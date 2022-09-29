ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hudspeth County, TX

KTSM

Two men arrested for killing a migrant and injuring another

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)- Shotgun shells can be seen on the side of the road near Sierra Blanca where one migrant was shot and killed and another wounded on Tuesday. Two men, Mike Sheppard and Mark Sheppard have been arrested for allegedly shooting the migrants and booked into the El Paso County jail for manslaughter. […]
SIERRA BLANCA, TX
KTSM

Officers responding to shooting in central El Paso

UPDATE: At least two people are currently in custody. EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Officers are responding to a shooting at the 3300 block of Montana. At least one person was transported to a local hospital. This story will be updated as we receive more information. For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, videos, […]
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

Reports of shooting in central El Paso

EL PASO, Texas -- El Paso police are responding to reports of a shooting at Montana and La Luna St. ABC-7 has a crew on the way to the scene. This is a developing news story. Download the KVIA news app to get alerts the moment news breaks. BE PART...
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Traffic stop lead to a meth bust and triple arrest

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Two men and a woman were arrested after being found in possession of over 130 grams of methamphetamine. On September 22, 2022, a vehicle was stopped at the 5100 of Doniphan after the driver committed a traffic violation. The three occupants of the vehicle were found in possession of over […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

DEA El Paso SAC addresses local media, color change on mountain

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – DEA El Paso Sac Millard addresses local media to discuss the latest enforcement action and why the star on the mountain will be red in October. DEA Special Agent in Charge, Greg Millard will address local media on Oct. 1 regarding the latest national enforcement surge that removed 10.2 million fake […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Most Wanted Fugitives: Week of Sep. 30, 2022

EL PASO, TEXAS (KTSM) – Crime Stoppers of El Paso, Inc., publicizes fugitives wanted by the El Paso Police Department and the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office every week through the Most Wanted feature. The following fugitives are individuals, in which attempts at locating them have been unsuccessful. Anyone with information on the location of […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

El Paso teen charged for allegedly murdering and burning missing man

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – An 18-year-old El Paso man has been arrested and charged due to his alleged involvement in the murder of Manuel Sanchez Jr. A multi-agency investigation involving the EPPD, the U.S. Army CID, and FBI El Paso has announced 18-year-old Michael Leyva has been arrested and charged for his alleged involvement […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

$190K worth of cocaine seized at Paso Del Norte port of entry

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – U.S. Customs and Border Protection Officers working at the Paso Del Norte international border in downtown El Paso seized 17.95 pounds of cocaine with an estimated street value of $190,000. The seizure took place on Sept. 28, when a 20-year-old female Mexican citizen arrived from Mexico via the vehicle lanes. The […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Booking photos of men in connection to Manuel Sanchez’ murder

UPDATE: The El Paso police department has now released the booking photos of the two men who were arrested in connection to the death of a 28-year-old man. Michael and Daniel Leyva were booked into jail for their alleged roles related to the death of Manuel Sanchez Jr.Michael Leyva is facing a capital murder charge […]
EL PASO, TX
Transportation Today News

New Mexico receives $45 million federal grant for direct route to El Paso, I-10

The U.S. Department of Transportation recently awarded the New Mexico Department of Transportation (NMDOT) a $45 million Infrastructure for Rebuilding America (INFRA) grant. Funding will be used for a project in southwest New Mexico that will provide a 6-mile direct route to El Paso and I-10. In addition, the roadway will connect the Santa Teresa […] The post New Mexico receives $45 million federal grant for direct route to El Paso, I-10 appeared first on Transportation Today.
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Welcome our nation’s war Veterans at El Paso Airport

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The City of El Paso invites the community today to welcome the Mission 14 Honor Flight of Southern New Mexico and El Paso to honor our Nation’s War Veterans. The Honor Flight of Southern New Mexico and El Paso transported local and regional Korean and Vietnam Veterans to Washington, D.C. […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Legal cannabis sales impacts traffic for El Paso CBD stores

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – It has now been six months since New Mexico has legalized recreational marijuana sales. From April to August, the state has seen over $40 million in sales. The top three cities with the most sales include Albuquerque, Santa Fe and Las Cruces, reaching between $3 million and $14 million. Duke […]
EL PASO, TX

