Mel Gibson Turned Down James Bond Years Ago, And Sean Connery Is Part Of The Reason
Were it not for some key decision making and reasoning, Mel Gibson could have been James Bond. You can thank Sean Connery for the reason why that never happened.
EW.com
James Bond producers haven't started looking for Daniel Craig's replacement
Anyone who likes their chances of filling Daniel Craig's tuxedo as the next 007 still has a little while to get in shape. When EW caught up with James Bond franchise producers Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson last week, the pair revealed that they aren't yet looking for the actor to star in the next of the super spy's film adventures.
ComicBook
No Time to Die Producers Had to Convince Studio Execs to Kill James Bond
No Time to Die, the 25th film in the James Bond series, did the unthinkable by killing the iconic character. Daniel Craig's final 007 outing ended with Bond sacrificing himself to save everyone else, marking the first time in the franchise any iteration of the character died. The series will continue with a new actor in the role and a new direction for the story, but it's not lost on fans just how significant that ending was. The producers had to work to convince the studio to allow it.
Collider
James Bond Producer Barbara Broccoli Says They Aren't Looking For Replacements Yet
While we are all eager to see who gets to take the baton from Daniel Craig, the producers of the James Bond franchise are saying that we would need to exercise a lot more patience. Fan-casting has thrown up several names with the prospects to don the classic black tux but the process of deciding on the new Bond has not begun yet and according to producers Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson, the selection process will not begin until next year, at the earliest.
wegotthiscovered.com
One of Clint Eastwood’s most controversial films ever is holding its own on HBO
Clint Eastwood‘s last few cinematic efforts have underperformed at the box office over the last few years, but one of his biggest successes is dominating the latest ratings on the HBO top 10, enjoying a new round of post-pandemic success on the platform for the first time since it’s 2014 release. But even though the movie has enjoyed and is enjoying a confirmed track record of success, it is inarguably one of the most controversial movies in the acclaimed director’s filmography.
toofab.com
Margot Robbie & Brad Pitt Are Wild, Gorgeous, and Out of Control in UNCENSORED Babylon Trailer
Babylon, directed by Damien Chazelle, takes on 1920s Los Angeles with humor, music, and hedonism. The gorgeously shot trailer stars Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie and Diego Calva in what promises to be one helluva ride. Babylon roars into theaters January 6. (The trailer is age restricted so you'll have to click on the video and watch directly on YouTube.)
digitalspy.com
Colin Farrell's new movie gets 100% Rotten Tomatoes rating after rave first reviews
Fresh off its Venice International Film Festival debut, Colin Farrell's new movie The Banshees of Inisherin has landed a 100% score on Rotten Tomatoes. The film, from writer and director Martin McDonagh, puts together the same team of his 2008 black comedy In Bruges, with The Batman star and Brendan Gleeson (Paddington 2, the Harry Potter films) once again in the lead roles.
CNET
'No Time to Die': That Ending Explained and All Those James Bond Questions Answered
No Time to Die might well be the Bond movie to end all Bond movies. Available to stream on Amazon Prime Video (the others are coming next Wednesday), the 25th official 007 movie ends Daniel Craig's 15-year tenure as James Bond with a bang and leaves you wondering where the superspy series can go next. You don't need to stick around for a post-credits scene, but there's a nice Easter egg if you wait until the very end.
thedigitalfix.com
Next James Bond search won’t begin until at least 2023
Fans of the James Bond movies have been clamouring for news about the next iteration of the world’s most famous spy. But, bad news: the search for the next James Bond won’t even begin until 2023 at the earliest. No Time to Die was the latest instalment in...
Mel Gibson Blames Warner Bros. Discovery Shake-Up for ‘Lethal Weapon 5’ Production Delay
Martin Riggs may not make things complicated, but the Warner Bros. Discovery merger sure has for “Lethal Weapon 5.”. Lead star and director Mel Gibson, who famously plays Detective Martin Riggs in the film franchise, gave an update on the state of the fifth installment. Following original director Richard Donner’s death in 2021, Gibson took over as director, using a script from Richard Wenk (“The Magnificent Seven,” “The Equalizer”) developed alongside the late Donner. The film was expected to originally launch on streaming platform HBO Max.
ComicBook
James Bond Producers Speak Out on Finding the Next 007
The James Bond movie franchise is entering a whole new era right now. The titular role of James Bond needs to be recast after the departure of Daniel Craig; meanwhile, Amazon's acquisition of MGM has put the Bond franchise in new hands for the first time in decades. With all that on the table, there are a lot questions hanging over how the next phase of the 007 movies are getting shaped.
wegotthiscovered.com
James Bond producer reveals every 007 audition uses the same classic scene
Even though the franchise has been running for 60 years and undergone countless reinventions and evolutions during that time, producer Michael G. Wilson has revealed that every single actor who auditions for the James Bond performs the exact same scene, and it’s one that would never be used in a modern-day 007 adventure.
