KNOXVILLE — Ramel Keyton has never been “the guy” for Tennessee football. The senior wideout was recruited by Tennessee as the top receiver in an impressive 2019 class. Keyton was heralded as Jarrett Guarantano and eventually Harrison Bailey’s go-to target in what was advertised to be an era of dominance under Jeremy Pruitt.
Tennessee hosted Pike Road (Ala.) offensive lineman Vysen Lang for an official visit last week, and the 6'5", 330lbs mauler has set a commitment date. "This visit definitely boosted their chances of landing me," Lang told Volunteer Country following last weekend's visit. "They set the bar ...
(WCYB) — The Tennessee Volunteers held firm at No. 8 in the latest AP Top 25 Poll. In the AFCA Coaches Poll, the Vols moved from No. 9 up to No. 8. Tennessee is ranked in the top-10 for consecutive weeks for the first time since 2016. After an...
Tennessee Lands One Selection on College Football All-Transfer Team (Through Week Four) Tennessee OL Gerald Mincey. Photo By Andrew Ferguson/Tennessee Athletics. Tennessee brought in several talented players through the transfer portal in the offseason prior to... Four-Star Athlete Rocks Vols Gear On Field Following Tennessee Visit. Photo via Carter's Twitter/...
When Tony Vitello became Tennessee’s baseball coach in June 2017, he and his newly assembled staff saw an opportunity to pump life into a proud athletic department fallen on hard times. Vitello’s Vols did that, of course. After showing signs of life and finishing 29-27 in 2018, the Tennessee...
Tennessee Vols fans made quite an impression this past weekend on 2023 three-star offensive tackle Vysen Lang. Lang, 6-foot-5/335 lbs from Pike Road, AL, is ranked in 247Sports’ composite rankings as the No. 26 player in Alabama and the No. 58 offensive tackle in the nation. The Alabama native...
Peyton Manning shocked some people a little over two decades ago when he decided to return to Tennessee for his senior year. Manning spoke about his decision to return and said it was mainly due to him not wanting negative rushing yards for his career. "In College, sacks count against...
Tennessee basketball will face Gonzaga in a preseason scrimmage on Oct. 28, KnoxNews Mike Wilson reported Friday morning. The Vols and Zags will face off in Frisco, Texas as the two teams prepare for the 2022-23 season. The NCAA permits teams to play two games in the preseason each season....
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Week seven of the high school football season had 166 games on tap throughout the state. All but 12 games in Tennessee were non-region games, meaning plenty of teams were pushing for playoff positioning as the regular season draws to a close. GAME OF THE WEEK:...
Matthew Heath, a Marine Corp veteran has been released as part of a prisoner swap between the U.S. and Venezuela.
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Flight crews will soon take to the skies above rural Tennessee in an effort to prevent the spread of rabies in wild raccoons. The Tennessee Department of Health and the U.S. Department of Agriculture Wildlife Services announced there will be another round of raccoon rabies vaccine airdrops in October targeting areas along Tennessee's state lines with Alabama, Georgia, North Carolina and Virginia.
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -Lady Vol fans have a new place to shop! Orange Mountain Designs will be opening its doors this weekend. Inside the store, fans can find Lady Vol swag for all of the university’s Lady Vol sports. Athletes like Kiki Milloy got to approve designs for her...
Here are some free events and activities to enjoy this weekend to learn more about Morristown and have fun for the upcoming fall. Some of these events may change due to Hurricane Ian.
East Tennessee Historical Society will welcome author and businessman Scott Williams for an evening lecture titled “The Real David Crockett” at the East Tennessee History Center. For many, “Davy Crockett” conjures up thoughts of coonskin caps who “kilt him a b’ar when he was only three.” Williams, author...
The film and television industry continues to grow in Tennessee.
Attorneys representing multiple alleged victims in a sexual abuse lawsuit spoke Thursday about the lawsuit.
Those injuries are once again raising concerns about head and neck injuries in football. Inside the store, fans can find Lady Vol swag for all of the university’s Lady Vol sports. Knoxville ICU nurse aiding Hurricane Ian survivors. Updated: 11 hours ago. A Knoxville woman who is an ICU...
Knox Pridefest parade marched through downtown Friday night.
A family of five is celebrating after they will become among the first to buy a home in Habitat for Humanity's new Knoxville neighborhood.
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Businesses across Tennessee and the country are dealing with a term called “quiet quitting.”. “Quiet quitting” means clocking in and doing the bare minimum at work to stay employed and business expert Leslie Beale with Profusion Strategies said the term means not being invested in your job.
