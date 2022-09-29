ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

CBS Minnesota

Minnesota natives living in Florida try to keep their spirits up after Hurricane Ian

MINNEAPOLIS -- Search and rescue efforts continued Sunday in hurricane-ravaged Florida. One of the hardest hit regions was Sanibel Island, where St. Paul Park natives Deborah and Daniel Tilson moved about a year ago. They sheltered in Billy's Bike Rentals warehouse in Fort Myers and are living there for the time being since they can't return to their home on the island."It was really scary with 156 mph winds. We were watching the roof breathe in and out as we evacuated to the second floor because of the flood surge," Deborah Tilson said.With Sanibel Island cut off due to a main bridge...
CBS Sacramento

Robbie Ray gives up 3 HRs as Athletics topple Mariners 10-3

SEATTLE (AP) - While the Seattle Mariners' top task all along was just getting into the postseason, playing home games in the wild-card round was a very close second. Accomplishing that will now take some significant help from others following Seattle's 10-3 loss to the Oakland Athletics on Sunday. "There's been a lot of emotion around our team here in the last four or five days and I think you saw a little bit of the wind out of our sails today as we got into that ballgame," Seattle manager Scott Servais said. Mariners starter Robbie Ray was tagged for...
