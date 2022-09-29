Investigation Swirls After N.C. Sheriff Ranted About ‘Black Bastards,’ Reportedly Demoted Both Black Members of His Command Staff

Bensalem Police have arrested Gerald Malloy, of Poplar road in the Trevose section. Police claim that he was on a dating app when he saw a 12 year old boy that he would like to meet. After establishing a rapport with the 12 year old, Malloy is alleged to have told the child that he wanted sex. In fact, he was very explicit about what he wanted to do and have done to him, police said.

BENSALEM TOWNSHIP, PA ・ 19 HOURS AGO