EW.com
Christian Bale was told to stop singing in Amsterdam because he was drowning out Taylor Swift
Christian Bale may have impressed his teen daughter by getting to sing with Taylor Swift in the new film Amsterdam, but his vocals left a little something to be desired. In a new interview with The Hollywood Reporter, the Oscar-winning actor recalled telling his daughter about harmonizing with one of the world's biggest pop stars. "That was a real nice surprise, and I actually didn't tell anybody about that until afterwards," he said. "I went to my daughter and said, 'You know who I sang with today? Taylor Swift.' And she was like, 'Wait, what? Why would you be doing that?'"
EW.com
'Saturday Night Live': Louis C.K. best host yet?
The expectations were high for Louis C.K. on Saturday night. Fans of his stand-up and sitcom expected him to invigorate a show that has seemed a tad uneven so far this season. Throw in the fact that his appearance followed one of the most devastating storms New York City had ever experienced, and the fact that it was the last episode before the presidential election, and it was as close to a must-see episode as Saturday Night Live has had in some time. And for most of four score and seven (or so) minutes, he delivered the goods, setting the tone in his opening monologue, and saving some of the best laughs of the night for a last-call sketch with Kate McKinnon. I can pretty much guarantee he's going to make an impression in this week's Mr. Saturday Night vote. He seemed as engaged and prepared as any of the actors — except perhaps for his one Game of Thrones sketch misfire — and he can't really be blamed for the show's decision to go light on the election.
Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie Embrace Old School Hollywood Hedonism in New ‘Babylon’ Trailer
Brad Pitt falls off a balcony, Margot Robbie prepares to fight a snake, and so much more chaos consumes the extremely bonkers first trailer for Damien Chazelle’s next film, Babylon. Compared to the high-gloss contemporary Los Angeles featured in Chazelle’s Oscar-winner La La Land, the L.A. in Babylon looks...
TVOvermind
Movie Review: Skyfall
Despite being released back in 2012, there are plenty of people who are still getting into the James Bond franchise at this time, and Skyfall is just one of the many titles that a lot of superfans would suggest they watch. There are those who would say that at one point, the storylines tend to blur into one another since the gist of it is that James Bond gets the girl, saves the day, and eliminates the bad guy. Hey, it’s a common trope among action movies, and Bond is one of those that helped to revolutionize the idea. After all, Bond has been one of the biggest names in action for so long that one could be forgiven for the idea that he inspired a great deal of the movies that have come along since his inception. There are many different ways to pick apart every Bond movie, but to do so would be to incur the ire of those who have been watching the movies from the Sean Connery days up until the present. But still, sometimes, one can’t help but pick at certain points within a franchise since it brings a sense of equality to the movies.
15 Years Later, Johnny Depp, Orlando Bloom, Keira Knightley And More From The Cast Of Pirates of the Caribbean: At World's End
No one could have predicted that a movie based on a theme park attraction could attract multiple theme parks-worth of movie-goers into theaters around the world and spawn a massively successful, long-running franchise. However, that accurately describes the success of Disney's Pirates of the Caribbean movies -- starring Academy Award nominee Johnny Depp as Capt. Jack Sparrow, Lord of the Rings star Orlando Bloom as William Turner, and Keira Knightley as Elizabeth Swann.
Top Gun: Maverick Director Recalls Showing Val Kilmer His Sweet Scene For The First Time
Top Gun: Maverick's director got to show Val Kilmer his scene in the movie for the first time.
Quentin Tarantino Once Felt ‘Forrest Gump’ Being a ‘Hollywood Movie’ Cost ‘Pulp Fiction’ an Oscar
Quentin Tarantino once theorized that 'Forrest Gump' won the Best Picture Oscar over 'Pulp Fiction' because 'Gump' was a more Hollywood friendly project.
Sacheen Littlefeather death: Actor who rejected Oscar on Marlon Brando’s behalf dies, aged 75
Sacheen Littlefeather, the Native American actor who declined Marlon Brando’s Oscar, has died, aged 75.The news was announced by the Academy of Motion Pictures, who wrote on Twitter: “Sacheen Littlefeather, Native American civil rights activist who famously declined Marlon Brando’s 1973 Best Actor Academy Award, dies at 75,” The actor and activist first announced she had been diagnosed with metastasized breast cancer in a 2021 Facebook post. In September, at a ceremony titled “An Evening with Sacheen Littlefeather”, she told the crowd: “I’m crossing over soon to the spirit world/ And you know, I’m not afraid to die. Because...
