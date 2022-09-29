ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

TechCrunch

Amazon launches QVC-style livestream shopping in India

The retail group has rolled out the new service, called Amazon Live, bringing an army of more than 150 creators to host livestreams and plug products in the videos. The idea is, influencers, with already a large following, will drive their fans to the shopping app and influence them into buying products. They get a cut each time they are able to make a sale.
Engadget

Intel-owned autonomous driving tech company Mobileye files for an IPO

Intel previously said that it's using some of the funds it earns from the IPO to build new chip factories. The home security hogging all the awards. Mobileye, the self-driving tech firm that Intel had purchased for $15.3 billion back in 2017, has filed for an IPO with the Securities and Exchange Commission. When Intel first announced its plans to take Mobileye public late last year, the autonomous driving firm was expected to have a valuation of over $50 billion. Now according to Bloomberg, Intel expects Mobileye to be valued at around $30 billion, due to soaring inflation rates and poor market conditions. Regardless, it's still bound to become one of the biggest offerings in the US for 2022 if the listing takes place this year.
CNBC

Intel's self-driving car division Mobileye files for IPO

Mobileye, an Intel-owned company that makes key processors for self-driving cars, has filed for an IPO, according to an SEC filing on Friday. The move to list Mobileye on the Nasdaq is part of Intel's broader strategy to turn around its core business. Mobileye, an Intel-owned company that makes chips,...
geekwire.com

Fundamentals for Startups: From Startup Hall to Series C: How to build a unicorn that will change the world

Online only (access link to come after registration) https://comotion.uw.edu/news-events/upcoming-events/?trumbaEmbed=view%3Devent%26eventid%3D161858002. Eight years after recognizing the need to completely reimagine the technical interviewing process, Karat now helps some of the world’s largest companies like Indeed, Amazon, and Intuit meet their hiring goals for software engineers. But the company isn’t stopping there — following a recent investment from tennis champion Serena Williams, Karat is now working to double the number of Black software engineers in the U.S. through its flagship purpose program Brilliant Black Minds. Hear from Karat co-founder and president Jeff Spector about the importance of mission and purpose as they work to tackle some of tech’s biggest challenges, and learn the lessons you can incorporate when building your own world-changing startup.
TechCrunch

Tesla’s robot is a real robot now, not just a guy in a suit

The robot wasn’t a human dressed in a robot costume like last year. Instead, Tesla introduced a functioning robot, albeit with exposed cables and a bit wobbly, at its second annual event. According to Musk, it was the first time it was working without “any support, cranes, mechanical mechanisms or cables.”
Reuters

Marketmind: Quiet start after torrid quarter

A look at the day ahead in European and global markets from Anshuman Daga. After a tumultuous quarter that saw global inflation and borrowing costs skyrocket and hammer risky assets, the first trading day of the fourth quarter is probably just what investors needed - a quiet session.
WGAU

Asian shares mostly lower as recession fears deepen

BANGKOK — (AP) — Asian shares were mostly lower on Monday after Wall Street closed out a miserable September with a loss of 9.3%, the worst monthly decline since March 2020. Tokyo rose while other regional markets declined. Shanghai was closed for China’s weeklong National Day holidays.
The Verge

I fell in love with Stadia right as it shut down

Google is shutting down Stadia, its polarizing cloud gaming service, only four weeks after the company’s target audience of me, Makena Kelly, actually started using it. When Stadia was announced in 2019, Google pitched it as the future of gaming, providing a more accessible alternative to expensive PC rigs or whatever $500 next-gen console iteration was on the horizon. And when Stadia finally launched, it worked. Sure, features were missing, and connections were shaky, but suddenly I had access to a handful of games that would have previously cost me hundreds of dollars in hardware and controllers to play — a steep investment I wasn’t willing to make for games I may have only thrown on for a few hours.
AdWeek

Revolving Door Roster Updates: AMV BBDO, Baldwin&, MassiveMusic & More

This week is finishing up with exciting new hires and promotions at the top agencies around the world. Let’s see who migrated where in today’s roster updates. Airship’s board of directors welcomed Cindy Davis as its newest member. Davis is an industry veteran with decades of experience driving customer relationships through digital-first strategies, serving brands like Bed Bath & Beyond, The Walt Disney Company and Walmart.
TechCrunch

Apply to pitch your startup at TC Sessions: Crypto

In November, TechCrunch is hosting TC Sessions: Crypto — a special event dedicated to the crypto and web3 space. The stage is filled with top VCs, industry experts – FTX’s Amy Wu, CEO of OpenSea, Devin Finzer and more! Pitch on the live stage in person, in Miami, Florida.
insideevs.com

Back From The Dead? Faraday Future Raises $100 Million, Hopes To Finally Launch FF91

Faraday Future appears to be alive and kicking again. The EV startup originally wanted to launch its first model, the FF91 SUV, back in 2018. However, the startup faced a wide array of financial setbacks and staff turnover issues. Founder Jia Yueting filed for bankruptcy in 2019 and stepped down as CEO, instead taking up a more reserved role as Chief Product and User Officer.
TechCrunch

Despite the venture slowdown, fintech startups are still hiring

On September 28, LinkedIn released its Top Startups list, which is its self-described annual ranking of 50 emerging U.S. companies “gaining attention and recruiting top talent.” The professional networking site takes into consideration a variety of criteria based on its own data when coming up with the list: employment growth, engagement with the company and its employees, job interest and ability to attract talent from companies.
TechCrunch

After a series of misfires in Q3, here’s what we expect for startups in Q4

Jokes aside, we had a long list of expectations here at The Exchange, but, sadly, much of that did not come to pass. Perhaps after the last few years of go-go venture capital and startup activity, we were a bit overeager. We weren’t the only ones, of course, judging by how many founders reined in their fundraising horses until market conditions improved, which largely didn’t happen in the third quarter.
TechCrunch

Is investor bullishness on embedded insurtech warranted?

Having recently polled investors on all things insurtech, we were curious to know if the market remained as bullish on embedded insurance as last year — and whether it was warranted. “Personally, I remain bullish on embedded insurance,” Brewer Lane Ventures general partner Martha Notaras told TechCrunch. “Many insurance...
TechCrunch

Enjoy these exclusive benefits in the TC+ Lounge at Disrupt

Let’s back up a moment. If you’re not familiar with TC+, it’s our members-only community that receives access to articles offering extensive market analysis, expert advice from experienced entrepreneurs, deep-dive interviews with investors and founders, plus live weekly coaching, Q&A sessions and more. Now, what will you...
sciencetimes.com

How to Integrate Outlook with Salesforce?

Salesforce and Outlook are useful tools in day to day running of an organization. Salesforce improves efficiency through automation and provides simplified collaboration between a company and its customers. Outlook, on the other hand, allows access to communication information in an organized way. An organization can increase productivity by syncing...
