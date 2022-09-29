Read full article on original website
Why We Fell for Fall as the Perfect Time for a Sunrise Hike at Kennesaw MountainDeanLandAtlanta, GA
Four Conspirators Plead Guilty to Multi-Million Dollar Dept. of Education FraudTaxBuzzColumbus, GA
Esthetician Elyse Whisby Offers Key Skincare Tips For Melanated WomenVeronica Charnell MediaJonesboro, GA
Popular restaurant chain opening first location in GeorgiaKristen Walters
Atlanta, Georgia Voted Best Place To Live in the United States for Its “Booming Jobs Market” and Its “Eye on Equality”Toby HazlewoodAtlanta, GA
Gridlock Guy: Hurricane Ian traffic another wrinkle in Atlanta commute
Hurricane Ian’s devastating landfall last Wednesday at 3:05 p.m. in Cayo Costa, FL took the attention of many people aro...
Black Man March attempts to rally Black male vote
There are numerous Black candidates running for statewide offices and on the ballot in these midterm elections. And there will be millions of Black Georgians voting, either during the early voting period or on Election Day, Tuesday, November 8. That said, how many of those voters will be Black men, in particular, is a question […] The post Black Man March attempts to rally Black male vote appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
Employees at metro Atlanta pawn shop ‘zip tied’ while robbers took items
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Employees at a metro Atlanta pawnshop tell Channel 2 Action News police are investigating a robbery after employees said they were zip tied while robbers took items from the store. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Channel 2 Action News is...
15 Treehouse Rentals in Atlanta (Furnished & Modern!)
Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. Atlanta is a city of festivals from music to arts and food. Full of downtown attractions for all ages and home to legendary Centennial Olympic Park. Whether a romantic getaway, family vacation, girl’s trip, or staycation add a little fun to your time in the Big Peach by staying in a treehouse.
1 dead, 1 injured in shooting; police probe scene outside church
One man is dead and another injured after being shot just outside Atlanta’s Bankhead neighborhood Saturday night, according to police.
10 Spectacular Hotel Restaurants In And Around Atlanta
If you’re searching for your next foodie adventure in the ATL then look no further. These amazing hotel restaurants in and around Atlanta have solidified themselves as beloved hotspots in our city’s culinary scene. Of course, we’re here to break them down for y’all. It doesn’t matter if you’re searching for rooftop views or the best in Southern cuisine, keep scrolling for ten spectacular hotel restaurants in Atlanta.
Jimmy Carter to celebrate 98th birthday with family, baseball in Georgia hometown
PLAINS, Ga. - It's a special day for the oldest-living former U.S. president and Georgia native Jimmy Carter. Carter is celebrating yet another milestone Saturday - his 98th birthday. The former president will celebrate his birthday with family and friends in Plains, the tiny Georgia town where he and his...
Double shooting in Atlanta leaves 1 injured, 1 dead
A double shooting in southwest Atlanta’s Browns Mill Park neighborhood left one man dead and another injured early Sunday morning, according to police.
The Best Neighborhoods In Atlanta To Buy A Home
Atlanta is one of the most desirable cities in the U.S. to live in. Learn about some of the best neighborhoods in Atlanta, as well as the median house price.
Channel 2′s Jorge Estevez named one of Georgia’s 50 most influential Latinos
ATLANTA — The Georgia Hispanic Chamber of Commerce has released its list of the state’s 50 most influential Latinos. This year, Channel 2′s Jorge Estevez is one of them. The chamber celebrated Estevez and the other honorees during a special ceremony this week. The celebration comes in the middle of Hispanic Heritage Month, which runs from Sept. 15-Oct. 15.
NEWS BRIEF: Hundreds of decapitated goats have been found in the Chattahoochee River in recent years
According to a new investigation by Charles Bethea for The New Yorker, in the last four years, decapitated goat corpses have been showing up in the Chattahoochee river, in the area where it goes underneath I-20, close to Six Flags Over Georgia. Jason Ulseth, the Chattahoochee’s river keeper, estimates that he’s found approximately 500 decapitated goats during that time. On routine trips, he has found as many as thirty at a time. “Just bodies, never heads.”
Overturned camper crash causing delays on I-20 east near Factory Shoals Road in Cobb County
ATLANTA — A crash involving an overturned truck with a camper on I-20 east near Factory Shoals Road in Cobb County is causing delays Sunday afternoon, according to GDOT 511. Officials said most lanes are blocked due to the accident with injuries. GDOT 511 added the crash happened just before Riverside Drive (Exit 46). You can see debris from the crash littering the interstate in the photo below.
Grady doctor, Emory professor on preparing for the long-term effects of Atlanta Medical Center closure
On this edition of “Closer Look,” Dr. Anwar Osborne, associate professor of internal medicine and emergency medicine at Emory University, talks about the impacts of the Wellstar Atlanta Medical Center closure on the city’s trauma care capacity and the well-being of already stretched-thin medical professionals. Wellstar is...
She joined Carter Center 40 years ago - and has known Jimmy forever
Bernstine W. Hollis has worked at the Carter Center in Atlanta since it opened four decades ago. But her relationship with Jimmy Carter goes back much further.
Carroll County man found guilty after molesting young girl for years
COWETA COUNTY, Ga. — On Friday, a Carroll County jury found a man guilty of molestation and other charges from an investigation that began in 2020. According to the Coweta County Judicial Circuit, evidence revealed that Mark Anthony Starnes, 46, sexually abused a young girl until she was 12 years old.
17-year-old found shot, killed on Lawrenceville subdivision's basketball court, Gwinnett Police say
LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. — A 17-year-old boy was found shot and killed Sunday on a Lawrenceville subdivision's basketball court, according to Gwinnett Police. When officers arrived around 4 p.m., they found the teen dead from an apparent gunshot wound on the subdivision's basketball court on Mariray Ct SE, Gwinnett Police said. The neighborhood is not far from Grace New Hope Church in Lawrenceville.
Luxury Coach Service Vonlane Rolls Into the South With Routes Between Nashville and Atlanta
NASHVILLE, Tenn., TN Tribune – Vonlane, a Texas-based premium transportation company, will expand its luxury motor-coach service with a new route between Nashville and Atlanta, with daily service and 19 weekly departures from each city providing travelers with a luxury travel experience that eliminates wait times experienced with other forms of travel.
Atlanta urban forest bathing: An easy way to experience tranquility in the heart of the city
As an awkward, leggy young girl, I often found solace wandering in the woods behind our house on the former Presidio Army base in San Francisco. Our backyard swooped up a hill—we used to deconstruct cardboard boxes and endlessly tromp up the hill and slide down, whooping for joy—and a few yards beyond the hillcrest was a heavily wooded area I nicknamed The Enchanted Forest.
3 Great Seafood Places in Georgia
If you love seafood and you also happen to live in Georgia then keep on reading to to learn about three amazing seafood spots that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. All of these places are highly praised by both local people and travellers and are well-known for only using fresh and high-quality ingredients for their food. On top of that, all of these amazing seafood spots also have excellent online reviews, so there is really no reason why you should not pay them a visit, especially if you happen to live close by.
Gov. Kemp called upon to suspend Georgia sheriff accused of groping prominent Atlanta judge
ATLANTA — Lawyers for a prominent Atlanta judge called upon the governor Thursday to suspend a central Georgia sheriff accused of groping her. Bleckley County Sheriff Kristopher Coody is facing a misdemeanor charge of sexual battery for allegedly groping Judge Glenda Hatchett at an event. Her attorneys point out...
