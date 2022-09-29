ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Only About 30% of Millennials Are Comfortable Investing in Crypto, Down From About 50% in 2021: ‘The Shine Has Come Off These Coins'

By Cheyenne DeVon,CNBC
NBC Connecticut
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Connecticut

‘The Fed Is Breaking Things' – Here's What Has Wall Street on Edge as Risks Rise Around the World

Markets entered a perilous new phase in the past week, one in which statistically unusual moves across asset classes are becoming commonplace. Surging volatility in what are supposed to be among the safest fixed income instruments in the world could disrupt the financial system's plumbing, according to Mark Connors, former Credit Suisse global head of risk advisory.
BUSINESS
NBC Connecticut

Cramer's Lightning Round: NLight Is Not a Buy

It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed. UiPath Inc: "It's losing money, and I don't recommend companies that are losing money." Cheniere Energy Inc: "Good yield, safe, long-term. ... That's...
STOCKS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Warren Buffett
NBC Connecticut

European Markets Recover Some Losses After Global Sell-Off; Stoxx 600 Up 1.1%

This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets. LONDON ― European markets climber higher Friday afternoon, gaining some respite from a torrid week as the third quarter drew to a close. The pan-European Stoxx 600 was up 1.1% by mid-afternoon, as media and construction stocks both added 2.2%. Household...
STOCKS
NBC Connecticut

Disney Reaches Deal With Activist Investor Third Point, Will Add Former Meta Executive to Its Board

Disney has reached a deal with activist investor Dan Loeb's Third Point. The agreement includes adding former Meta executive Carolyn Everson to its board of directors. The deal comes weeks after Third Point took a new stake in Disney valued at about $1 billion, or 0.4% of the company, and urged the media company to spin out its sports property, ESPN.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Stocks#Millennials#Coins#Hackers#Linus Investment#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Web3 Investment#Americans#Bankrate#Cnbc
NBC Connecticut

India's Top 25 Most Attractive Start-Ups to Work for, According to LinkedIn

There's no denying that India's startup space is growing. Indian startups have reportedly raised over $1 billion in August this year alone. That's despite capital constraints in a slowing global economy, where the days of easy money for start-ups are gone and investors are demanding more results. Still, LinkedIn's "Top...
ECONOMY
NBC Connecticut

‘It's Very Toxic and Dangerous': How to Stop Comparing Yourself to Co-Workers and Defeat Imposter Syndrome, From a Microsoft Exec

When Chris Capossela joined Microsoft in 1991, one of the first things he noticed was how much faster his co-workers were getting promoted than him. At first, he shrugged the news of their promotions off — he was, after all, a marketing manager, while his work friends were engineers and product designers, and their teams worked at different paces. Plus, he told himself, who doesn't feel insecure in their 20s, at the start of their careers?
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
NBC Connecticut

Tesla Delivered 343,000 Vehicles in the Third Quarter of 2022

Tesla just reported third-quarter vehicle production and delivery numbers for 2022. During this quarter in 2021, Elon Musk’s auto business reported deliveries of 241,300 electric cars. According to estimates compiled by FactSet-owned Street Account, analysts were expecting Tesla to report deliveries of 364,660 cars for the period ending September...
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Crypto
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Ethereum
NBC Connecticut

Intel's Self-Driving Car Division Mobileye Files for IPO

Mobileye, an Intel-owned company that makes key processors for self-driving cars, has filed for an IPO, according to an SEC filing on Friday. The move to list Mobileye on the New York Stock Exchange is part of Intel's broader strategy to turn around its core business. Intel acquired the company...
CARS
NBC Connecticut

Elon Musk Shows Off Humanoid Robot Prototype at Tesla AI Day

Tesla's AI Day 2022 was mainly a recruiting event, according to CEO Elon Musk. The company showed early prototypes of a humanoid robot and said it's developing special batteries and actuators for them. Musk said he thinks it will be possible for customers to get an Optimus humanoid robot from...
PALO ALTO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy