wpde.com

Grand Strand residents continue clean up days after Hurricane Ian

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — It’s been two days since hurricane Ian made landfall in the palmetto state- impacting millions. Piles of leaves and branches outline the roads in Georgetown, despite being hit hard by the storm, the area is cleaning up. 81-year-old Vivian Allen, a Georgetown resident,...
live5news.com

Police looking for missing Georgetown man

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCSC) - The Georgetown Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing man. Mackery Anton Blake, 38, was last seen Sunday at 5 a.m. walking on Emanuel Street near Alex Alford Drive. Police say Blake suffers from mental illness. He was last seen...
wpde.com

Surfside Beach begins Hurricane Ian cleanup

SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — The Town of Surfside Beach Public Works Dept. has begun the cleanup process following Hurricane Ian. The town has a significant amount of debris on roadways and other public spaces. Many people have fallen trees, limbs, branches, or other debris on their property. Residents...
wpde.com

AFTERMATH: Assessing Hurricane Ian damage and clean-up efforts

WPDE — Hurricane Ian was downgraded and moved out of the Pee Dee and Grand Strand Friday evening. The storm caused a lot of damage and debris across the area. Four Grand Strand piers were impacted. The Pawleys Island Pier, Cherry Grove Pier and Apache Pier suffered partial collapses due to storm surges. The Myrtle Beach 2nd Avenue Pier also had some damage.
WBTW News13

Horry County moves to OPCON 1 as Ian approaches landfall

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Horry County moved to OPCON 1 as Hurricane Ian approaches landfall along the South Carolina coast. As of 11 a.m., Ian continues to track north and is forecast to make landfall near Georgetown Friday afternoon. Horry County has been preparing for this for several days, and even as the trajectory […]
WCBD Count on 2

Georgetown County shifting to OPCON 2

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Georgetown County emergency officials will move to OPCON 2 following Hurricane Ian. The move to OPCON 2 means the county will focus on damage assessment and recovery following Hurricane Ian. The county’s Emergency Operations Center (EOC) will also pause operations for the day. In addition, the Georgetown County Disaster Call […]
abcnews4.com

Georgetown police investigating shots fired near Buzz's Roost

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WPDE) — Police are investigating after shots were fired near a restaurant in Georgetown Saturday night. The Georgetown Police Dept. said they responded to the 900 block of Front Street concerning shots fired in the alleyway of Buzz's Roost. According to a report, officers found approximately four...
wpde.com

GALLERY: Hurricane Ian damage across Grand Strand, Pee Dee

CONWAY, S.C. (WPDE) — Hurricane Ian is spreading rain and high winds across the area Friday causing damage and flooding in some areas. Winds could reach 40-60 mph and 70-75 mph in certain areas with rainfall totals expected to be around four to seven inches. If you're able to...
wpde.com

Death of MUSC care team member under investigation, MUSC says

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Medical University of South Carolina Health officials say a care team member died within one of their hospital facilities in Charleston on Friday. "Our MUSC family is deeply saddened by this event, and we are investigating it in cooperation with the appropriate authorities," said Heather Woolwine, Director, Public Affairs, Media Relations and Presidential Communications.
