ClutchPoints

Cooper Rush reacts to setting Cowboys QB history in win over Commanders

Cooper Rush led the Dallas Cowboys to another victory on Sunday, continuing his impressive unbeaten run in 2022 since taking over for Dak Prescott. The win over the Washington Commanders improved Rush to 3-0 on the year and 4-0 in his career as the Cowboys’ QB. In the process, Rush set some franchise history, becoming […] The post Cooper Rush reacts to setting Cowboys QB history in win over Commanders appeared first on ClutchPoints.
DALLAS, TX
ClutchPoints

Nick Saban drops troubling update on Bryce Young injury that could derail Alabama

The No. 2 Alabama Crimson Tide (5-0 overall, 2-0 SEC) defeated the No. 20 Arkansas Razorbacks (3-2 overall, 1-2 SEC), 49-26, on Saturday. Alabama dominated throughout the whole game but they did not come out unscathed. Junior quarterback Bryce Young left the game with a shoulder injury in the second quarter and did not return. […] The post Nick Saban drops troubling update on Bryce Young injury that could derail Alabama appeared first on ClutchPoints.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
ClutchPoints

Former WWE star turned doctor goes off on Dolphins for handling of Tua Tagovailoa injuries

Tua Tagovailoa’s injury during the Miami Dolphins’ Week 4 game against the Cincinnati Bengals was one of the most bone-chilling moments in the last few years. After seemingly being concussed in their Week 3 game, the quarterback fell down hard after taking a sack. Immediately, fans were worried for the health of Tagovailoa, as he […] The post Former WWE star turned doctor goes off on Dolphins for handling of Tua Tagovailoa injuries appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NFL
ClutchPoints

NFL chief doctor drops truth bomb on lead-up to Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa’s head injury in Week 4

A lot of attention has been placed on Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and the scary head injury he sustained in their Week 4 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday night — and rightfully so. The young quarterback looked like he had a seizure on the field, and both the Dolphins and the NFL have received a lot of backlash over their decision to let Tua suit up for the TNF matchup in the first place.
NFL
ClutchPoints

WATCH: Former Eagles coach Doug Pederson gets warm welcome in first return to Philadelphia as Jaguars coach

Doug Pederson became a Philadelphia Eagles hero when he led them to a Super Bowl LII victory over the New England Patriots. The Eagles made the playoffs the two seasons after that but slumped to a 4-11-1 record in 2020, resulting in the departure of Pederson and the hiring of Nick Sirianni. Pederson then became the Jacksonville Jaguars coach for the 2022 season.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
ClutchPoints

Commanders QB Carson Wentz gets brutally honest on his sluggish Week 4 performance vs. Cowboys

Through four weeks in the 2022 season, the Washington Commanders have more questions than answers on the offensive side of the ball. On the heels of a lackluster performance in the Commanders’ home loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, quarterback Carson Wentz struggled to get going in the 25-10 defeat to the Dallas Cowboys in Week […] The post Commanders QB Carson Wentz gets brutally honest on his sluggish Week 4 performance vs. Cowboys appeared first on ClutchPoints.
WASHINGTON, DC
ClutchPoints

Brian Hoyer’s injury vs. Packers means it’s Bailey Zappe time for Patriots with Mac Jones already hurt

It’s Bailey Zappe time for the New England Patriots. After Mac Jones was sidelined in their Week 4 showdown with the Green Bay Packers due to a high-ankle injury, the Patriots turned to Brian Hoyer to lead them under center. However, it didn’t last long as he sustained an injury in the first quarter of Sunday’s game. He appeared to hurt his head early in the contest, initially heading to the medical tent first to get himself checked before eventually being brought to the locker room without his helmet.
GREEN BAY, WI
TVGuide.com

How to Watch Broncos vs. Raiders Live on 10/02

On Sunday, October 2 at 4:25 PM EDT, the Denver Broncos (2-1) will play the Las Vegas Raiders (0-3). You can stream the game without cable, using a live TV streaming service. Disclosure: Links to retailers may earn money to support our work. When: Sunday, October 2 4:25 PM EDT.
DENVER, CO
ClutchPoints

Bill Belichick, Aaron Rodgers share mutual appreciation following Packers’ OT win vs. Patriots

Two of the NFL’s greatest at their respective positions faced off on Sunday, and it ended up being as good of a bout as anyone could’ve hoped for. Aaron Rodgers’ Green Bay Packers got the last laugh over Bill Belichick’s New England Patriots, winning 27-24 in overtime as Mason Crosby connected on a field goal as time expired. Shortly after the game ended, the quarterback and coach appeared to share a warm embrace that both enjoyed.
GREEN BAY, WI
ClutchPoints

Tom Brady’s 6-word message to Patrick Mahomes after Chiefs QB dominates Buccaneers

Tom Brady made sure to give the respect and credit that Patrick Mahomes is due after leading the Kansas City Chiefs to a win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 4. The Chiefs dominated the Buccaneers, 41-31, with Mahomes playing a starring role once again with three touchdowns and just one interception. The 27-year-old […] The post Tom Brady’s 6-word message to Patrick Mahomes after Chiefs QB dominates Buccaneers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
KANSAS CITY, MO
