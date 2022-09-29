Sunday's Chiefs-Bucs game to proceed in Tampa as planned

Related
Patrick Mahomes steals the show with stunning play as he outshines Tom Brady in quarterback showdown to help the Chiefs roll past the Tampa Bay Buccaneers - in the first meeting between the pair since Kansas City's Super Bowl heartbreak
Patrick Mahomes emerged victorious form the star quarterback showdown with Tom Brady Sunday as the Kansas City Chiefs beat the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 41-31. The young quarterback, 27, dazzled in Tampa as he pulled several ridiculous plays out of his pocket to outshine the veteran and seven-time Super Bowl winner.
NFL roundup: Patrick Mahomes tosses 3 TDs in win over Bucs
Patrick Mahomes threw three touchdown passes and Clyde Edwards-Helaire found the end zone twice to fuel the visiting Kansas City
Patriots Packers Football
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Christian Watson celebrates with fans after scoring on a 15-yard touchdown run during the first half Sunday.
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers on LT David Bakhtiari, Patriots OLB Matthew Judon
Green Bay Packers QB Aaron Rodgers talked to reporters before Sunday's game against the New England Patriots.
Green Bay Packers QB Aaron Rodgers on Facing Bill Belichick
Green Bay Packers QB Aaron Rodgers details the challenge of facing the New England Patriots defense coached by Bill Belichick.
Packers Offensive Line Coach Luke Butkus on David Bakhtiari
"David's a pro. He's a perfectionist," Packers offensive line coach Luke Butkus said of David Bakhtiari.
