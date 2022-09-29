ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Peachtree City, GA

TheAtlantaVoice

Black Man March attempts to rally Black male vote

There are numerous Black candidates running for statewide offices and on the ballot in these midterm elections. And there will be millions of Black Georgians voting, either during the early voting period or on Election Day, Tuesday, November 8. That said, how many of those voters will be Black men, in particular, is a question […] The post Black Man March attempts to rally Black male vote appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
GEORGIA STATE
townandtourist.com

15 Treehouse Rentals in Atlanta (Furnished & Modern!)

Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. Atlanta is a city of festivals from music to arts and food. Full of downtown attractions for all ages and home to legendary Centennial Olympic Park. Whether a romantic getaway, family vacation, girl’s trip, or staycation add a little fun to your time in the Big Peach by staying in a treehouse.
ATLANTA, GA
Georgia Entertainment
Atlanta, GA
secretatlanta.co

10 Spectacular Hotel Restaurants In And Around Atlanta

If you’re searching for your next foodie adventure in the ATL then look no further. These amazing hotel restaurants in and around Atlanta have solidified themselves as beloved hotspots in our city’s culinary scene. Of course, we’re here to break them down for y’all. It doesn’t matter if you’re searching for rooftop views or the best in Southern cuisine, keep scrolling for ten spectacular hotel restaurants in Atlanta.
ATLANTA, GA
creativeloafing.com

NEWS BRIEF: Hundreds of decapitated goats have been found in the Chattahoochee River in recent years

According to a new investigation by Charles Bethea for The New Yorker, in the last four years, decapitated goat corpses have been showing up in the Chattahoochee river, in the area where it goes underneath I-20, close to Six Flags Over Georgia. Jason Ulseth, the Chattahoochee’s river keeper, estimates that he’s found approximately 500 decapitated goats during that time. On routine trips, he has found as many as thirty at a time. “Just bodies, never heads.”
11Alive

Overturned camper crash causing delays on I-20 east near Factory Shoals Road in Cobb County

ATLANTA — A crash involving an overturned truck with a camper on I-20 east near Factory Shoals Road in Cobb County is causing delays Sunday afternoon, according to GDOT 511. Officials said most lanes are blocked due to the accident with injuries. GDOT 511 added the crash happened just before Riverside Drive (Exit 46). You can see debris from the crash littering the interstate in the photo below.
COBB COUNTY, GA
11Alive

17-year-old found shot, killed on Lawrenceville subdivision's basketball court, Gwinnett Police say

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. — A 17-year-old boy was found shot and killed Sunday on a Lawrenceville subdivision's basketball court, according to Gwinnett Police. When officers arrived around 4 p.m., they found the teen dead from an apparent gunshot wound on the subdivision's basketball court on Mariray Ct SE, Gwinnett Police said. The neighborhood is not far from Grace New Hope Church in Lawrenceville.
LAWRENCEVILLE, GA
Tennessee Tribune

Luxury Coach Service Vonlane Rolls Into the South With Routes Between Nashville and Atlanta

NASHVILLE, Tenn., TN Tribune – Vonlane, a Texas-based premium transportation company, will expand its luxury motor-coach service with a new route between Nashville and Atlanta, with daily service and 19 weekly departures from each city providing travelers with a luxury travel experience that eliminates wait times experienced with other forms of travel.
NASHVILLE, TN
Raleigh News & Observer

Atlanta urban forest bathing: An easy way to experience tranquility in the heart of the city

As an awkward, leggy young girl, I often found solace wandering in the woods behind our house on the former Presidio Army base in San Francisco. Our backyard swooped up a hill—we used to deconstruct cardboard boxes and endlessly tromp up the hill and slide down, whooping for joy—and a few yards beyond the hillcrest was a heavily wooded area I nicknamed The Enchanted Forest.
ATLANTA, GA
Alina Andras

3 Great Seafood Places in Georgia

If you love seafood and you also happen to live in Georgia then keep on reading to to learn about three amazing seafood spots that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. All of these places are highly praised by both local people and travellers and are well-known for only using fresh and high-quality ingredients for their food. On top of that, all of these amazing seafood spots also have excellent online reviews, so there is really no reason why you should not pay them a visit, especially if you happen to live close by.
GEORGIA STATE

