Michigan State

98.7 WFGR

Haunted Car Wash Locations In Metro Grand Rapids

It's officially October and that means Spooky Season is here, and it's time for those haunted attractions across West Michigan to shine. Where are there Haunted Car Washes in West Michigan?. It seems like there's a haunted version of everything these days, and Haunted Car washes started popping up all...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
98.7 WFGR

No, Michigan Doesn’t Actually Have Seagulls

I moved to Michigan nearly a year ago, and it's been a little bit of an adjustment. Most of it good, but no one can possibly prepare you for the mountain of snow that gets dumped on you the first winter you spend in the mitten state. But the change...
98.7 WFGR

Can Grand Rapids Defend Its Title of ‘Beer City USA’?

We've been calling Grand Rapids "Beer City USA" for a loooooong time... more than a decade!. To back that up, we should probably keep scoring these national honors, right?. Grand Rapids is once again in the running for a national contest. This time it's USA TODAY asking, "What's the Best Beer City in America"?
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
98.7 WFGR

If Bear Hunters See a Spirit Bear, They Are Legal To Shoot

If you get a bear tag and are hunting this season and you happen to see a spirit bear, they are legal to shoot. A spirit bear is a white-coated American black bear but some are also subspecies of an American black bear called a Kermode bear. The Kermode bear is found in British Columbia but sometimes journeys to parts of the United States.
MICHIGAN STATE
98.7 WFGR

Here Are 20 Signs That Winter Will Suck In Michigan

Michigan is an awesome state to live in all year long. The summers in Michigan are beautiful with all of the inland lakes and the Great Lakes. There are so many different things to do on the water and inland too. Getting out to some of the beautiful inland areas of Michigan are fun for hiking and plenty of other activities.
MICHIGAN STATE
98.7 WFGR

Guide To Billions of Dollars of Treasure In Michigan Great Lakes For Sale

Great news! If you've always wondered if there's buried treasure somewhere below the waters of the Great Lakes, you're on the right path. There's actually a story that came up not long ago about divers who had apparently found Confederacy Gold that was lost in Lake Michigan. It turns out there may be billions of dollars worth of treasure that has been lost to the Great Lakes, and there's actually somewhat of a map that will lead you to it. There's just one catch... It's gonna run you about $700 to $1,000.
MICHIGAN STATE
98.7 WFGR

Things To Do This Weekend: September 30-October 2, 2022

The weather for the weekend looks great. It should be a beautiful fall weekend for both outdoor and indoor events. We have over ten different things for you do to...we have art, music and lights, old movies, beer, chili, red flannel, Muppets, and more!. Thursday, September 15-Sunday, October 2, 2022...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
98.7 WFGR

At Least 5 Spooky Spots You Can Visit in West Michigan Right Now

September is almost over. There's a chill in the air. It feels like a good time to talk about some haunted spots you can visit in West Michigan. Personally, I don't know if I necessarily believe in the paranormal. However, I always err on the side of caution when it comes to visiting haunted spots. Especially, if people are trying to engage the supposed ghosts.
MICHIGAN STATE
98.7 WFGR

Take A Sip: 10 Cups Of Coffee You Need To Try In Grand Rapids

It's national coffee day, and for a lot of people in West Michigan (like me) every day can be considered coffee day, because we can't live without it. And while you have to grab that caffeine to get through your day, that doesn't mean you can't have a cup of coffee that you actually enjoy. Grand Rapids has a lot of great options that are owned locally that can give you exactly what you need to get going, without sacrifice.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
98.7 WFGR

Say Hello To The Hello Kitty Café Truck Coming to Grand Rapids This Weekend

Fans of Hello Kitty are in for a treat this weekend! (Literally, there are yummy treats involved...) As a kid born in the 80s, I LOVED Hello Kitty. I had the lunchbox, stuffed animals, I think even had a Hello Kitty wallet at one point... but in case you're not familiar, Hello Kitty and Friends are characters that were created in the 70s by the Japanese merchandising company Sanrio.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
98.7 WFGR

98.7 WFGR

ABOUT

98.7 WFGR plays the greatest hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Grand Rapids, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

