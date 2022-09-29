Parents are scared in Harrisburg. Their children are scared. Many don’t want to go to school. And parents don’t know what to do to protect them. A 15-year-old child is dead – in what police say was a targeted killing last week. Another child was hospitalized after being beaten in a hallway of Harrisburg High School. And no one seems to be able to do anything to stop the violence.

HARRISBURG, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO