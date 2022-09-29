Only About 30% of Millennials Are Comfortable Investing in Crypto, Down From About 50% in 2021: ‘The Shine Has Come Off These Coins'

Read full article on original website
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
These Are the Best Ways to Give to Charity for the ‘Vast Majority of People.' Here's How to Pick the Most Tax-Efficient Strategy
Despite economic uncertainty, nearly 70% of Americans plan to donate a similar amount to charity in 2022 as last year, according to a recent study from Edward Jones. If you're planning a charitable gift, here's how to pick the most tax-efficient strategy. It's easy to transfer cash when a charity...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Despite Success This Year, Underperformance Rates Are ‘Abysmal' for Large-Cap Active Managers for the Long Run
The S&P 500 may be trading around 2022 lows, but a new report finds active managers are having their best year since 2009. The numbers suggest they still have a long way to go, though. S&P Global recently published its Mid-Year 2022 SPIVA U.S. Scorecard, which measures how well U.S....
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Carnival Shares Shed 23% on Ballooning Costs, Dragging Cruise Stocks Lower
Shares of Carnival fell below their pandemic lows Friday after the cruising company posted third-quarter earnings that revealed higher costs. Shares of Norwegian and Royal Caribbean were also lower. Friday's losses knock about $2.5 billion off Carnival's market value. Shares of Carnival fell below their pandemic lows Friday after the...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
‘The Fed Is Breaking Things' – Here's What Has Wall Street on Edge as Risks Rise Around the World
Markets entered a perilous new phase in the past week, one in which statistically unusual moves across asset classes are becoming commonplace. Surging volatility in what are supposed to be among the safest fixed income instruments in the world could disrupt the financial system's plumbing, according to Mark Connors, former Credit Suisse global head of risk advisory.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Ron Insana: Something Big Could Be About to Break in Markets as Rates Continue to Rise
I wrote about the action of central bankers last week, suggesting that the rapid increase in interest rates, led by the U.S. Federal Reserve, would lead to a meaningful break in financial markets, whether at home or abroad sometime soon. Well, it appears that day has come. On Wednesday, the...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
FTX Is Paying $51 Million in Cash for Voyager Assets, Court Records Show
FTX's winning bid for bankrupt crypto firm Voyager Digital includes a $51 million cash payment, with an additional $60 million in earnouts and incentives. The bulk of the offer is for the fair market value of Voyager's cryptocurrencies, which Sam Bankman-Fried's FTX will distribute pro rata to customers who move to FTX's platform.
Urgent warning to all Australian mortgage-holders as economists warn there's one final super-sized interest rate hike coming
One last oversized rate rise is broadly expected before the central bank is tipped to start winding its policy tightening back. Since May, the Reserve Bank of Australia has hiked interest rates aggressively from record low levels to 2.35 per cent in a bid to tame inflation. The rate rises...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Stock Futures Inch Lower After Dow, S&P 500 Cap Worst Month Since March 2020
Stock futures were slightly lower in overnight trading Sunday after Wall Street capped off another negative quarter and both the S&P 500 and Dow Jones Industrial Average finished their worst month since March 2020. Futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped 9 points, or 0.03%, while S&P 500...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
33% of Americans Anticipate Going Into Debt After Splurging on Their Favorite Sports Teams
Americans are willing to spend a good amount of money on their favorite sports teams. Tickets for Super Bowl LVI sold for an average of around $9,500, according to TicketIQ, for example. And this fall, 33% of Americans are anticipating going into debt after splurging on their favorite teams. That's...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Cramer's Lightning Round: NLight Is Not a Buy
It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed. UiPath Inc: "It's losing money, and I don't recommend companies that are losing money." Cheniere Energy Inc: "Good yield, safe, long-term. ... That's...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
EV and Self-Driving Stocks Fell Nearly 15% in September, Their Second-Worst Month on Record
A key ETF for electric and autonomous vehicle stocks fell sharply in September. The Global X Autonomous and Electric Vehicles ETF closed down nearly 15% for the month, its second worst-performing month on record. It's likely that automakers' profits will slump if the U.S. enters a recession. A key ETF...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Unrelenting Inflation Is Taking a Toll, Leaving More Americans Living Paycheck to Paycheck
With persistent inflation weighing on consumers, the number of Americans living paycheck to paycheck is increasing, according to a recent report. The rise has been sharpest for higher earners, the report found. Almost everyone has felt the sting of rising prices. As of August, 60% of Americans were living paycheck...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Tim Cook Says There Are 4 Traits He Looks for in Apple Employees: ‘It's Been a Very Good Formula for Us'
Tim Cook doesn't spend his days reviewing resumes — but in his 11-year stint as Apple's CEO, he's determined what it takes to thrive at the company. At University of Naples Federico II's commencement ceremony this week, Cook told graduates from the Naples, Italy, university that he noticed Apple's success depends on its culture and who it hires. For instance, the company typically seeks out employees with four shared skills: the ability to collaborate, creativity, curiosity and expertise.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
‘It's Very Toxic and Dangerous': How to Stop Comparing Yourself to Co-Workers and Defeat Imposter Syndrome, From a Microsoft Exec
When Chris Capossela joined Microsoft in 1991, one of the first things he noticed was how much faster his co-workers were getting promoted than him. At first, he shrugged the news of their promotions off — he was, after all, a marketing manager, while his work friends were engineers and product designers, and their teams worked at different paces. Plus, he told himself, who doesn't feel insecure in their 20s, at the start of their careers?
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Elon Musk Shows Off Humanoid Robot Prototype at Tesla AI Day
Tesla's AI Day 2022 was mainly a recruiting event, according to CEO Elon Musk. The company showed early prototypes of a humanoid robot and said it's developing special batteries and actuators for them. Musk said he thinks it will be possible for customers to get an Optimus humanoid robot from...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
How John Deere Plans to Build a World of Fully Autonomous Farming by 2030
Deere & Co., well known for its green and yellow tractors, bulldozers and lawnmowers, has spent nearly two decades investing in technology and robotics. That has culminated with a fully autonomous version of the 8R farm tractor that does not require someone to be behind the wheel. However, while Deere...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Euro Zone Inflation Soars to a Record 10%, Piling Pressure on the European Central Bank
The reading showed price increases broadening out from volatile food and energy prices into nearly all segments of the 19-member bloc's economy. Energy prices rose 40.8% year-on-year, up from 38.6% in August, followed by food, alcohol and tobacco at 11.8%, up from 10.6% last month. Euro zone inflation hit a...
