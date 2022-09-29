Read full article on original website
elegantislandliving.net
SSI Archives - Remembering The Deck - A Bygone Dining Destination
After World War II, tourism in the Golden Isles began to flourish as rationing of gasoline and tires became a thing of the past. Traffic increased on Highway 17, the major route along the coast, making the Brunswick corridor a popular location for new businesses. In 1946, The Deck Restaurant and Lounge, specializing in local seafood, opened just east of Highway 17 at the entrance to the Brunswick-St. Simons Causeway. The design of the new restaurant was modern and maritime, with clean lines and a gleaming white exterior. The interior continued this theme, resembling the deck of a ship.
fernandinaobserver.com
Pat’s Wildways: Darien, Georgia Revisited
Lots of my readers probably get the Harris Teeter weekly emails and they have a feature, “Meet our Fishermen.” And when it comes to shrimp specials, lots of the time they feature one Boone or another up in Darien, Georgia. Darien is only about an hour north of us by distance but it is decades away from Fernandina in time frame. It is still a small coastal fishing town, with active shrimp, clam, sturgeon and other fisheries in full operation, if you know where to look and are lucky to time it right.
Trio of new murals spotlight change in Brunswick
On Saturday, Sept. 24, Brunswick celebrated the completion of three new public murals. Artist Sheila Pree Bright worked with the Brunswick community, The New Georgia project, and Living Walls to help bring awareness to social and political struggles through the project, “Honoring the Past and Building the Future.”. The...
News4Jax.com
Hundreds come out for River City Pride Festival in Riverside
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – River City Pride was back Sunday and hundreds of organizations and community members showed up and showed off their pride at a festival in Riverside. The parade portion of the event was postponed this year due to Tropical Storm Ian, but River City Pride still invited everyone to “Be Loud, Be Proud” during a festival and market at Duck Pond. This year’s events included celebrities, singers, DJs, bands, vendors, entertainers and speakers.
elegantislandliving.net
PRAISE ON THE ISLANDS Opening Reception
Local artist and Glynn Visual Arts Pottery Studio Manager Elizabeth Holladay took a break from the kiln for an opening reception debuting her paintings at the Golden Isles CVB St. Simons Island Visitors Center. Guests enjoyed lite bites from Three Little Birds Catering as they took in the colorful creations. The exhibit of inspirational paintings, “Praise on the Islands,” will be on display through October 22.
Growth at Brunswick Port spurs expansion
Georgia Port Authority (GPA) is reporting substantial growth, new partnerships and additional investment at Port Brunswick. With more than two dozen major auto manufacturers already utilizing the Colonel’s Island port, Nissan North America has also chosen the Port of Brunswick as its new point of entry. “We are pleased...
News4Jax.com
Dozens of trees downed in Northeast Florida during Ian’s deluge
News4JAX viewers on Thursday shared numerous photos of trees that were knocked down in Northeast Florida as Ian rolled its way across the state. Some landed on power lines, and some on houses. One massive tree went through the roof of a home in the Girvin neighborhood — right into...
Vilano Beach home close to falling in ocean after Tropical Storm Ian
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Contractors are working on a home that sits yards from the sand in Vilano Beach following the aftermath of Tropical Storm Ian. There are some flooding concerns in the area as the rising tide comes in and traffic is currently slowed as contractors work around with home with heavy machinery.
Waycross Journal-Herald
Ware County Teen Maze
Being a teenager is a time of tremendous possibilities however stress, anxiousness, and depression can turn those possibilities into mass confusion or worse. Teens struggle daily trying to fit in with their peers, perform athletically, and excel academically. Just being responsible or irresponsible can raise their stress levels and can cause a variety of unwelcome behaviors. It is important that youth receive open communication frequently allowing them time to explore their thoughts and feelings, find their voice, and realize “My life matters. My choices matter.” The goal of the Ware County Teen Maze is to address these and other issues empowering students to make the right choices.
Local residents preparing for future tropical storms, hurricanes
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — With the tropics heating up, it’s time to make sure you’re ready. With continued team coverage this weekend I’m taking a closer look at how some locals are protecting their backyards. I caught up with locals Romeo and Carmen Fernandez. They have a...
News4Jax.com
Remnants from ‘The Poles’ at Hanna Park wind up at Jacksonville Beach Pier
JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. – A bundle of pilings from Kathryn Abbey Hanna Park ended up at the Jacksonville Beach Pier on Sunday in the wake of Tropical Storm Ian. The pilings from the popular surf spot known as “The Poles” drifted about eight miles and were floating in the water off Jacksonville Beach before lifeguards and Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department were able to pull them from the surf.
floridapolitics.com
Nassau County lifts evacuation order, dries out from Ian’s flooding
People who find damage to their property are asked to report it immediately at OneNassau.com. It could have been much worse for Amelia Island and the eastern Nassau County mainland, but on the whole, minor flooding, tree damage and beach erosion is a much smaller price to pay for the Hurricane Ian experience than the catastrophic flooding and utter devastation further south and west of Florida’s First Coast.
News4Jax.com
Feeding Northeast Florida holds 6 emergency food distributions Saturday
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Feeding Northeast Florida announced six emergency food distribution sites for those in need Saturday in the wake of Hurricane Ian. The additional hurricane relief distributions on Saturday are at the following locations:. Church of Christ Odessa | 9:00 am | 852 Odessa Street Jacksonville, FL. 32254.
Georgia substitute teacher suing for religious discrimination after firing
A substitute teacher in Georgia is suing her former employer for firing her after she asked for a religious exemption for her children.
First Coast News
We are still dealing with flooding across the First Coast, but why? It has to do with high tide
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Even though the rain has dried up we are still dealing with flooding across the First Coast. The storm surge for Ian peaked on Thursday morning. A lot of that water was pushed into the St. Johns River and it’s going to take some time for it to slosh back out to see. Normally, it will take four high tides for the water levels to return to near normal.
exoticspotter.com
Mclaren 765LT | Spotted in Jacksonville, Florida
For me, this is the most beautiful car I’ve seen in Jax. Help the community by flagging poor quality images!:
Ian restrengthens into a hurricane before hitting GA/SC coast
ATLANTA — State officials said there are no planned evacuations along Georgia’s coast as forecasters believe Ian restrengthen into a hurricane, but they are also warning residents who don’t leave that they will be on their own for a while as the storm passes by. Gov. Brian...
Hurricane Ian: Sidney Lanier Bridge in Brunswick reopens
BRUNSWICK, Ga. — The Georgia Department of Transportation announced Friday that the Sidney Lanier Bridge in Brunswick has reopened after Hurricane Ian passed by. Georgia DOT announced today the reopening of the Sidney Lanier Bridge after Hurricane Ian skirted the coast but left no major damage. Individuals who evacuated from the storm are encouraged to drive safely and be mindful of current conditions as they start their journey home.
Authorities save man’s life who tried to ride jet ski back to shore on Ogeechee River
RICHMOND HILL, Ga. (WSAV) — Authorities responded to an emergency call on the Ogeechee River Thursday and acted quickly to save a man’s life. In Richmond Hill a man left his jet ski in the water here and was trying to ride it back to shore when the strong swell knocked him off the jet […]
Georgia mom and substitute teacher files lawsuit after being fired over religious beliefs
Lindsey Barr spoke out about the books her children were being read in the school library, and said she was fired because of it. Now she is suing.
