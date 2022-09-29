ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Steelers vs Jets: How to watch, listen and stream

Here is everything you need to know so you can watch, listen to or stream this week’s Pittsburgh Steelers game. Pittsburgh is back home and hoping to snap a two-game losing streak against the 1-2 New York Jets. Pittsburgh’s offense continues to struggle and the Jets are getting back quarterback Zach Wilson. Can a defense without linebacker T.J. Watt slow down Wilson and will the Steelers offense finally get on track?
Augusta Free Press

Pittsburgh Steelers look to get back to .500, must get past New York Jets

There were questions out of New York coming into Week 4 regarding who would start at quarterback for the Jets on Sunday against the Steelers. Would second-year starter Zach Wilson return from an injury and make his season debut at Pittsburgh, or would 37-year-old veteran Joe Flacco man the ship for one more week?
