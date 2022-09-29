Ukraine has recaptured two more settlements in Kherson oblast, just days after Russia claimed the territory following a so-called referendum, Volodymyr Zelensky has announced.He added that the success of Ukrainian soldiers “are not limited to Lyman” – the logistics centre in the country’s east which was also recaptured this week, marking a significant victory for Kyiv.“This week, the largest part of the [battlefield] reports is the list of settlements liberated from the enemy as part of our defence operation,” Mr Zelensky said.The US and Nato welcomed Ukraine’s territorial win against Russia in the seven-month old war.The US defence secretary Lloyd Austin said the taking of the former Russian stronghold makes the war “more difficult” for Vladimir Putin.The recapture of Lyman demonstrated that Ukraine is capable of dislodging Russian forces, Nato secretary general Jens Stoltenberg said.Meanwhile, the chief of the UN nuclear watchdog has called for the release of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant’s director general. Mr Zelensky said the top official has been abducted by Russia.

