that are sure to top millions of wish lists this year, including LEGO®, Disney Collection, Hasbro®, Melissa & Doug®, Barbie® and NERF®. With over 650 stores across the United States and Puerto Rico, JCPenney is a one-stop retailer for the entire family’s holiday shopping needs. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220927005430/en/ Barbie Dreamhouse (Photo: Business Wire)
Sourcing Journal

Walmart and Target Reveal Holiday Hiring Plans

Walmart Inc. signaled a cautious outlook for the holiday season. The mass discounter said on Wednesday that it plans to hire just 40,000 workers for the holidays, a 73.3 percent decline from the 150,000 it hired last year. Most of the hires are seasonal workers, but some also include full-time, permanent truck drivers. Target, meanwhile, is recruiting 100,000, on par with last year. Walmart said it’s “offering additional hours to current associates who want them” before staffing up with seasonal help. While Walmart last year added 20,000 supply chain workers and has invested in high-tech automation systems, the 150,000 hired last year...
MarketRealist

What to Know About USPS Holiday Shipping Rates This Year

For anyone who doesn’t get their holiday shopping finished by September, the news from the U.S. Postal Service might be disappointing. If you're wondering whether the USPS holiday shipping rates going up this year, we have some disappointing news. In August, the USPS filed notice that it planned on raising shipping rates for the third straight year.
