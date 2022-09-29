Read full article on original website
wpde.com
Grand Strand residents continue clean up days after Hurricane Ian
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — It’s been two days since hurricane Ian made landfall in the palmetto state- impacting millions. Piles of leaves and branches outline the roads in Georgetown, despite being hit hard by the storm, the area is cleaning up. 81-year-old Vivian Allen, a Georgetown resident,...
wpde.com
Good Samaritans support Georgetown family who had tree crash through home
GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCIV) — Stories of the community are emerging following the arrival and subsequent destruction caused by Hurricane Ian. The Category 1 hurricane made landfall shortly after 2:00 pm Friday in the Georgetown region. ABC News 4 first brought you a look at a Georgetown home off Graham...
wpde.com
2-year residential parking decals available for Myrtle Beach residents
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — Residents in Myrtle Beach can now purchase a two-year parking decal for their personal vehicles or motorcycles. The decals are only available for those who live within city limits and on which city property taxes have been paid. City officials reminded residents the city...
wpde.com
Goats not returning in Murrells Inlet this season after island suffers damage, erosion
MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WPDE) — The infamous goats on goat island in Murrells Inlet will not be returning for the season after Hurricane Ian damaged their island. The goats were moved Thursday ahead of the storm and brought to a local farm to stay safe. They live on goat...
live5news.com
Police looking for missing Georgetown man
GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCSC) - The Georgetown Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing man. Mackery Anton Blake, 38, was last seen Sunday at 5 a.m. walking on Emanuel Street near Alex Alford Drive. Police say Blake suffers from mental illness. He was last seen...
wpde.com
Surfside Beach begins Hurricane Ian cleanup
SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — The Town of Surfside Beach Public Works Dept. has begun the cleanup process following Hurricane Ian. The town has a significant amount of debris on roadways and other public spaces. Many people have fallen trees, limbs, branches, or other debris on their property. Residents...
wpde.com
Closures continue as crews work to clear roads in Garden City after Hurricane Ian
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Crews from Horry County Government Public Works and Horry County police are still working to clear hazards from the road in Garden City after Hurricane Ian. As of 6:30 p.m. Sunday, North Waccamaw Drive from Melody Lane to Cypress Avenue is open. Road closures...
wpde.com
AFTERMATH: Assessing Hurricane Ian damage and clean-up efforts
WPDE — Hurricane Ian was downgraded and moved out of the Pee Dee and Grand Strand Friday evening. The storm caused a lot of damage and debris across the area. Four Grand Strand piers were impacted. The Pawleys Island Pier, Cherry Grove Pier and Apache Pier suffered partial collapses due to storm surges. The Myrtle Beach 2nd Avenue Pier also had some damage.
Storm shelters open in Charleston, Williamsburg counties
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Three emergency shelters are open for those who need to seek a safe place to ride out the storm in the Lowcountry. A pet-friendly shelter is open at the Bond Court Detention Center (3851 Leeds Avenue) and another shelter is open at Dunston Elementary School (1825 Remount Road). Residents in […]
wpde.com
Pawleys Island: Hit hard by Hurricane Ian; now works hard to clean up
PAWLEYS ISLAND, S.C. — The Atlantic Ocean waves were finally back to normal on the Pawleys Island coast Saturday, except for the pieces of pier floating in it - evidence of the destruction from Hurricane Ian. The small island, hit hard by the storm, now works hard to clean...
Man has found 78 lost rings around Myrtle Beach in 7 years
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (AP) — Seven years, 78 recoveries. It’s not in the thousands, but when you look at the task of finding a very small piece of metal in the miles and miles of beaches along the Grand Strand coastline, Myrtle Beach resident Matthew Fry’s work as a ring finder is impressive. Fry, 60, […]
wpde.com
Fire crews return to normal operations in North Myrtle Beach following storm response
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — North Myrtle Beach Fire is back to normal operations after an arduous beginning to the weekend. "As of 2:30 p.m. we have returned back to normal operational responses and our Ops Center has closed," fire officials said. Crews handled just over 200 incidents...
WMBF
Residents, businesses in Georgetown prep for Hurricane Ian; help comes from state
GEORGETOWN, S.C. – Ian upgraded to a hurricane and residents and businesses in Georgetown prepared for the potential impacts. Georgetown Mayor Carol Jayroe said Friday electric crews suspended aerial work for safety. Transportation Secretary Christy Hall reached out and SCDOT will be assisting the City with debris pickup as...
Horry County moves to OPCON 1 as Ian approaches landfall
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Horry County moved to OPCON 1 as Hurricane Ian approaches landfall along the South Carolina coast. As of 11 a.m., Ian continues to track north and is forecast to make landfall near Georgetown Friday afternoon. Horry County has been preparing for this for several days, and even as the trajectory […]
wpde.com
Calm after the storm: Rainbows pop up along Grand Strand after Hurricane Ian
GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCIV) — Rainbows are starting to pop across the Grand Strand after Hurricane Ian hit the Soth Carolina coast. They could be seen in Georgetown, Pawleys Island, Surfside Beach and Garden City.
Georgetown County shifting to OPCON 2
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Georgetown County emergency officials will move to OPCON 2 following Hurricane Ian. The move to OPCON 2 means the county will focus on damage assessment and recovery following Hurricane Ian. The county’s Emergency Operations Center (EOC) will also pause operations for the day. In addition, the Georgetown County Disaster Call […]
abcnews4.com
Georgetown police investigating shots fired near Buzz's Roost
GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WPDE) — Police are investigating after shots were fired near a restaurant in Georgetown Saturday night. The Georgetown Police Dept. said they responded to the 900 block of Front Street concerning shots fired in the alleyway of Buzz's Roost. According to a report, officers found approximately four...
wpde.com
GALLERY: Hurricane Ian damage across Grand Strand, Pee Dee
CONWAY, S.C. (WPDE) — Hurricane Ian is spreading rain and high winds across the area Friday causing damage and flooding in some areas. Winds could reach 40-60 mph and 70-75 mph in certain areas with rainfall totals expected to be around four to seven inches. If you're able to...
wpde.com
Death of MUSC care team member under investigation, MUSC says
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Medical University of South Carolina Health officials say a care team member died within one of their hospital facilities in Charleston on Friday. "Our MUSC family is deeply saddened by this event, and we are investigating it in cooperation with the appropriate authorities," said Heather Woolwine, Director, Public Affairs, Media Relations and Presidential Communications.
wpde.com
Shrimping boat washes ashore in Myrtle Beach during Hurricane Ian
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — A large shrimp boat washed ashore in Myrtle Beach during Hurricane Ian Friday. Officials said the boat came ashore in the area of Williams Street. The Myrtle Beach Police Dept. said no one was on board and the city said the Coast Guard rescued...
