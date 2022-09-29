Read full article on original website
Related
Fox11online.com
Packers, Bucks, Brewers join together to honor Wisconsin veterans
(WLUK) -- Wisconsin sports teams are honoring veterans and asking for the Green Bay community to do the same. The Green Bay Packers and the Milwaukee Bucks and Brewers will be taking part in the Stars and Stripes Honor Flight's annual "Flight of Champions" on Oct. 8. This year's flight...
Fox11online.com
U.S. Biathlon Olympians christen Ariens Nordic Center shooting range near Brillion
CALUMET COUNTY (WLUK) -- A new training ground for future Olympians is taking shape near Brillion. The Ariens Nordic Center will groom athletes interested in cross-country skiing and target shooting, also known as biathlon. With a synchronized hail of gunfire, from the U.S. Biathlon Team, the shooting range at the...
Fox11online.com
Titans dominate UW-Platteville in conference opener 46-7
OSHKOSH, Wis. (UWO Athletics) — Nationally 16th ranked UW-Oshkosh steamrolled UW-Platteville 46-7 in the WIAC opener. Pioneers fumbled on the opening kickoff, and the Titans quickly capitalized. One play after the turnover Kobe Berghammer found Trae Tetzlaff for a 25-yard touchdown & then converted the two point conversion to make it 8-0.
Fox11online.com
St. Norbert stifles red hot Benedictine offense in 26-12 win
LISLE, Ill. (SNC ATHLETICS) - St. Norbert College held Benedictine University to 41 points under its season scoring average in a 26-12 win in a key Northern Athletics Collegiate Conference game at Village of Lisle-Benedictine University Sports Complex. The Green Knights (3-1, 2-0 NACC) were locked in an alley fight...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fox11online.com
Schmitt won't run for Green Bay mayor in 2023
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- The longest-serving mayor in Green Bay's history will not seek his old job. Jim Schmitt announced Friday that he has decided not to seek a fifth term. Last month, Schmitt told FOX 11 he was considering running again in next spring's election. "While my future plans...
Fox11online.com
Late score lifts Little Chute to rivalry win over Freedom
LITTLE CHUTE (WLUK) -- The lead in the North Eastern Conference was on the line Friday night when Freedom visited Little Chute in a battle of undefeated teams, and as expected this one came down to the final minute. The Mustangs committed five turnovers, but three touchdown runs from Drew...
Fox11online.com
New dual-language signs welcome visitors to Oneida Reservation
ONEIDA (WLUK) -- New signs will be greeting travelers as their vehicles enter the Oneida Reservation. A ceremony was held Friday morning, unveiling new dual-language signs on state highways at the boundaries of the reservation. The tribe has been working with the Wisconsin Department of Transportation to make this happen.
Fox11online.com
Valley Stamp & Scrap shares ways to keep London memories alive
NEENAH (WLUK) – There is a lot to create at Valley Stamp & Scrap in Neenah!. Linda Wiese, the owner of Valley Stamp & Scrap, joined FOX 11’s Emily Deem on Good Day Wisconsin to talk about some upcoming classes and the upcoming Packers game in London. They...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Fox11online.com
Brown County Executive making plans for 2023 budget
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- The Brown County Executive is outlining his wish list for the 2023 budget. Troy Streckenbach talked through it at the Neville Public Museum auditorium today. The tax rate would go down by forty cents. That marks the fourth lowest on record. A home worth $200,000 would...
Fox11online.com
Donation drive for Hurricane Ian victims set for Wednesday in Neenah
NEENAH (WLUK) -- Are you looking for a way to help those affected by Hurricane Ian?. The Neenah Police Department, along with N&M Transfer Co., RotoGraphic Printing and Pick 'n Save, are organizing a collection drive next week. On Wednesday, a semi trailer will be parked at Pick 'n Save,...
Fox11online.com
Most of Northeast Wisconsin listed as 'low' for COVID-19 spread
MADISON (WLUK) -- Most of Northeast Wisconsin is in the "low" category for COVID-19 transmission. The latest update from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows Brown, Kewaunee, Door, Oconto and Menominee counties in the "medium" category. All other are a counties are "low." Statewide, the only counties...
Fox11online.com
Spectrum's rural broadband expansion hits Winnebago and Fond du Lac counties
WAUKAU (WLUK) -- More than 1,500 homes and businesses will soon have access to high-speed internet in Winnebago and Fond du Lac counties. Fast and reliable internet service is considered a necessity. Charter Communications, also known as Spectrum, joined community leaders in Waukau to celebrate the fiber-optic buildout on Friday.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Fox11online.com
1,300 kids were expected to participate in this year's Fox Valley Tough Kid Challenge
APPLETON (WLUK) -- The Appleton School District held its 7th annual Fox Valley Tough Kid Challenge at Highlands Elementary School. Kids were able to run through an obstacle course that is over a mile and a half long navigating various challenges. The kids described the course as, "a lot of...
Fox11online.com
Demolition begins on closed Holy Family College
MANITOWOC (WLUK) -- A shuttered school is soon to be no more in Manitowoc. Demolition has begun on the former Holy Family College -- previously named Silver Lake College. The school closed in the summer of 2020, citing enrollment and fundraising challenges. These difficulties were only furthered by the COVID-19 outbreak earlier that year.
Fox11online.com
Alzheimer's Walk anticipated to raise more than $100,000
APPLETON (WLUK) -- More than 450 walkers on teams from across the area participated in this year’s Walk to End Alzheimer’s in Fox Cities in Appleton Saturday. The Walk is anticipated to raise more than $100,000 to fund research and local services in Appleton and the surrounding areas, including support groups, education, information and referral services, care and support, advocacy efforts and a 24/7 Helpline – 800-272-3900.
Fox11online.com
WIS 76 closed due to crash
APPLETON (WLUK) -- UPDATE: As of 2:15 p.m. the incident has been cleared and all lanes of traffic are open again. All lanes of traffic on WIS 76 between WIS 96 and School Rd are closed due to a crash. According to a release from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation,...
Fox11online.com
Missouri man convicted of killing Shawano County brothers
HARRISONVILLE, Mo. (AP) — A northwest Missouri man pleaded guilty Friday to killing two brothers from Wisconsin after they came to his farm in 2019 to collect a debt from a cattle contract. Garland Nelson, of Braymer, pleaded guilty to two counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of...
Fox11online.com
Plea deal possible for Green Bay stabbing suspect
GREEN BAY (WLUK) – Wesley Brice’s trial for stabbing two people, killing one of them, remains on the schedule for Oct. 24, but a plea deal is still a possibility. Brice, 23, faces nine charges, including first-degree intentional homicide, for the March 15, 2021 incidents on Green Bay's west side.
Fox11online.com
Grand Chute police non-emergency phone lines restored
GRAND CHUTE (WLUK) -- The Grand Chute Police Department's non-emergency phone lines are down. 911 is still available for emergencies. The police department says non-emergency calls should go to the Outagamie County Sheriff's Office at (920) 832-5000.
Fox11online.com
Road closure near Neenah due to vehicle fire
NEENAH (WLUK) -- UPDATE: As of 4:06 p.m., the road has been cleared. The right lane of traffic is closed Southbound on I-41 at Breezewood Lane due to a vehicle fire. According to a release from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, the incident occurred on Saturday, October 1 at approximately 3:11 p.m.
Comments / 0