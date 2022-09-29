ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Chute, WI

Fox11online.com

Packers, Bucks, Brewers join together to honor Wisconsin veterans

(WLUK) -- Wisconsin sports teams are honoring veterans and asking for the Green Bay community to do the same. The Green Bay Packers and the Milwaukee Bucks and Brewers will be taking part in the Stars and Stripes Honor Flight's annual "Flight of Champions" on Oct. 8. This year's flight...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Fox11online.com

Titans dominate UW-Platteville in conference opener 46-7

OSHKOSH, Wis. (UWO Athletics) — Nationally 16th ranked UW-Oshkosh steamrolled UW-Platteville 46-7 in the WIAC opener. Pioneers fumbled on the opening kickoff, and the Titans quickly capitalized. One play after the turnover Kobe Berghammer found Trae Tetzlaff for a 25-yard touchdown & then converted the two point conversion to make it 8-0.
OSHKOSH, WI
Fox11online.com

St. Norbert stifles red hot Benedictine offense in 26-12 win

LISLE, Ill. (SNC ATHLETICS) - St. Norbert College held Benedictine University to 41 points under its season scoring average in a 26-12 win in a key Northern Athletics Collegiate Conference game at Village of Lisle-Benedictine University Sports Complex. The Green Knights (3-1, 2-0 NACC) were locked in an alley fight...
DE PERE, WI
Fox11online.com

Schmitt won't run for Green Bay mayor in 2023

GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- The longest-serving mayor in Green Bay's history will not seek his old job. Jim Schmitt announced Friday that he has decided not to seek a fifth term. Last month, Schmitt told FOX 11 he was considering running again in next spring's election. "While my future plans...
GREEN BAY, WI
Fox11online.com

Late score lifts Little Chute to rivalry win over Freedom

LITTLE CHUTE (WLUK) -- The lead in the North Eastern Conference was on the line Friday night when Freedom visited Little Chute in a battle of undefeated teams, and as expected this one came down to the final minute. The Mustangs committed five turnovers, but three touchdown runs from Drew...
LITTLE CHUTE, WI
Fox11online.com

New dual-language signs welcome visitors to Oneida Reservation

ONEIDA (WLUK) -- New signs will be greeting travelers as their vehicles enter the Oneida Reservation. A ceremony was held Friday morning, unveiling new dual-language signs on state highways at the boundaries of the reservation. The tribe has been working with the Wisconsin Department of Transportation to make this happen.
ONEIDA, WI
Fox11online.com

Valley Stamp & Scrap shares ways to keep London memories alive

NEENAH (WLUK) – There is a lot to create at Valley Stamp & Scrap in Neenah!. Linda Wiese, the owner of Valley Stamp & Scrap, joined FOX 11’s Emily Deem on Good Day Wisconsin to talk about some upcoming classes and the upcoming Packers game in London. They...
NEENAH, WI
Fox11online.com

Brown County Executive making plans for 2023 budget

GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- The Brown County Executive is outlining his wish list for the 2023 budget. Troy Streckenbach talked through it at the Neville Public Museum auditorium today. The tax rate would go down by forty cents. That marks the fourth lowest on record. A home worth $200,000 would...
BROWN COUNTY, WI
Fox11online.com

Donation drive for Hurricane Ian victims set for Wednesday in Neenah

NEENAH (WLUK) -- Are you looking for a way to help those affected by Hurricane Ian?. The Neenah Police Department, along with N&M Transfer Co., RotoGraphic Printing and Pick 'n Save, are organizing a collection drive next week. On Wednesday, a semi trailer will be parked at Pick 'n Save,...
NEENAH, WI
Fox11online.com

Most of Northeast Wisconsin listed as 'low' for COVID-19 spread

MADISON (WLUK) -- Most of Northeast Wisconsin is in the "low" category for COVID-19 transmission. The latest update from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows Brown, Kewaunee, Door, Oconto and Menominee counties in the "medium" category. All other are a counties are "low." Statewide, the only counties...
WISCONSIN STATE
Fox11online.com

Demolition begins on closed Holy Family College

MANITOWOC (WLUK) -- A shuttered school is soon to be no more in Manitowoc. Demolition has begun on the former Holy Family College -- previously named Silver Lake College. The school closed in the summer of 2020, citing enrollment and fundraising challenges. These difficulties were only furthered by the COVID-19 outbreak earlier that year.
MANITOWOC, WI
Fox11online.com

Alzheimer's Walk anticipated to raise more than $100,000

APPLETON (WLUK) -- More than 450 walkers on teams from across the area participated in this year’s Walk to End Alzheimer’s in Fox Cities in Appleton Saturday. The Walk is anticipated to raise more than $100,000 to fund research and local services in Appleton and the surrounding areas, including support groups, education, information and referral services, care and support, advocacy efforts and a 24/7 Helpline – 800-272-3900.
APPLETON, WI
Fox11online.com

WIS 76 closed due to crash

APPLETON (WLUK) -- UPDATE: As of 2:15 p.m. the incident has been cleared and all lanes of traffic are open again. All lanes of traffic on WIS 76 between WIS 96 and School Rd are closed due to a crash. According to a release from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation,...
APPLETON, WI
Fox11online.com

Missouri man convicted of killing Shawano County brothers

HARRISONVILLE, Mo. (AP) — A northwest Missouri man pleaded guilty Friday to killing two brothers from Wisconsin after they came to his farm in 2019 to collect a debt from a cattle contract. Garland Nelson, of Braymer, pleaded guilty to two counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of...
SHAWANO COUNTY, WI
Fox11online.com

Plea deal possible for Green Bay stabbing suspect

GREEN BAY (WLUK) – Wesley Brice’s trial for stabbing two people, killing one of them, remains on the schedule for Oct. 24, but a plea deal is still a possibility. Brice, 23, faces nine charges, including first-degree intentional homicide, for the March 15, 2021 incidents on Green Bay's west side.
GREEN BAY, WI
Fox11online.com

Grand Chute police non-emergency phone lines restored

GRAND CHUTE (WLUK) -- The Grand Chute Police Department's non-emergency phone lines are down. 911 is still available for emergencies. The police department says non-emergency calls should go to the Outagamie County Sheriff's Office at (920) 832-5000.
GRAND CHUTE, WI
Fox11online.com

Road closure near Neenah due to vehicle fire

NEENAH (WLUK) -- UPDATE: As of 4:06 p.m., the road has been cleared. The right lane of traffic is closed Southbound on I-41 at Breezewood Lane due to a vehicle fire. According to a release from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, the incident occurred on Saturday, October 1 at approximately 3:11 p.m.
NEENAH, WI

