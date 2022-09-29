Read full article on original website
Citrus County Chronicle
Broncos' offense hurt by awful 3rd quarter in loss to Vegas
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Russell Wilson had his most productive day with the Broncos, but it wasn't enough to overcome numerous mistakes and an awful third quarter by Denver's offense in a 32-23 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday. “I thought we battled in a tough environment....
Citrus County Chronicle
Colts' Leonard makes season debut, then suffers concussion
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Shaquille Leonard’s season debut ended quickly Sunday. The three-time All-Pro linebacker made his first appearance since undergoing back surgery in June then left in the second quarter after colliding with one of his Indianapolis Colts teammates on a Tennessee touchdown.
Citrus County Chronicle
Jones injures ankle in Giants' 20-12 victory over Bears
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — With Daniel Jones limited by an ankle injury and backup Tyrod Taylor down with a concussion midway through the fourth quarter, New York Giants rookie coach Brian Daboll reached for his grease board and went to work. Jones ran for two first-half touchdown before...
Citrus County Chronicle
Wilson rallies Jets past Pickett, Steelers 24-20
PITTSBURGH (AP) — There was no doubt in Zach Wilson's mind. None. And the second-year New York Jets quarterback had no interest in keeping his confidence to himself. So walking into the huddle late in the fourth quarter on Sunday, the Jets down by three in a place the franchise had won just once in over a half-century of trying, Wilson let it be known he wasn't settling for a field goal and a chance at overtime.
