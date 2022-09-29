ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyoming State

Idaho Girl TikToks Her Creepy Encounter On a Run

Samantha MacIntyre got the eerie feeling something was wrong. Five miles into her daily run, the half-marathoner noticed the same car had driven past her twice. On both passes, MacIntyre witnessed an unnamed male behind the wheel of a red sedan eyeing her with an uncomfortable intensity. Is glancing at someone while you're driving a crime? Of course not. But when you're hanging out of the driver's side window to do it, that's weird. In an interview with KTVB, MacIntyre described the disturbing encounter.
BOISE, ID
WATCH: Montana Man Covered in Blood Details Grizzly Bear Attack in Shockingly Calm Video

What would you do if you got mauled by a grizzly bear? That is if you survived… Whatever your answer I’m sure it isn’t filming a selfie video. However, for one Montana man, that’s exactly what he did after not just being mauled by a bear but having to hike three miles back to his vehicle afterward. In the meantime, he decided to record his attack, for posterity’s sake, I’m sure.
MONTANA STATE
This Abandoned Idaho College is the Largest, Most Horrifying Haunted House in the Northwest

Established in 1893, Albion State Normal School was commissioned by an Act of the Idaho State Legislature in response to the farm town's demand for higher education. The college nearly met its demise when student enrollment had plummeted to a staggering low during the Great Depression. After World War II, however, the institution was resuscitated by Veterans and service members in pursuit of continuing education.
IDAHO STATE
Giant “Elk Boneyard” Was Discovered In Idaho

This looks like a scene straight from a sci-fi movie. We’ve all seen the alien movies where the last few survivors stumble across a massive landfill of human remains, and I feel like that’s simply an unwritten rule to add into these types of movies. Or that scene...
IDAHO STATE
How a 100-year-old miscalculation drained the Colorado River

The river’s flow is down by about 20 percent, compared to the 1900s, and the two largest reservoirs it feeds are less than a third full. The water in Lake Mead, the nation’s biggest reservoir, has dropped more than 150 feet in the last two decades, leaving little water for the more than 40 million people who depend on the river.
COLORADO STATE
Parker McCollum Harvests MASSIVE Bull Elk On Colorado Hunting Trip

Growing up in South Carolina, it’s hard to wrap my mind around the fact that elk this size exist in the same country I live in. And while there has been a few sightings in my state, the population isn’t strong enough to hunt. These massive creatures are something one from my neck of the woods could only dream of harvesting, some bucket list stuff no doubt.
COLORADO STATE
Climber dies after falling from Black Wall rock formation in Colorado

A 22-year-old climber died after falling from a route she was traversing in Clear Creek County, Colorado, authorities said. Maya Humeau, a climber and the daughter of Olympic athletes, died on Tuesday after falling 100 feet from the Black Wall on Mount Spalding, according to KCNC. She was pronounced dead at the scene. The Clear Creek County Sheriff's Office said a man who was climbing with Ms Humeau called 911 after the accident. Sheriff's deputies, the Alpine Rescue Team, and Flight for Life Colorado responded to the scene. Initial incident reports suggest Ms Humeau was rappelling down the face of...
CLEAR CREEK COUNTY, CO

