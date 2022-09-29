ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

saturdaydownsouth.com

Tennessee football: Ramel Keyton is ready for his time in the spotlight

KNOXVILLE — Ramel Keyton has never been “the guy” for Tennessee football. The senior wideout was recruited by Tennessee as the top receiver in an impressive 2019 class. Keyton was heralded as Jarrett Guarantano and eventually Harrison Bailey’s go-to target in what was advertised to be an era of dominance under Jeremy Pruitt.
VolunteerCountry

Vols OL Target Vysen Lang Sets Commitment Date

Tennessee hosted Pike Road (Ala.) offensive lineman Vysen Lang for an official visit last week, and the 6'5", 330lbs mauler has set a commitment date.  "This visit definitely boosted their chances of landing me," Lang told Volunteer Country following last weekend's visit. "They set the bar ...
wcyb.com

Tennessee ranked No. 8 in latest national polls

(WCYB) — The Tennessee Volunteers held firm at No. 8 in the latest AP Top 25 Poll. In the AFCA Coaches Poll, the Vols moved from No. 9 up to No. 8. Tennessee is ranked in the top-10 for consecutive weeks for the first time since 2016. After an...
rockytopinsider.com

Monthly Archives: September 2022

Tennessee Lands One Selection on College Football All-Transfer Team (Through Week Four) Tennessee OL Gerald Mincey. Photo By Andrew Ferguson/Tennessee Athletics. Tennessee brought in several talented players through the transfer portal in the offseason prior to... Four-Star Athlete Rocks Vols Gear On Field Following Tennessee Visit. Photo via Carter's Twitter/...
rockytopinsider.com

Tennessee Basketball To Face Gonzaga In Preseason Scrimmage

Tennessee basketball will face Gonzaga in a preseason scrimmage on Oct. 28, KnoxNews Mike Wilson reported Friday morning. The Vols and Zags will face off in Frisco, Texas as the two teams prepare for the 2022-23 season. The NCAA permits teams to play two games in the preseason each season....
wvlt.tv

Varsity All Access - Week seven

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Week seven of the high school football season had 166 games on tap throughout the state. All but 12 games in Tennessee were non-region games, meaning plenty of teams were pushing for playoff positioning as the regular season draws to a close. GAME OF THE WEEK:...
WBIR

Aircraft to drop experimental marshmallow-flavored rabies vaccines for raccoons in Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Flight crews will soon take to the skies above rural Tennessee in an effort to prevent the spread of rabies in wild raccoons. The Tennessee Department of Health and the U.S. Department of Agriculture Wildlife Services announced there will be another round of raccoon rabies vaccine airdrops in October targeting areas along Tennessee's state lines with Alabama, Georgia, North Carolina and Virginia.
wvlt.tv

Lady Vol apparel store opening in Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -Lady Vol fans have a new place to shop! Orange Mountain Designs will be opening its doors this weekend. Inside the store, fans can find Lady Vol swag for all of the university’s Lady Vol sports. Athletes like Kiki Milloy got to approve designs for her...
smliv.com

Author reveals the real Davy Crockett

East Tennessee Historical Society will welcome author and businessman Scott Williams for an evening lecture titled “The Real David Crockett” at the East Tennessee History Center. For many, “Davy Crockett” conjures up thoughts of coonskin caps who “kilt him a b’ar when he was only three.” Williams, author...
wvlt.tv

Knoxville pizza shop owners lose Florida home, second pizza location

Those injuries are once again raising concerns about head and neck injuries in football. Inside the store, fans can find Lady Vol swag for all of the university’s Lady Vol sports. Knoxville ICU nurse aiding Hurricane Ian survivors. Updated: 11 hours ago. A Knoxville woman who is an ICU...
WATE

'Quiet quitting': How a Knoxville business is keeping employees engaged

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Businesses across Tennessee and the country are dealing with a term called “quiet quitting.”. “Quiet quitting” means clocking in and doing the bare minimum at work to stay employed and business expert Leslie Beale with Profusion Strategies said the term means not being invested in your job.
