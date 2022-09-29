LEWISVILLE, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 27, 2022-- This holiday season, JCPenney ’s got your holiday by making it easier for America’s diverse, working families to shop the top gifts of the season with unrivaled product selection and value. There is no better way to mark the start of the festive season than with JCPenney’s annual Top 25 Toys list featuring products that are sure to top millions of wish lists this year, including LEGO®, Disney Collection, Hasbro®, Melissa & Doug®, Barbie® and NERF®. With over 650 stores across the United States and Puerto Rico, JCPenney is a one-stop retailer for the entire family’s holiday shopping needs. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220927005430/en/ Barbie Dreamhouse (Photo: Business Wire)

