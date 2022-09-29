Only About 30% of Millennials Are Comfortable Investing in Crypto, Down From About 50% in 2021: ‘The Shine Has Come Off These Coins'

Read full article on original website
NBC Connecticut
These Are the Best Ways to Give to Charity for the ‘Vast Majority of People.' Here's How to Pick the Most Tax-Efficient Strategy
Despite economic uncertainty, nearly 70% of Americans plan to donate a similar amount to charity in 2022 as last year, according to a recent study from Edward Jones. If you're planning a charitable gift, here's how to pick the most tax-efficient strategy. It's easy to transfer cash when a charity...
NBC Connecticut
‘The Fed Is Breaking Things' – Here's What Has Wall Street on Edge as Risks Rise Around the World
Markets entered a perilous new phase in the past week, one in which statistically unusual moves across asset classes are becoming commonplace. Surging volatility in what are supposed to be among the safest fixed income instruments in the world could disrupt the financial system's plumbing, according to Mark Connors, former Credit Suisse global head of risk advisory.
NBC Connecticut
How Gautam Adani Became the World's Fourth Richest Person While Billionaires Like Jeff Bezos Lost Tens of Billions
Gautam Adani has had a very good year. The Indian billionaire briefly surpassed Amazon founder Jeff Bezos to become the second-richest person in the world in September, according to Bloomberg. He's now ranked as the world's fourth wealthiest person. Outside Southeast Asia, Adani is hardly a household name. That might...
NBC Connecticut
Cramer's Lightning Round: NLight Is Not a Buy
It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed. UiPath Inc: "It's losing money, and I don't recommend companies that are losing money." Cheniere Energy Inc: "Good yield, safe, long-term. ... That's...
NBC Connecticut
European Markets Recover Some Losses After Global Sell-Off; Stoxx 600 Up 1.1%
This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets. LONDON ― European markets climber higher Friday afternoon, gaining some respite from a torrid week as the third quarter drew to a close. The pan-European Stoxx 600 was up 1.1% by mid-afternoon, as media and construction stocks both added 2.2%. Household...
NBC Connecticut
Disney Reaches Deal With Activist Investor Third Point, Will Add Former Meta Executive to Its Board
Disney has reached a deal with activist investor Dan Loeb's Third Point. The agreement includes adding former Meta executive Carolyn Everson to its board of directors. The deal comes weeks after Third Point took a new stake in Disney valued at about $1 billion, or 0.4% of the company, and urged the media company to spin out its sports property, ESPN.
NBC Connecticut
Bank of England Intervention Should Be ‘Sufficient' to Calm Market Chaos, Says Dutch Pension Fund Investor
The market chaos caused by the sell-off in U.K. government bonds should settle down following this week's emergency intervention by the Bank of England, said Ronald Wuijster, CEO of APG Asset Management, one of the largest pension investors in the world. "The power of the central bank is sufficient, I...
NBC Connecticut
Asia-Pacific Markets Fall; Oil Up More Than 2% on Reports of a Possible OPEC+ Supply Cut
This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets. Shares in the Asia-Pacific mostly fell on Monday as markets enter the last quarter of the year. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index was 0.8% lower in early trade. In Australia, the S&P/ASX 200 gave up early gains to fall 0.4%. The Nikkei...
NBC Connecticut
India's Top 25 Most Attractive Start-Ups to Work for, According to LinkedIn
There's no denying that India's startup space is growing. Indian startups have reportedly raised over $1 billion in August this year alone. That's despite capital constraints in a slowing global economy, where the days of easy money for start-ups are gone and investors are demanding more results. Still, LinkedIn's "Top...
NBC Connecticut
Unrelenting Inflation Is Taking a Toll, Leaving More Americans Living Paycheck to Paycheck
With persistent inflation weighing on consumers, the number of Americans living paycheck to paycheck is increasing, according to a recent report. The rise has been sharpest for higher earners, the report found. Almost everyone has felt the sting of rising prices. As of August, 60% of Americans were living paycheck...
NBC Connecticut
‘It's Very Toxic and Dangerous': How to Stop Comparing Yourself to Co-Workers and Defeat Imposter Syndrome, From a Microsoft Exec
When Chris Capossela joined Microsoft in 1991, one of the first things he noticed was how much faster his co-workers were getting promoted than him. At first, he shrugged the news of their promotions off — he was, after all, a marketing manager, while his work friends were engineers and product designers, and their teams worked at different paces. Plus, he told himself, who doesn't feel insecure in their 20s, at the start of their careers?
NBC Connecticut
Tesla Delivered 343,000 Vehicles in the Third Quarter of 2022
Tesla just reported third-quarter vehicle production and delivery numbers for 2022. During this quarter in 2021, Elon Musk’s auto business reported deliveries of 241,300 electric cars. According to estimates compiled by FactSet-owned Street Account, analysts were expecting Tesla to report deliveries of 364,660 cars for the period ending September...
NBC Connecticut
Intel's Self-Driving Car Division Mobileye Files for IPO
Mobileye, an Intel-owned company that makes key processors for self-driving cars, has filed for an IPO, according to an SEC filing on Friday. The move to list Mobileye on the New York Stock Exchange is part of Intel's broader strategy to turn around its core business. Intel acquired the company...
NBC Connecticut
Elon Musk Shows Off Humanoid Robot Prototype at Tesla AI Day
Tesla's AI Day 2022 was mainly a recruiting event, according to CEO Elon Musk. The company showed early prototypes of a humanoid robot and said it's developing special batteries and actuators for them. Musk said he thinks it will be possible for customers to get an Optimus humanoid robot from...
