U.S. will impose 'severe costs' on those who support Russia's annexation of Ukraine
The United States told Ukraine on Sunday that it will impose "severe costs" on anyone who supports Russia's attempts to annex four regions in eastern and southern Ukraine.
Former Secretary of State Rex Tillerson will testify in the trial of a billionaire investor who advised Trump
Tom Barrack's lawyers indicated the Department of Justice called Tillerson as a witness and requested that he testify on Monday.
Black representation in Alabama tested before Supreme Court
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — The invisible line dividing two of Alabama’s congressional districts slices through Montgomery, near iconic sites from the civil rights movement as well as ones more personal to Evan Milligan. There’s the house where his grandfather loaded people into his station wagon and drove them...
Ukraine war – live: Kyiv recaptures more territory claimed by Russia in ‘sham’ referendums
Ukraine has recaptured two more settlements in Kherson oblast, just days after Russia claimed the territory following a so-called referendum, Volodymyr Zelensky has announced.He added that the success of Ukrainian soldiers “are not limited to Lyman” – the logistics centre in the country’s east which was also recaptured this week, marking a significant victory for Kyiv.“This week, the largest part of the [battlefield] reports is the list of settlements liberated from the enemy as part of our defence operation,” Mr Zelensky said.The US and Nato welcomed Ukraine’s territorial win against Russia in the seven-month old war.The US defence secretary Lloyd Austin said the taking of the former Russian stronghold makes the war “more difficult” for Vladimir Putin.The recapture of Lyman demonstrated that Ukraine is capable of dislodging Russian forces, Nato secretary general Jens Stoltenberg said.Meanwhile, the chief of the UN nuclear watchdog has called for the release of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant’s director general. Mr Zelensky said the top official has been abducted by Russia.
DFL incumbent Steve Simon and GOP challenger Kim Crockett square off in secretary of state debate
MINNEAPOLIS – DFL incumbent Steve Simon and GOP challenger Kim Crockett, who are running oversee the administration of Minnesota's elections, squared off in their first debate Sunday.As the two contrasted their vision for the office of the secretary of state, only Simon said he would abide by the outcome, while Crockett did not commit to accepting the results. WCCO Radio moderator Blois Olson asked of both candidates: "Are you confident in the administration of the 2022 election we are currently having and will you accept the results?"Simon responded by saying "yes and yes." Crockett then explained that she is running because...
