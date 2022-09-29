Read full article on original website
Yellowstone Wolf Pack Surrounds Grizzly Bear In “Once In A Lifetime” Footage
Every year, millions and millions of people visit Yellowstone National Park, but not everybody gets a show like this. Captured by Yellowstone Adam Brubaker of Tied to Nature, the video picks up in the Hayden Valley area of Yellowstone with a couple of wolves from Wapiti Lake Pack and a curious grizzly bear.
Idaho Girl TikToks Her Creepy Encounter On a Run
Samantha MacIntyre got the eerie feeling something was wrong. Five miles into her daily run, the half-marathoner noticed the same car had driven past her twice. On both passes, MacIntyre witnessed an unnamed male behind the wheel of a red sedan eyeing her with an uncomfortable intensity. Is glancing at someone while you're driving a crime? Of course not. But when you're hanging out of the driver's side window to do it, that's weird. In an interview with KTVB, MacIntyre described the disturbing encounter.
WATCH: Montana Man Covered in Blood Details Grizzly Bear Attack in Shockingly Calm Video
What would you do if you got mauled by a grizzly bear? That is if you survived… Whatever your answer I’m sure it isn’t filming a selfie video. However, for one Montana man, that’s exactly what he did after not just being mauled by a bear but having to hike three miles back to his vehicle afterward. In the meantime, he decided to record his attack, for posterity’s sake, I’m sure.
A Deer Jumped Into The Lion’s Den At The Washington DC Zoo… It Didn’t End Well
A few years back, visitors at the Washington DC National Zoo got to witness a live lion hunt, only it wasn’t some pre-planned exhibit for season pass holders…. A fawn was walking around Rock Creek Park, which surrounds the zoo, when it decided to be adventurous and check out what was behind one of the many concrete walls.
This Abandoned Idaho College is the Largest, Most Horrifying Haunted House in the Northwest
Established in 1893, Albion State Normal School was commissioned by an Act of the Idaho State Legislature in response to the farm town's demand for higher education. The college nearly met its demise when student enrollment had plummeted to a staggering low during the Great Depression. After World War II, however, the institution was resuscitated by Veterans and service members in pursuit of continuing education.
Giant “Elk Boneyard” Was Discovered In Idaho
This looks like a scene straight from a sci-fi movie. We’ve all seen the alien movies where the last few survivors stumble across a massive landfill of human remains, and I feel like that’s simply an unwritten rule to add into these types of movies. Or that scene...
The Latter-day Saint ghost town that keeps emerging from Lake Mead
The severe drought conditions around Lake Mead have revealed the ghost town of St. Thomas.
Vox
How a 100-year-old miscalculation drained the Colorado River
The river’s flow is down by about 20 percent, compared to the 1900s, and the two largest reservoirs it feeds are less than a third full. The water in Lake Mead, the nation’s biggest reservoir, has dropped more than 150 feet in the last two decades, leaving little water for the more than 40 million people who depend on the river.
Grizzly Bear And Young Bison Fight It Out In Yellowstone National Park
Yellowstone National Park is home to absolutely incredible sights, from beautiful mountain landscapes to erupting geysers, while supporting an ecosystem of some of nature’s coolest animals. And while we sometimes like to pretend those animals cohabitate and get along like Winnie The Pooh, the reality is very, very different.
Map Claims to Show Deep Underground Bases are Under Wyoming
A conspiracy theory has claimed for years that there is an intricate underground network of tunnels and bases under America and several in Wyoming, but is there any truth to this legend? The answer is more complicated than you might think. Before I tear into this to see if there's...
Grizzly Bear Easily Flips Over 1,500-Lb. Bison While Vultures Look On In Jealousy
If you ever wondered just how strong a grizzly bear is, look no further. To put things into perspective, the average weight of a male American bison ranges from 1,000 to 2,200 pounds, with females averaging around 790 to 1,200 pounds. Although they’re massive in size, they typically feed strictly...
Moron Tries Hand-Feeding Bison Near Yellowstone National Park, And It Goes Exactly How You’d Expect: VIDEO
The American bison is a majestic creature. They are the largest land-dwelling mammal in North America. They might seem to be slow-moving and lethargic. But make no mistake they can pack a mean punch and represent a real danger to humans. Especially if you’re foolish enough to get too close.
Massive, Strange White Structures Appear on Utah's Great Salt Lake
The mysterious white mounds appearing on the shores of the Great Salt Lake have been found to be getting larger with each year.
Parker McCollum Harvests MASSIVE Bull Elk On Colorado Hunting Trip
Growing up in South Carolina, it’s hard to wrap my mind around the fact that elk this size exist in the same country I live in. And while there has been a few sightings in my state, the population isn’t strong enough to hunt. These massive creatures are something one from my neck of the woods could only dream of harvesting, some bucket list stuff no doubt.
Oregon Pine Cone Hunter Stumbles Upon The Second Largest Bull Elk In State History
Sheesh, talk about a MONSTER. According to the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife, an elk in Union County, Oregon with antlers with a size of 406 6/8 has officially been recorded, giving it the second place record for a Rocky Mountain elk in Oregon. The elk’s skull and antlers...
Missing person thought dead in Yellowstone hot pool
70-year-old IL Hun Ro was reported missing in late August. He was last seen in Yellowstone National Park, Wyoming on July 31, 2022. He is an Asian male, approximately 5’3″, 135 pounds with black eyes and black hair. The Wyoming Department of Criminal Investigation now says they believe...
Friends Search for Missing Colorado Camper, But Only Find Her Supplies ‘Untouched’
A group of friends had dropped off a woman who planned on going camping in Dream Canyon near Boulder, Colorado. When they returned to look for her, though, they only found her unpacked supplies with no sign of the camper. The situation is truly terrifying for the group that arrived...
Climber dies after falling from Black Wall rock formation in Colorado
A 22-year-old climber died after falling from a route she was traversing in Clear Creek County, Colorado, authorities said. Maya Humeau, a climber and the daughter of Olympic athletes, died on Tuesday after falling 100 feet from the Black Wall on Mount Spalding, according to KCNC. She was pronounced dead at the scene. The Clear Creek County Sheriff's Office said a man who was climbing with Ms Humeau called 911 after the accident. Sheriff's deputies, the Alpine Rescue Team, and Flight for Life Colorado responded to the scene. Initial incident reports suggest Ms Humeau was rappelling down the face of...
Idaho’s Far Right Suffers Election Loss to 18-Year-Old Climate Activist
The nationwide campaign to stifle discussions of race and gender in public schools through misinformation and bullying suffered a reversal in Idaho on Monday, when a high school senior vocally opposed to book bans and smears against LGBTQ+ youth took a seat on the Boise school board. The student, Shiva...
I was born and raised in Montana. These are the 10 most common mistakes I see tourists make when visiting the Big Sky state.
Many travelers to Montana pack incorrectly, get too close to wildlife, make a mess, and skip lesser known areas when vacationing in the Big Sky state.
