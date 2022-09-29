ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lockland, OH

WHIO Dayton

3 taken to hospital after crash in Huber Heights

HUBER HEIGHTS — Three people were taken to the hospital after a crash in Huber Heights Sunday morning. Crews were called to the area of Interstate 70 Alternate and State Route 4 around 3 a.m. to reports of a crash involving two cars, according to initial reports. Three people...
HUBER HEIGHTS, OH
WDTN

Crash blocks left lane on I-675N

MIAMI TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) – The left lane of I-675N was closed for a short time Saturday afternoon after a crash. According to Kettering Police, a two vehicle crash occurred on I-675N at 12:20 p.m. Saturday afternoon by milepost 1.6. ODOT cameras showed the left lane was blocked. It is not known at this time […]
KETTERING, OH
Fox 19

Motorcyclist transported to hospital after wreck in Sharonville

SHARONVILLE, Ohio (WXIX) - At least one person was transported to the hospital Saturday afternoon after a motorcycle crash occurred in Sharonville, according to police. Sharonville police confirmed the wreck occurred at 11702 Lebanon Rd. The condition of the victim is unclear at this time. Police are currently investigating the...
SHARONVILLE, OH
WLWT 5

A disabled vehicle is blocking lanes along I-71 near Red Bank Road

CINCINNATI — UPDATE:. The crash blocking lanes and causing delays along northbound I-71 at Red Bank Road has been cleared. All lanes are now open to usual traffic. A disabled vehicle is blocking lanes and causing delays along Interstate 71, Friday afternoon. According to the Ohio Department of Transportation,...
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Pedestrian hit by car, road opens back up after closure

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A pedestrian was hit by a car early Thursday morning on West North Bend Road and Collegevue Place, according to Cincinnati police. The victim was taken to the hospital, but their injuries are unknown at this time. W North Bend Road has opened back up this morning...
CINCINNATI, OH
WHIO Dayton

Crews battling a field fire in Germantown

GERMANTOWN — Multiple fire crews are battling a field fire in Germantown Sunday afternoon, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office. >>1 dead after car crashes into house, catches fire in Brookville. Crews responded to the 8800 block of Farmington Road near S. Butter Street around 3:50 p.m.
GERMANTOWN, OH
Fox 19

TANK bus driver charged months after crash that killed runner

COVINGTON, Ky. (WXIX) - A bus driver is facing charges after his bus hit and killed a runner in March. Dennis Rahtz, 38, was running around 12:30 p.m. on March 10 when he was hit by a Transit Authority of Northern Kentucky bus at the intersection of 4th Street and Scott Street, Covington police said.
COVINGTON, KY
WLWT 5

Police: 17-year-old arrested for deadly crash near UC campus

CINCINNATI — Cincinnati police announced Friday, they have arrested a suspect for a deadly crash that left one UC student dead and another injured. According to police, on Sept. 28 two pedestrians were crossing Jefferson Avenue in a marked cross walk when a 2014 Honda CR-V ran through a headlight and struck the victims.
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Crash on I-71/75 in Erlanger causing morning delays

ERLANGER, Ky. — Delays are expected after a crash on northbound I-71/75 in Elranger, Wednesday morning. This is the second crash on the interstate this morning, police advise using caution. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. The crash was reported by...
ERLANGER, KY
Fox 19

Warren County driver hit by airborne gallon of milk

CLEARCREEK TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - It isn’t the last thing you expect to happen when you’re driving, but it’s close. Someone got hit in Warren County last weekend with a gallon jug of milk, according to Clearcreek Township police. It happened around 8:40 p.m. Saturday as two...
WARREN COUNTY, OH

