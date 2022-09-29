ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Broken Arrow, OK

Broken Arrow provides more details about canceled BBQ festival

By FOX23.com News Staff
KRMG
KRMG
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aIrGF_0iFVJ9C800

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — The City of Broken Arrow doubled down that it was not at fault for a canceled BBQ festival that was supposed to happen on Sept. 24.

The city provided a detailed timeline of events leading up to the day of Everybody’s Favorite BBQ and Hot Sauce Festival at the Broken Arrow Events Park, on a Facebook post Tuesday.

“As we stated previously, it is disappointing the planned barbecue festival on Saturday, September 24, did not happen and patrons were turned away due to the festival organizer’s failure to fulfill the obligations of his approved operational plan,” said the post.

The city said its staff “went above and beyond” to help the festival’s organizer with the application and required documents for the event. But the organizer, Patrick Williams, previously told FOX23 that there was no reason for the city to shut it down.

According to the city’s post, Broken Arrow police determined a minimum of six Cleet-certified security guards were required for the festival, and was the organizer’s responsibility to provide. The city said this was a necessity that would not be compromised.

“Simply put, the organizer was not forthcoming about his inability to comply with his approved operational plan concerning his security requirement,” said the post. “Approximately one hour before the gates were to open to festival goers, the organizer told city staff that four security officers were sick and unavailable while two others were on their way.”

The city said police could not provide their own officers to fill in with such little notice. The city also said shortly after the gates were supposed to open, the organizer said no security was coming, and the decision was made to cancel the event.

The city went on to say its staff contacted the private security company the organizer was using for the event, on Monday, and found out the organizer did not have a signed agreement with the company and it had not been paid.

You can read the city’s full Facebook post with timeline of events here.

©2022 Imagicomm Tulsa, Inc.

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
News On 6

Large Fire In Sand Springs Consumes Entire 2-Story Home

No one is hurt after a large two-story house fire in Sand Springs around 7:15 Sunday morning. Firefighters say two people were sleeping when the smell of smoke woke them up. They say they couldn't get out of their room, so they climbed out to a balcony where tow neighbors grabbed a ladder to help them and their dogs.
SAND SPRINGS, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oklahoma Government
City
Broken Arrow, OK
Broken Arrow, OK
Government
KRMG

Dancing Skeleton Meadery opens tasting room

SAPULPA, Okla. — You can try one of the oldest alcohol beverages, mead, in Sapulpa. Honey wine, or mead, is made from fermented honey. The Dancing Skeleton Meadery has been making mead since 2019 and opened a tasting room in September. Owner Alex Long says it’s a growing industry....
SAPULPA, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

City of Broken Arrow to open new Senior Center Annex

The City of Broken Arrow will celebrate the opening of the new Senior Center Annex, located at 1811 S. Main St., with a ribbon cutting ceremony on Tuesday, Oct. 4, at 11 a.m. This two-part municipal project consists of a new one-story building, parking, and stormwater improvements. The 12,400-square-foot facility includes:
BROKEN ARROW, OK
KRMG

Two arrested in trailer theft

MAYES COUNTY, Okla. — Police arrested two people in Mayes County but say the trailer they stole will likely get spotted in Tulsa. Taylor Ables and Bobby Joe Johnston were arrested for stealing a trailer from Café 33 in Perkins last Wednesday. Police say the trailer was likely...
MAYES COUNTY, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Localevent#Festival#Security Guards#Barbecue#Security Company#Bbq#Cleet
KRMG

Tulsa’s Red Cross sends emergency response vehicle to Florida

TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa Chapter of the American Red Cross sent it’s first emergency response vehicle from Oklahoma to Florida. The Kansas-Oklahoma region has sent three of these vehicles, which are used to deliver emergency supplies and meals to hard-hit communities in Florida by Hurricane Ian. This...
TULSA, OK
tulsapeople.com

Green rush: Musician relocates to tulsa for business and love

Weed and a woman are at the heart of Los Angeles musician Jorel Decker’s recent move to Tulsa. The lure of Oklahoma’s accommodating cannabis laws and his engagement to Erin Danyelle, owner of Brookside’s Wildflower Market, made the decision to relocate an easy one for the founder and frontman of preeminent nu-metal band.
TULSA, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

New trail system now open in southwest Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Parks officials, and community partners held a ribbon-cutting event on Friday to celebrate the opening of a new trail system in southwest Tulsa at Bales Park. A $190,000 donation from community partners funded the construction of 3.4 miles of trails at the park, which is...
TULSA, OK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
tulsapeople.com

Sweet honor: Pancho Anaya's pan de muerto

Pancho Anaya fans know October is the time to pick up pan de muerto at the bakery. All month long, leading up to Dia de los Muertos — “Day of the Dead” — on Nov. 1, bakers at Pancho Anaya make the bread. Last year Katia Anaya says they made 1,300 loaves.
TULSA, OK
bartlesvilleradio.com

Bartlesville Man Injured in a Fiery Crash in Osage County

A Bartlesville man is in critical condition after a fiery crash in Osage County on Saturday. Lee Watson, 51, of Bartlesville was traveling on County Road 2145 at County Road 2706, approximately 3 mile west of Bartlesville in Osage County at about 3:15pm when his vehicle departed roadway to the right for an unknown reason. According to the OHP, Watson's vehicle went approximately 220 feet, crossing County Road 2145 striking a tree. The vehicle then caught fire, becoming fully engulfed in flames. A couple of witnesses were able to pull Watson from his vehicle.
OSAGE COUNTY, OK
bartlesvilleradio.com

Fatality Accident on Lake Keystone

A fatality accident occurred around 6:20 pm on Thursday, September 29 at Lake Keystone that involved two boats. Garry Dugan, age 52, of Cleveland, OK was pronounced deceased at the scene after his AZZ Jet Boat collided with a Warhawk Jet Boat driven by Robert Lemon, age 62, of Sand Springs. Lemon was injured but refused treatment from EMS.
CLEVELAND, OK
KTUL

Tahlequah man drowns in Lake Tenkiller

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A man drowned in Lake Tenkiller Friday afternoon, according to Oklahoma Highway Patrol. The man is identified as 22-year-old Nathan Williams of Tahlequah. Troopers say they believe Williams was working on a dock over the water when he fell into the water and never resurfaced.
TULSA, OK
KRMG

KRMG

Tulsa, OK
16K+
Followers
94K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

102.3 FM KRMG Fox 23 radio for Tulsa's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.krmg.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy