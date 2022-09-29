ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Posts Take Biden’s Vaccination and Hurricane Prep Comments Out of Context, Again

By FactCheck.org
 3 days ago

SciCheck Digest

Last year, President Joe Biden made a special plea to residents in hurricane-prone states to get vaccinated against COVID-19 in advance of possible evacuations or shelter stays. Now, as Hurricane Ian approached Florida, social media posts recycled an old clip of his comments to misleadingly claim he thinks the vaccines will protect against the storm.

Full Story

Last August, President Joe Biden encouraged Americans often affected by hurricanes to get their COVID-19 vaccinations to be better protected against the coronavirus if they had to be evacuated or stay in a shelter.

But as Hurricane Ian barreled toward Florida, social media posts were sharing an out-of-context clip of Biden’s 2021 remarks to incorrectly suggest he is proposing vaccination as a form of hurricane protection.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TBWkC_0iFVHijm00

“The COVID vaccine will help with Hurricane Ian… according to Joe Biden,” reads a caption from a Sept. 27 Facebook post sharing the old clip. “Do you think he’s crazy? Let us know in the comments!”

Similar posts circulated last year with the same two-sentence clip of the president’s Aug. 10, 2021, remarks before a Federal Emergency Management Agency briefing.

“Let me be clear: If you’re in a state where hurricanes often strike — like Florida or the Gulf Coast or into Texas — a vital part of preparing for hurricane season is to get vaccinated now,” the president said. “Everything is more complicated if you’re not vaccinated and a hurricane or a natural disaster hits.”

But as fact-checkers then explained , the selected clip omits context that makes Biden’s message clear.

“If you wind up having to evacuate, if you wind up having to stay in a shelter, you don’t want to add COVID-19 to the list of dangers that you’re going to be confronting,” Biden said in the following sentence.

Elsewhere during his remarks, the president noted that he was trying to avoid the compounded problem of dealing with COVID-19 during a natural disaster — not that vaccination was somehow going to prevent or protect against the storm.

“We can’t prevent hurricanes making landfall, but we can prevent people from getting seriously sick and dying from COVID-19,” he said. “Get vaccinated and make a plan.”

At the time, the U.S. was experiencing a surge in COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths from the highly transmissible delta variant, including in the hurricane-prone states Biden mentioned. The day before his remarks, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott released a mitigation plan to deal with the rise in cases and hospitalizations in the state, which included asking hospitals to voluntarily postpone elective medical procedures.

Although the new posts mock Biden by implying his comments were foolish, the president’s earlier advice is sound — and is still relevant.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, for example, states on its website that COVID-19 vaccination should be part of preparing for hurricane season.

“Staying up to date on vaccines makes it less likely that you will be sick with COVID-19 while sheltering or evacuating from a hurricane, and less likely to need medical services while hospitals are under strain from the natural disaster,” it explains .

Editor’s note: SciCheck’s COVID-19/Vaccination Project is made possible by a grant from the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation. The foundation has no control over FactCheck.org’s editorial decisions, and the views expressed in our articles do not necessarily reflect the views of the foundation. The goal of the project is to increase exposure to accurate information about COVID-19 and vaccines, while decreasing the impact of misinformation.

TheAtlantaVoice

Supreme Court investiture marks another historic first for Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson

The Supreme Court, a place bound by tradition and formality, will hold one of its most scripted rituals on Friday for a justice whose appointment broke the mold of history. The investiture ceremony for Ketanji Brown Jackson, the first Black woman on the bench, will be marked by pomp from the ages, including the use of Chief […] The post Supreme Court investiture marks another historic first for Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
CONGRESS & COURTS
TheAtlantaVoice

Analysis: Why hurricanes are getting more expensive

(CNN) — After it made landfall in Cuba early Tuesday, Hurricane Ian is bearing down on Florida, with more than 1.75 million people under mandatory evacuation orders across the state. If the storm, which has been gaining in intensity, strikes Florida as a major hurricane, it’s likely to cause serious damage. To see why hurricanes are getting […] The post Analysis: Why hurricanes are getting more expensive appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
FLORIDA STATE
TheAtlantaVoice

Curtain lifts on another historic Supreme Court term in the new normal

(CNN) — Chief Justice John Roberts is looking forward to the start of the Supreme Court’s new term on Monday, especially now that the public will be able to attend oral arguments in person and the metal barricades erected to ward off protestors on the plaza have been removed. “I think the more normal the better,” the […] The post Curtain lifts on another historic Supreme Court term in the new normal appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
ALABAMA STATE
TheAtlantaVoice

5 signs the world is headed for a recession

(CNN) — Around the world, markets are flashing warning signs that the global economy is teetering on a cliff’s edge. The question of a recession is no longer if, but when. Over the past week, the pulse of those flashing red lights quickened as markets grappled with the reality — once speculative, now certain — […] The post 5 signs the world is headed for a recession appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
BUSINESS
