Read full article on original website
DENVER EAT & DRINK
(VIDEO) Best Restaurants in Denver (for all types of food!)Dave ChungDenver, CO
Five best new restaurants in Denver, Summer 2021Steven BonifaziDenver, CO
3 Vegan Dishes You Must Try If You're in ColoradoRiley BlueColorado State
(VIDEO) Best Pizza in DenverDave ChungDenver, CO
Five of the best Chinese restaurants in LakewoodSteven BonifaziLakewood, CO
3 Best Restaurants in Denver to Eat Indian FoodRiley BlueDenver, CO
Four Denver BBQ restaurants you need to trySteven BonifaziDenver, CO
3 Best Coffee Shops in Denver, CORiley BlueDenver, CO
Five Denver sports bars that are a grand slamSteven BonifaziDenver, CO
(VIDEO) Best Boba Tea Shops in DenverDave ChungDenver, CO
DENVER THINGS TO DO
(VIDEO) New Places to Eat and Things to Do in Denver (Summer 2021 Edition)Dave ChungDenver, CO
Five Colorado state parks close to Denver that should be on your summer to-do listSteven BonifaziColorado State
Top tubing spots in Colorado to visit this summerSteven BonifaziColorado State
Take a hike this summer along these top five trails in ColoradoSteven BonifaziColorado State
(VIDEO) Best Things to Do in Denver When VisitingDave ChungDenver, CO
Related
Tony Romo pointed out the Patriots' blunder that led to their loss to the Packers
Tony Romo was on the call Sunday for the New England Patriots’ matchup against the Green Bay Packers, and pointed out the coaching blunder that led to their loss.
Ex-Broncos player shared embarrassing Josh McDaniels stories amidst the Raiders' winless start
Josh McDaniels’ winless Las Vegas Raiders are facing off against the Denver Broncos this week, which prompted former Broncos player Polumbus to start a Twitter thread ripping McDaniels.
Cooper Rush reacts to setting Cowboys QB history in win over Commanders
Cooper Rush led the Dallas Cowboys to another victory on Sunday, continuing his impressive unbeaten run in 2022 since taking over for Dak Prescott. The win over the Washington Commanders improved Rush to 3-0 on the year and 4-0 in his career as the Cowboys’ QB. In the process, Rush set some franchise history, becoming […] The post Cooper Rush reacts to setting Cowboys QB history in win over Commanders appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Nick Saban drops troubling update on Bryce Young injury that could derail Alabama
The No. 2 Alabama Crimson Tide (5-0 overall, 2-0 SEC) defeated the No. 20 Arkansas Razorbacks (3-2 overall, 1-2 SEC), 49-26, on Saturday. Alabama dominated throughout the whole game but they did not come out unscathed. Junior quarterback Bryce Young left the game with a shoulder injury in the second quarter and did not return. […] The post Nick Saban drops troubling update on Bryce Young injury that could derail Alabama appeared first on ClutchPoints.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cardinals star Nolan Arenado drops GOAT take on Albert Pujols
St. Louis Cardinals star Nolan Arenado has had the privilege of playing next to Albert Pujols for the legend’s final MLB season. And on Friday night, that greatness was on display. Pujols smacked his 701st career home run in the fourth inning. The round-tripper, hit off former teammate Johan...
Former WWE star turned doctor goes off on Dolphins for handling of Tua Tagovailoa injuries
Tua Tagovailoa’s injury during the Miami Dolphins’ Week 4 game against the Cincinnati Bengals was one of the most bone-chilling moments in the last few years. After seemingly being concussed in their Week 3 game, the quarterback fell down hard after taking a sack. Immediately, fans were worried for the health of Tagovailoa, as he […] The post Former WWE star turned doctor goes off on Dolphins for handling of Tua Tagovailoa injuries appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NFL・
NFL chief doctor drops truth bomb on lead-up to Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa’s head injury in Week 4
A lot of attention has been placed on Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and the scary head injury he sustained in their Week 4 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday night — and rightfully so. The young quarterback looked like he had a seizure on the field, and both the Dolphins and the NFL have received a lot of backlash over their decision to let Tua suit up for the TNF matchup in the first place.
NFL・
TCU football defender ejected after dirty hit to Oklahoma’s Dillon Gabriel
A scary moment occurred during the TCU-Oklahoma football game on Saturday. In the second quarter, Oklahoma quarterback Dillon Gabriel escaped the rush and scrambled, sliding to the turf, where he was hit in the head by TCU football defender Jamoi Hodge. Hodge was ejected for the helmet-to-helmet hit, which seemed to knock Gabriel unconscious for a brief moment.
RELATED PEOPLE
SB Nation
Vikings WR Adam Thielen is wearing Ted Lasso cleats and they are perfect
With the Minnesota Vikings set to take on the New Orleans Saints at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, home of Tottenham Hotspur F.C., you had the feeling that one of the players might give a nod to Ted Lasso. Vikings wide receiver Adam Thielen is that person. Thielen took the...
