LEVELLAND, Texas (KCBD) - South Plains College is looking for students to fill its Certified Nurse Aide course and its phlebotomy course. Both courses start on Oct. 10 and are limited to 10 students for each class. CERTIFIED NURSE AIDE COURSE. The CNA course will be from 5:30 p.m. to...

LEVELLAND, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO