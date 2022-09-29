ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Calexico, CA

Calexico residents concern over New River

By Karina Bazarte
KYMA News 11
KYMA News 11
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dwXSJ_0iFVKTTy00

Karina Bazarte reports on the concerns of the New River in Calexico

CALEXICO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY)- The community of Calexico have had concerns about the New River for many years and an environmental teacher hopes her project will help the community.

Carly Creley, who studied environmental science and now is a teacher, first noticed the problem when she took her students on a trip to the New River and noticed the smell.

“I had a student who did a presentation on trash dumping in the imperial valley and he showed photos of kids walking to school with mountains of trash blowing of to them and at the end he said that is my little brother and that stuck with me and it made me determine to learn everything that I could," said Creley.

Employees who work at a store across the river described how difficult it is to breath while also smelling the river.

Imperial county supervisor Jesus Eduardo Escobar says there are plans to clean up the river and that the state government has invested millions of dollars.

“The idea here is to transform a sore that smells that is contamination that is overall very unhealthy for the residents of that live along side of the channel and basically transform it into an active park for people can ride, bike ride, walk," gather, said Escobar

The post Calexico residents concern over New River appeared first on KYMA .

Comments / 1

Related
SignalsAZ

Tacos and Tunes Moves to Main Street, Yuma

A popular tradition returns to a new location as Tacos and Tunes fills up Yuma’s historic downtown Main Street from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 8. Live entertainment fills the entire event, headlined by Corazon de Mana. One block of Main Street will be filled with taco vendors. Adjacent to that will be Dessert Circle for those who have a taste for something sweeter.
YUMA, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Calexico, CA
Government
New River, AZ
Government
City
New River, AZ
Local
Arizona Society
Local
California Society
City
Calexico, CA
Local
California Government
Calexico, CA
Society
Local
Arizona Government
InMaricopa

Surf Park in Arizona gets Planning and Zoning Approval

A major tourism attraction proposed for Maricopa that could bring a new type of visitor to the city took its first steps toward becoming a reality Monday night. The PHX Surf planned area development — including its development land-use plan, permitted uses and development standards — unanimously was approved by the Planning & Zoning Commission. The PHX Surf project is proposed as a surf and water park with on-site hospitality, retail, restaurant and outdoor entertainment center.
MARICOPA, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Environmental Science#Escobar The
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Environment
News Break
Politics
azdot.gov

Defense Department grant to fund US 95 improvements near Yuma

PHOENIX – The Arizona Department of Transportation has been awarded a nearly $13.3 million grant that will provide funding for a wider, safer US 95 between Yuma and the Yuma Proving Ground. The U.S. Department of Defense awarded the grant funds to ADOT this month as part of its...
YUMA, AZ
azbigmedia.com

Phoenix’s homeless encampment population reaches 800

Under the radiant sun of Arizona and located on the sidewalks of Downtown Phoenix, an encampment shelters people experiencing homelessness. The homeless sleep in tents, use broken furniture and look for community resources to sustain their basic needs. “People say it’s a tent city, but there is more to it,”...
PHOENIX, AZ
ABC 15 News

Man and woman found dead along road in Yuma County

YUMA, AZ — Yuma County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the deaths of a man and woman found along a road in southwestern Arizona. YCSO was initially called to check out two people who were found unresponsive near County 13th Street and Avenue F in the Yuma/Somerton area on September 22. When they arrived at the scene, they located a man and woman who had been shot. Both were pronounced dead.
YUMA COUNTY, AZ
KYMA News 11

Lane restrictions on US 95 starting Oct. 3 for construction

The Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT) announced there will be lane restrictions and construction on US 95 between mileposts 67 and 80, that is located between Yuma and Quartzsite for road construction. The post Lane restrictions on US 95 starting Oct. 3 for construction appeared first on KYMA.
YUMA, AZ
KYMA News 11

KYMA News 11

Yuma, AZ
5K+
Followers
1K+
Post
864K+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Yuma, AZ and El Centro, CA from KYMA.com, Where News Comes First.

 https://kyma.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy