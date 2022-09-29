Dolly Parton's Throwback Pic With Miley Cyrus Will Give You All The Feels

Photo: Getty Images

Dolly Parton shared an adorable throwback photo with her goddaughter, international pop star Miley Cyrus , and it’s giving fans all the feels. The snapshot captures Parton and Cyrus embraced in a hug while sitting on a couch on the set of Hannah Montana , the beloved 2000s Disney Channel sitcom that starred the powerhouse singer and actress (then known for hit songs like “The Best Of Both Words” and “Nobody’s Perfect,” among others).

Parton’s photo with Cyrus, with both artists flashing big smiles, was the ultimate Throwback Thursday pic. She wrote in her caption: “Wow! 16 years since my first appearance on Hannah Montana with my sweet [MIley Cyrus]. ♥️ Time flies!”

Parton’s social media followers could hardly believe how time had flown either. Instagram users couldn’t get over how cute the photo was, or how old they felt knowing that the sweet godmother-goddaughter moment is 16 years old. They dropped comments like: “My childhood!,” “STOP IT RIGHT NOW,” “iconic duo,” “best godmother,” and others.

It’s not the first time one of the two artists has reminisced on their Hannah Montana moments together. Earlier this year, Cyrus was the one to share a throwback, in honor of Parton’s birthday . She shared a clip from a scene that captures Parton revealing that she’d stowed her cell phone away in her hair, explaining to Cyrus (playing Miley Stewart at the time): “well, honey, when your pants are as tight as mine, you gotta have somewhere to put your phone.” Cyrus deemed it “one of the many valuable sessions learned” from. Her godmother.

See Parton’s throwback photo here :