Read full article on original website
Related
SFGate
Bert Fields Remembered as a Loyal and Fearsome Protector of Hollywood Stars
Hollywood gathered Sunday to pay tribute to Bert Fields, the legendary lawyer who was in the middle of high profile battles spanning several decades. Fields died in August at the age of 93. Among those paying their respects were Jeffrey Katzenberg, Dustin Hoffman and Michael Ovitz, who each recalled him...
What Emma Chamberlain’s home reveals about the influencer aesthetic
Emma Chamberlain is the 21-year-old influencer with 11.8 million Youtube subscribers who is famous for … we’ll get back to you on that one. Anyway Chamberlain has made enough money in the last five years that she is now the proud owner of both an LA mansion and, more importantly, an Architectural Digest magazine Open House video.
SFGate
‘House of the Dragon’ Recap: The Royal Rumble
A child runs across the moonlit sands. As the stars shine down into the ocean nearby, the boy approaches a dragon asleep on the beach — Vhagar, massive and ancient, the largest and oldest animal in Westeros. Determined to seize what he feels is his birthright, he braves the beast’s searching eyes and fiery gullet, climbing up the rope ladder to its back dozens of feet off the ground. Commanding the creature in an ancient tongue, he drives it into the sky, taking flight at long last. The boy shakes, tumbles, hangs on for dear life…but in the end, he stays in control. A child, commanding the most dangerous thing in the world.
Dahmer is at its most captivating when telling someone else’s story – not that of the brutal killer
There’s probably no such thing as compassionate television about a serial killer. It’s impossible to honour victims without re-traumatising their families. And maybe you can’t explore a murderer’s damaged psyche – the rough personal history that preceded their terrible crimes – without evoking pity.Right now, the most watched show on Netflix is Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story. Viewers have spent as many hours in front of the macabre Ryan Murphy miniseries as they have Netflix’s next seven most popular programmes combined. Across the world, true crime had never been this popular – or chilling. The 10-parter opens with...
RELATED PEOPLE
SFGate
Horror pic ‘Smile’ happy at No. 1; ‘Bros’ starts in 4th
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Moviegoing audiences chose the horror movie over the romantic comedy to kick off the month of October. Paramount’s “ Smile ” topped the North American charts with $22 million in ticket sales, according to studio estimates Sunday, leaving Billy Eichner's rom-com “Bros” in the dust.
SFGate
Sacheen Littlefeather, activist who took the stage to decline Marlon Brando’s Oscar, dies at 75
Sacheen Littlefeather, the activist for Native Americans who declined Marlon Brando’s Oscar for “The Godfather” on his behalf at the 1973 Academy Awards, died Sunday at 75, the Academy of Motion Pictures said. She had been suffering from breast cancer. In June, the Academy of Motion Pictures...
‘I love the whole crooner vibe’: Aston Merrygold’s honest playlist
Music and Me – from Michael Jackson’s third album of the same name – isn’t one of his best known. But it sticks out as the first song I remember thinking: “Woah! This is a song!” when I was about four or five. The...
Kesha’s mother addresses controversial Jeffrey Dahmer ‘Cannibal’ lyric in 2010 hit song
Kesha’s mother has addressed the line in her daughter’s 2010 hit single “Cannibal” which name-drops the infamous serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer.In response to the recent controversy regarding references to Dahmer following the release of the Netflix series Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, Kesha’s mother Pebe Sebert explained the context behind the lyric in her daughter’s song.The lyric goes: “Use your finger to stir my tea/ And for dessert I’ll suck your teeth/ Be too sweet and you’ll be a goner/ Yeah, I’ll pull a Jeffrey Dahmer.”The 35-year-old singer’s mother, who has co-writing credits on the song, said: “The...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Shot in the Dark review – a disturbingly realistic exercise in ultraviolence
This gory, lowish-budget thriller is quite competently made on a technical level, with umbral cinematography that is choreographed down to the millimetre along with the flash-cut-heavy editing and shrieky score and sound design. But it is not exactly a fun watch unless you really like lots of violence and jumbled-timeline puzzle stories. It feels like a calling card effort for the team that made it, which includes the co-writer and director, Keene McRae, making his first feature here as well as taking a supporting role, and the actors Kristoffer McMillan and Lane Thomas, who co-wrote the script with McRae and took on assorted other duties off camera. Good luck to them, because they certainly have skills, if a less assured touch with character building.
SFGate
Madame Wu, restaurateur to Hollywood's elite, dies at 106
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Sylvia Wu, whose famed Southern California restaurant drew Hollywood's biggest stars for four decades, has died at age 106, according to a news report. Madame Wu’s Garden on Wilshire Boulevard in Santa Monica became a dining destination shortly after it opened in 1959, popular for its cuisine and pagoda-style decor featuring jade statues, a stone waterfall and a koi-filled fountain.
Comments / 0