It’s Bailey Zappe time for the New England Patriots. After Mac Jones was sidelined in their Week 4 showdown with the Green Bay Packers due to a high-ankle injury, the Patriots turned to Brian Hoyer to lead them under center. However, it didn’t last long as he sustained an injury in the first quarter of Sunday’s game. He appeared to hurt his head early in the contest, initially heading to the medical tent first to get himself checked before eventually being brought to the locker room without his helmet.

GREEN BAY, WI ・ 7 HOURS AGO