Nick Saban gives honest Jalen Milroe take after win vs Arkansas
The No. 2 Alabama Crimson Tide (5-0 overall, 2-0 SEC) blew out the No. 20 Arkansas Razorbacks (3-2 overall, 1-2 SEC), 49-26, on Saturday. Unfortunately for Alabama, backup quarterback Jalen Milroe had to step in to replace starting quarterback Bryce Young after Young left the game with a right shoulder injury in the second quarter.
WATCH: Former Eagles coach Doug Pederson gets warm welcome in first return to Philadelphia as Jaguars coach
Doug Pederson became a Philadelphia Eagles hero when he led them to a Super Bowl LII victory over the New England Patriots. The Eagles made the playoffs the two seasons after that but slumped to a 4-11-1 record in 2020, resulting in the departure of Pederson and the hiring of Nick Sirianni. Pederson then became the Jacksonville Jaguars coach for the 2022 season.
Commanders QB Carson Wentz gets brutally honest on his sluggish Week 4 performance vs. Cowboys
Through four weeks in the 2022 season, the Washington Commanders have more questions than answers on the offensive side of the ball. On the heels of a lackluster performance in the Commanders’ home loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, quarterback Carson Wentz struggled to get going in the 25-10 defeat to the Dallas Cowboys in Week […] The post Commanders QB Carson Wentz gets brutally honest on his sluggish Week 4 performance vs. Cowboys appeared first on ClutchPoints.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Jaguars, Trevor Lawrence hit with Zay Jones injury setback for Week 4 vs. Eagles
Trevor Lawrence and the Jacksonville Jaguars are finally starting to look like a decent team. With a division-best 2-1 record so far, they look solid to begin the season, especially after a huge win over the Los Angeles Chargers. As they look to face another strong team in the Philadelphia Eagles, they will look to secure a win without the help of Zay Jones.
NFL Week 4 late games: Aaron Rodgers and Packers host Patriots
The marquee matchup of the late window in NFL Week 4 is Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers hosting the New England Patriots, while elsewhere the Las Vegas Raiders are looking to avoid the league's only 0-4 start against the bitter rival Denver Broncos. Follow all the action with...
Packers vs. Patriots: Three Reasons to Worry
Just about everything is pointing in the Green Bay Packers’ direction for Sunday’s Week 4 game against the New England Patriots. Can Bill Belichick change that equation?
Brian Hoyer’s injury vs. Packers means it’s Bailey Zappe time for Patriots with Mac Jones already hurt
It’s Bailey Zappe time for the New England Patriots. After Mac Jones was sidelined in their Week 4 showdown with the Green Bay Packers due to a high-ankle injury, the Patriots turned to Brian Hoyer to lead them under center. However, it didn’t last long as he sustained an injury in the first quarter of Sunday’s game. He appeared to hurt his head early in the contest, initially heading to the medical tent first to get himself checked before eventually being brought to the locker room without his helmet.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
TVGuide.com
How to Watch Broncos vs. Raiders Live on 10/02
On Sunday, October 2 at 4:25 PM EDT, the Denver Broncos (2-1) will play the Las Vegas Raiders (0-3). You can stream the game without cable, using a live TV streaming service. Disclosure: Links to retailers may earn money to support our work. When: Sunday, October 2 4:25 PM EDT.
Bill Belichick, Aaron Rodgers share mutual appreciation following Packers’ OT win vs. Patriots
Two of the NFL’s greatest at their respective positions faced off on Sunday, and it ended up being as good of a bout as anyone could’ve hoped for. Aaron Rodgers’ Green Bay Packers got the last laugh over Bill Belichick’s New England Patriots, winning 27-24 in overtime as Mason Crosby connected on a field goal as time expired. Shortly after the game ended, the quarterback and coach appeared to share a warm embrace that both enjoyed.
Tom Brady’s 6-word message to Patrick Mahomes after Chiefs QB dominates Buccaneers
Tom Brady made sure to give the respect and credit that Patrick Mahomes is due after leading the Kansas City Chiefs to a win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 4. The Chiefs dominated the Buccaneers, 41-31, with Mahomes playing a starring role once again with three touchdowns and just one interception. The 27-year-old […] The post Tom Brady’s 6-word message to Patrick Mahomes after Chiefs QB dominates Buccaneers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Packer fans react to Brett Favre’s alleged involvement in welfare money scandal
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV)-For 16 years he was number four on the field, but number one in the hearts of many Packer fans. But have allegations that he helped to misappropriate welfare money to fund projects at his alma mater changed how Packers fans feel about Brett Favre? Favre has gotten tangled up in a […]
ClutchPoints
Los Angeles, CA
202K+
Followers
113K+
Post
122M+
Views
ABOUT
ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.http://www.clutchpoints.com
Comments / 0