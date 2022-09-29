ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
navypanda
3d ago

In surrounding communities the police cars are visible at the high schools when students are dismissed. Since this violent behavior has been going on for decades, why haven’t the police been around at dismissal time like they are in other nearby communities? It’s past time to step up to the plate and start performing the job you are paid to do. Poor leadership in the police department. Prayers for the students who attend John Harris.

John Barnett
3d ago

why not bring on the national guard in to Harrisburg pa to solve this and other problems in Harrisburg

abc27.com

16 years since Lancaster County Amish schoolhouse shooting

NICKEL MINES, Pa (WHTM) — Sunday, Oct. 2, marks 16 years since the shooting at an Amish schoolhouse in Nickel Mines, Lancaster County that killed five girls. Police say a milk truck driver, Charles Roberts, held 10 girls hostage in a schoolhouse on Oct. 2, 2006. Roberts barricaded himself in the schoolhouse when he started shooting the hostages.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
local21news.com

Increased police presence as school faces 'potential school threat'

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — A letter was sent to parents and guardians of students enrolled at Dauphin County Technical School regarding a potential threat against the school and the actions they're taking to ensure everyone is safe. According to Matt Keys the Principal of the school, they're working alongside...
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
local21news.com

Drunk man assaults officer inside hospital in Lancaster County

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Police arrested a man today for "palm striking" a police officer in the eye while attempting to go through a WellSpan hospital's check-in process, according to Ephrata Police. 40-year-old Eric Oberly was reported to have been checking into the WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital when...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Unethical misbehaviors must have consequences | PennLive letters

I applaud Dauphin County District Attorney Fran Chardo in his pressing criminal charges against the ten Middletown High School football players for hazing other players in an August practice. It often takes a few rotten apples to spoil the bunch, as the result was the school board’s righteous decision to suspend the football season for Middletown.
MIDDLETOWN, PA
PennLive.com

Man squares off, palm-strikes officer in central Pa. hospital: police

An Ephrata man tried to go past a hospital’s check-in process while drunk, before striking a police officer, according to the Ephrata Police Department. Eric Oberly, 40, squared off against the officer at the WEllspan Ephrata Community Hospital, police said. He tried to push past the officer before drunkenly palm-striking the officer in the eye, according to police.
EPHRATA, PA
WGAL

A solemn anniversary in the Susquehanna Valley

Today marks 16 years since the West Nickel Mines School shooting in Lancaster County. On Oct. 2, 2006, a shooter held ten girls hostage in an Amish one-room schoolhouse. He shot all ten of them, killing five. Since then, the school has been demolished and a new one-room schoolhouse was...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

After a 15-year-old dies and another is beaten, who’s protecting Harrisburg’s children? | PennLive Editorial

Parents are scared in Harrisburg. Their children are scared. Many don’t want to go to school. And parents don’t know what to do to protect them. A 15-year-old child is dead – in what police say was a targeted killing last week. Another child was hospitalized after being beaten in a hallway of Harrisburg High School. And no one seems to be able to do anything to stop the violence.
HARRISBURG, PA
PennLive.com

Mastermind behind robbery spree in Dauphin County sentenced to state prison: Court

A Grantville man will spend 15-40 years in state prison for a crime spree between 2018 and 2021, according to a prosecutor. Dauphin County Judge Scott Evans recently sentenced Troy Schweiger, 24, who drove a teenager and mentally handicapped adult to rob three gas stations in Dauphin County and robbed a frozen yogurt store himself, according to prosecutor Steven Zawisky.
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
local21news.com

Identity of alleged porch pirate sought

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Police in Lancaster are asking for the public's help in identifying an alleged porch pirate. The Lancaster Bureau of Police says the person in the pictures took multiple packages from multiple homes on the 100 block of South Queen Street on Sept. 19 around 4:15 p.m.
LANCASTER, PA
wkok.com

Third Arrest Made Following Sunbury Shooting This Week

SUNBURY – A third person has been arrested following last Sunday morning’s fatal shooting outside a bar in Sunbury. Sunbury Police Chief Brad Hare says arrested was 23-year-old Manuel Santos of Sunbury. Officers say he faces charges for not giving information to police following the shooting. He summoned to appear in district court on that charge at a later date. Hare says Santos is also in violation of parole.
SUNBURY, PA
