Sunday's Chiefs-Bucs game to proceed in Tampa as planned

By Field Level Media
 3 days ago
Sunday night's NFL game in Tampa, Fla., will take place as originally scheduled.

There were concerns all week that the effects of Hurricane Ian might force the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to relocate their Week 4 contest against the Kansas City Chiefs.

