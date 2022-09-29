ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sunday's Chiefs-Bucs game to proceed in Tampa as planned

By Field Level Media
 3 days ago

Sunday night's NFL game in Tampa, Fla., will take place as originally scheduled.

There were concerns all week that the effects of Hurricane Ian might force the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to relocate their Week 4 contest against the Kansas City Chiefs.

The Buccaneers (2-1) confirmed Thursday that Sunday's primetime clash against the Chiefs (2-1) is still set for 8:20 p.m. ET at Raymond James Stadium. The NFL had selected U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis as a contingency site for the game.

"Our thoughts and prayers remain with the many thousands in the Southwest Florida region who have been severely impacted by Hurricane Ian," read a statement from the Bucs.

"We are also very thankful that the Tampa Bay area was spared the most damaging consequences of this powerful storm. We have informed the NFL, after consulting with local and state agencies, that we are ready to play Sunday night's game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Raymond James Stadium as originally scheduled."

The Buccaneers moved their practices to Miami this week ahead of Ian's landfall on Wednesday, which left millions without power following a massive storm surge and winds up to 150 mph.

--Field Level Media

