The Steelers didn't do much in the first half of their Week 4 loss to the Jets. Pittsburgh scored just six points and had five drives that lasted four or fewer plays. So, with the team trailing 10-6 at halftime, Mike Tomlin was faced with a decision. Would he stick with Mitch Trubisky or would he turn to rookie Kenny Pickett at quarterback?

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 6 HOURS AGO