3 taken to hospital after crash in Huber Heights
HUBER HEIGHTS — Three people were taken to the hospital after a crash in Huber Heights Sunday morning. Crews were called to the area of Interstate 70 Alternate and State Route 4 around 3 a.m. to reports of a crash involving two cars, according to initial reports. Three people...
1 dead after car crashes into house, catches fire in Brookville
BROOKVILLE — One person is dead following an early morning crash in Brookville Sunday. Crews were called to reports of a car that crashed into a structure, catching on fire, on East Westbrook Road in Brookville around 2:30 a.m., Englewood Dispatch confirmed. A medical helicopter was initially called to...
Crash blocks left lane on I-675N
MIAMI TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) – The left lane of I-675N was closed for a short time Saturday afternoon after a crash. According to Kettering Police, a two vehicle crash occurred on I-675N at 12:20 p.m. Saturday afternoon by milepost 1.6. ODOT cameras showed the left lane was blocked. It is not known at this time […]
A crash is blocking lanes and causing delays at the Combs-Hehl Bridge in Fort Thomas
FORT THOMAS, Ky. — UPDATE:. The crash blocking lanes along eastbound I-275 at the Combs-Hehl Bridge has been cleared. All lanes are now open to usual traffic. A crash is blocking lanes on the Combs-Hehl Bridge in Fort Thomas, Friday afternoon. Click the video player above to watch other...
Motorcyclist transported to hospital after wreck in Sharonville
SHARONVILLE, Ohio (WXIX) - At least one person was transported to the hospital Saturday afternoon after a motorcycle crash occurred in Sharonville, according to police. Sharonville police confirmed the wreck occurred at 11702 Lebanon Rd. The condition of the victim is unclear at this time. Police are currently investigating the...
A disabled vehicle is blocking lanes along I-71 near Red Bank Road
CINCINNATI — UPDATE:. The crash blocking lanes and causing delays along northbound I-71 at Red Bank Road has been cleared. All lanes are now open to usual traffic. A disabled vehicle is blocking lanes and causing delays along Interstate 71, Friday afternoon. According to the Ohio Department of Transportation,...
Semi truck carrying cars destroyed after overnight fire on I-70 in Clayton
CLAYTON — The right lane of westbound Interstate 70 is shut down near Crestway Road after a semi-truck trailer caught fire overnight in Clayton. The Ohio State Highway Patrol was called to the scene just after 2:00 a.m., according to OSHP dispatch. Dispatch confirmed to us that no one...
Pedestrian hit by car, road opens back up after closure
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A pedestrian was hit by a car early Thursday morning on West North Bend Road and Collegevue Place, according to Cincinnati police. The victim was taken to the hospital, but their injuries are unknown at this time. W North Bend Road has opened back up this morning...
Crews battling a field fire in Germantown
GERMANTOWN — Multiple fire crews are battling a field fire in Germantown Sunday afternoon, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office. >>1 dead after car crashes into house, catches fire in Brookville. Crews responded to the 8800 block of Farmington Road near S. Butter Street around 3:50 p.m.
Reports of a crash with injuries on Paddock Road and Towne Street in Bond Hill
CINCINNATI — Reports of a crash with injuries on Paddock Road and Towne Street in Bond Hill. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
One burglar stabbed, another injured during Cleves burglary
During a follow-up investigation, it was found that Ron Sipple, 42, and Cody Ray Otto, 19, had forced their way inside the home.
TANK bus driver charged months after crash that killed runner
COVINGTON, Ky. (WXIX) - A bus driver is facing charges after his bus hit and killed a runner in March. Dennis Rahtz, 38, was running around 12:30 p.m. on March 10 when he was hit by a Transit Authority of Northern Kentucky bus at the intersection of 4th Street and Scott Street, Covington police said.
Police: 17-year-old arrested for deadly crash near UC campus
CINCINNATI — Cincinnati police announced Friday, they have arrested a suspect for a deadly crash that left one UC student dead and another injured. According to police, on Sept. 28 two pedestrians were crossing Jefferson Avenue in a marked cross walk when a 2014 Honda CR-V ran through a headlight and struck the victims.
1 person hospitalized after fire burns through roof of Mt. Lookout home
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - One person was taken to the UC Medical Center after a fire burned through the roof of a house in Mt. Lookout Saturday, according to Michael Washington with the Cincinnati Fire Department. The fire department was dispatched to the 2-alarm fire in the 3700 block of Windisch...
Hamilton Police Department fires officer charged with OVI, causing head-on crash
HAMILTON, Ohio — The Hamilton Police Department announced Friday the termination of a police officer who has been charged with driving under the influence and causing a crash. According to police reports, officer Casey Johnson has been terminated from his position after he was placed on administrative leave. Johnson...
Crash on I-71/75 in Erlanger causing morning delays
ERLANGER, Ky. — Delays are expected after a crash on northbound I-71/75 in Elranger, Wednesday morning. This is the second crash on the interstate this morning, police advise using caution. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. The crash was reported by...
Reports of a pedestrian struck on Reading Rd and Hickman Ave in Corryville
CINCINNATI — Reports of a pedestrian struck on Reading Rd and Hickman Ave in Corryville. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
Warren County driver hit by airborne gallon of milk
CLEARCREEK TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - It isn’t the last thing you expect to happen when you’re driving, but it’s close. Someone got hit in Warren County last weekend with a gallon jug of milk, according to Clearcreek Township police. It happened around 8:40 p.m. Saturday as two...
Man undergoes surgery following overnight shooting in Sharonville
Investigators said a large party was wrapping up at a local business when the shooting took place in the parking lot of a separate neighboring business.
FD: 1 firefighter hospitalized, 2 treated at scene after mayday call during fire in SE Indiana
LAWRENCEBURG TOWNSHIP, Ind. — One firefighter was taken to the hospital, and two others were treated at the scene after a fire prompted a MayDay call in Lawrenceburg Township Thursday. The fire started around 2:30 p.m. when the Lawrenceburg Fire Department was called to a structure fire on Church...
