FOXBusiness
Holiday hiring: Walmart to add fewer workers this year
Walmart plans to hire fewer employees this holiday season amid a backdrop of uncertain economic conditions. The Arkansas-based retailer announced on Wednesday that plans to add 40,000 seasonal and full-time workers across the company before the holiday shopping season gets underway. This includes seasonal store associates, full-time, permanent truck drivers and customer care associates.
CNBC
Target plans to hire 100,000 seasonal workers for the holidays and start deals early
Target announced that it plans to hire 100,000 seasonal workers for the holidays. That matches the number of workers the retailer hired for the 2021 shopping season. The company also plans to start sales promotions earlier than in past years, with markdowns beginning Oct. 6. Target announced Thursday that it...
Macy’s Inc. Reveals Holiday Hiring for 2022, With Plans to Fill 41,000 Seasonal Positions
Macy’s Inc. has announced its staffing plans for the 2022 holiday season. The New York-based retail company said it plans to hire more than 41,000 full- and part-time seasonal positions at its Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s and Bluemercury stores, supply chain locations and call centers this season. That’s down slightly from 48,000 seasonal roles last year, when the firm was looking to add a total of 76,000 temporary and permanent team members across its business at the height of a hiring boom. According to the company, its 2022 plans are consistent with prior years.
Top Toys Under $25 for the Holiday Season 2022
Like it or not, the end of summer marks the beginning of the holiday shopping season for a large segment of the consumer population -- and that's a holly jolly trend for the retail industry. The...
Amazon is closing 2 facilities with a total of 300 employees and reportedly scrapping plans for 42 new buildings
Amazon is starting to tighten its belt. The e-commerce giant announced Wednesday it was shutting down two delivery stations in Baltimore which employ a total of over 300 people, as first reported by local news outlet WMAR-2. An Amazon spokesperson told WMAR-2 the company will offer staff at the stations...
freightwaves.com
It’s going to be a weird Christmas for Target, Walmart and Amazon
Our biggest retailers have way too much inventory and not enough consumer buzz. That’s a problem heading into the Christmas shopping season. Big box behemoths like Best Buy and Bed Bath & Beyond have bloated stockrooms and falling sales. Meanwhile, retailers like Amazon and Dollar General have seen an uptick in inventory value through this summer, according to their latest earnings reports — even as Wall Street begs companies to stop stocking up.
USPS New Changes Coming Up In Your Neighbourhood
freightwaves.com
FedEx is the latest corporate giant to be shocked we’re no longer buying lots of stuff
You may have spent last week freaking out about the rail strike and completely missed the new thing to freak out about: FedEx’s spooky business update. In a report last week, FedEx withdrew its financial guidance for the remainder of its fiscal year, which began June 1, 2022. (I wish fiscal years did not start in the middle of the actual year.)
Engadget
Amazon boosts wages for hourly workers across the US
Amazon has announced that it's spending nearly $1 billion boosting wages for hourly workers in the US amid criticism of its labor practices and a pitched union battle. The increase will take the starting wage for most front-line warehouse and transportation employees to over $19 per hour, while pay in fulfilment and elsewhere will rise to $16 an hour. The company's minimum wage will remain at $15 per hour.
Amazon to raise average hourly pay by $1 to $19 in October
Amazon said Wednesday it’s raising its average starting pay for frontline workers from $18 to $19 a hour, a boost that could help it attract more employees in a tight labor market as the holiday season approaches. Amazon said that beginning in October, warehouse and transportation workers would earn...
JCPenney Has Got Your Holiday with the Top 25 Toys List for 2022
LEWISVILLE, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 27, 2022-- This holiday season, JCPenney ’s got your holiday by making it easier for America’s diverse, working families to shop the top gifts of the season with unrivaled product selection and value. There is no better way to mark the start of the festive season than with JCPenney’s annual Top 25 Toys list featuring products that are sure to top millions of wish lists this year, including LEGO®, Disney Collection, Hasbro®, Melissa & Doug®, Barbie® and NERF®. With over 650 stores across the United States and Puerto Rico, JCPenney is a one-stop retailer for the entire family’s holiday shopping needs. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220927005430/en/ Barbie Dreamhouse (Photo: Business Wire)
Walmart and Target Reveal Holiday Hiring Plans
Walmart Inc. signaled a cautious outlook for the holiday season. The mass discounter said on Wednesday that it plans to hire just 40,000 workers for the holidays, a 73.3 percent decline from the 150,000 it hired last year. Most of the hires are seasonal workers, but some also include full-time, permanent truck drivers. Target, meanwhile, is recruiting 100,000, on par with last year. Walmart said it’s “offering additional hours to current associates who want them” before staffing up with seasonal help. While Walmart last year added 20,000 supply chain workers and has invested in high-tech automation systems, the 150,000 hired last year...
What to Know About USPS Holiday Shipping Rates This Year
For anyone who doesn’t get their holiday shopping finished by September, the news from the U.S. Postal Service might be disappointing. If you're wondering whether the USPS holiday shipping rates going up this year, we have some disappointing news. In August, the USPS filed notice that it planned on raising shipping rates for the third straight year.
Walmart and Target reveal new inflation-busting store policy to help shoppers save
WALMART and Target have announced deals to help shoppers save money ahead of the holidays. Both companies are deepening their discounts as inflation rises to eight percent - and with that trend likely to continue as it gets closer to December. A Walmart in Bentonville, Arkansas, has offered new discounts...
Target and Walmart Are Making an Unexpected Move to Get You to Spend More This Holiday Season
