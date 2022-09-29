Read full article on original website
Related
Two men arrested for killing a migrant and injuring another
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)- Shotgun shells can be seen on the side of the road near Sierra Blanca where one migrant was shot and killed and another wounded on Tuesday. Two men, Mike Sheppard and Mark Sheppard have been arrested for allegedly shooting the migrants and booked into the El Paso County jail for manslaughter. […]
Officers responding to shooting in central El Paso
UPDATE: At least two people are currently in custody. EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Officers are responding to a shooting at the 3300 block of Montana. At least one person was transported to a local hospital. This story will be updated as we receive more information. For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, videos, […]
KVIA
Reports of shooting in central El Paso
EL PASO, Texas -- El Paso police are responding to reports of a shooting at Montana and La Luna St. ABC-7 has a crew on the way to the scene. This is a developing news story. Download the KVIA news app to get alerts the moment news breaks. BE PART...
KXAN
Advocates fear shooting of migrants in West Texas was ‘vigilante’ justice
EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) – The Tuesday night shooting of two migrants in a rural West Texas town is setting off an alarm among activists already afraid that frustration with rising immigration rates would lead to violence. The Texas Department of Public Safety is confirming the arrest of...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Traffic stop lead to a meth bust and triple arrest
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Two men and a woman were arrested after being found in possession of over 130 grams of methamphetamine. On September 22, 2022, a vehicle was stopped at the 5100 of Doniphan after the driver committed a traffic violation. The three occupants of the vehicle were found in possession of over […]
DEA El Paso SAC addresses local media, color change on mountain
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – DEA El Paso Sac Millard addresses local media to discuss the latest enforcement action and why the star on the mountain will be red in October. DEA Special Agent in Charge, Greg Millard will address local media on Oct. 1 regarding the latest national enforcement surge that removed 10.2 million fake […]
Most Wanted Fugitives: Week of Sep. 30, 2022
EL PASO, TEXAS (KTSM) – Crime Stoppers of El Paso, Inc., publicizes fugitives wanted by the El Paso Police Department and the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office every week through the Most Wanted feature. The following fugitives are individuals, in which attempts at locating them have been unsuccessful. Anyone with information on the location of […]
El Paso teen charged for allegedly murdering and burning missing man
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – An 18-year-old El Paso man has been arrested and charged due to his alleged involvement in the murder of Manuel Sanchez Jr. A multi-agency investigation involving the EPPD, the U.S. Army CID, and FBI El Paso has announced 18-year-old Michael Leyva has been arrested and charged for his alleged involvement […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
Suspected cartel attack leaves police chief, 5 officers dead in Zacatecas
Mexican authorities say they are sending soldiers and additional police officers to a town in the state of Zacatecas where six municipal policemen were shot dead Wednesday in broad daylight.
KFOX 14
Woman recorded driving vehicle murder suspect was in before deadly shooting arrested
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A 24-year-old was arrested and charged with the murder of a 35-year-old man. Christopher Ryan Correa was shot dead behind the 10-4 Oyster Bar on September 18, according to El Paso police. Alexander Diaz, 26, was arrested and charged with murder. Police stated Diaz...
$190K worth of cocaine seized at Paso Del Norte port of entry
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – U.S. Customs and Border Protection Officers working at the Paso Del Norte international border in downtown El Paso seized 17.95 pounds of cocaine with an estimated street value of $190,000. The seizure took place on Sept. 28, when a 20-year-old female Mexican citizen arrived from Mexico via the vehicle lanes. The […]
Booking photos of men in connection to Manuel Sanchez’ murder
UPDATE: The El Paso police department has now released the booking photos of the two men who were arrested in connection to the death of a 28-year-old man. Michael and Daniel Leyva were booked into jail for their alleged roles related to the death of Manuel Sanchez Jr.Michael Leyva is facing a capital murder charge […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
New Mexico receives $45 million federal grant for direct route to El Paso, I-10
The U.S. Department of Transportation recently awarded the New Mexico Department of Transportation (NMDOT) a $45 million Infrastructure for Rebuilding America (INFRA) grant. Funding will be used for a project in southwest New Mexico that will provide a 6-mile direct route to El Paso and I-10. In addition, the roadway will connect the Santa Teresa […] The post New Mexico receives $45 million federal grant for direct route to El Paso, I-10 appeared first on Transportation Today.
Texas governor’s debate: Fact checking Abbott, O’Rourke
Before you cast your ballot, here are some comments made that needed more context, or were inaccurate.
Welcome our nation’s war Veterans at El Paso Airport
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The City of El Paso invites the community today to welcome the Mission 14 Honor Flight of Southern New Mexico and El Paso to honor our Nation’s War Veterans. The Honor Flight of Southern New Mexico and El Paso transported local and regional Korean and Vietnam Veterans to Washington, D.C. […]
‘We’re All Gonna Die!’ American Airlines Diverts Flight to Texas
Earlier this week, American Airlines had to divert a Los Angeles to Miami flight to El Paso. Unlike previous American Airlines flights that had disruptions, this flight had nothing to do with creepy moans and groans. Instead, the disturbance on Tuesday was from a woman who kept screaming, according to the Houston Chronicle.
americasvoice.org
Gov. Greg Abbott and Other GOP Peddlers of Dehumanizing “Invasion” Conspiracies Must Answer for Texas Migrant Killings
Mario Carrillo: “As an El Paso native, the West Texas shootings hit home for me. As a Texas voter, I want to hear Greg Abbott’s explanation at tonight’s debate – will he own his role and responsibility for fostering a dangerous and dehumanizing climate that has led to violence?
A Texas Mayor is Taking a Risk Funding the Migrants Entering its City
By now, you have heard about the migrants entering in large numbers into El Paso. What you haven’t heard from public officials is not always 100% correct. Sometimes you need to read between the lines or do some research on your own.
Legal cannabis sales impacts traffic for El Paso CBD stores
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – It has now been six months since New Mexico has legalized recreational marijuana sales. From April to August, the state has seen over $40 million in sales. The top three cities with the most sales include Albuquerque, Santa Fe and Las Cruces, reaching between $3 million and $14 million. Duke […]
El Paso Folks Look Like a Bunch of Jeffrey Dahmers to This Texan
Tons of families in El Paso sure do love to enjoy the weekend grubbing out on some tasty Mexican food. Some of the most popular Mexican foods you will find at your abuelita's house or at a family gathering during big parties. Giving you those major hints should help you...
Comments / 0