Broken Arrow provides more details about canceled BBQ festival

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — The City of Broken Arrow doubled down that it was not at fault for a canceled BBQ festival that was supposed to happen on Sept. 24.

The city provided a detailed timeline of events leading up to the day of Everybody’s Favorite BBQ and Hot Sauce Festival at the Broken Arrow Events Park, on a Facebook post Tuesday.

“As we stated previously, it is disappointing the planned barbecue festival on Saturday, September 24, did not happen and patrons were turned away due to the festival organizer’s failure to fulfill the obligations of his approved operational plan,” said the post.

The city said its staff “went above and beyond” to help the festival’s organizer with the application and required documents for the event. But the organizer, Patrick Williams, previously told FOX23 that there was no reason for the city to shut it down.

According to the city’s post, Broken Arrow police determined a minimum of six Cleet-certified security guards were required for the festival, and was the organizer’s responsibility to provide. The city said this was a necessity that would not be compromised.

“Simply put, the organizer was not forthcoming about his inability to comply with his approved operational plan concerning his security requirement,” said the post. “Approximately one hour before the gates were to open to festival goers, the organizer told city staff that four security officers were sick and unavailable while two others were on their way.”

The city said police could not provide their own officers to fill in with such little notice. The city also said shortly after the gates were supposed to open, the organizer said no security was coming, and the decision was made to cancel the event.

The city went on to say its staff contacted the private security company the organizer was using for the event, on Monday, and found out the organizer did not have a signed agreement with the company and it had not been paid.

