ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Comments / 0

Related
SFGate

‘House of the Dragon’ Recap: The Royal Rumble

A child runs across the moonlit sands. As the stars shine down into the ocean nearby, the boy approaches a dragon asleep on the beach — Vhagar, massive and ancient, the largest and oldest animal in Westeros. Determined to seize what he feels is his birthright, he braves the beast’s searching eyes and fiery gullet, climbing up the rope ladder to its back dozens of feet off the ground. Commanding the creature in an ancient tongue, he drives it into the sky, taking flight at long last. The boy shakes, tumbles, hangs on for dear life…but in the end, he stays in control. A child, commanding the most dangerous thing in the world.
TV SERIES
The Independent

Dahmer is at its most captivating when telling someone else’s story – not that of the brutal killer

There’s probably no such thing as compassionate television about a serial killer. It’s impossible to honour victims without re-traumatising their families. And maybe you can’t explore a murderer’s damaged psyche – the rough personal history that preceded their terrible crimes – without evoking pity.Right now, the most watched show on Netflix is Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story. Viewers have spent as many hours in front of the macabre Ryan Murphy miniseries as they have Netflix’s next seven most popular programmes combined. Across the world, true crime had never been this popular – or chilling. The 10-parter opens with...
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ariana Debose
Person
Anna Delvey
Person
Arian Moayed
Person
Jason Blum
Person
Barbie Ferreira
SFGate

Horror pic ‘Smile’ happy at No. 1; ‘Bros’ starts in 4th

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Moviegoing audiences chose the horror movie over the romantic comedy to kick off the month of October. Paramount’s “ Smile ” topped the North American charts with $22 million in ticket sales, according to studio estimates Sunday, leaving Billy Eichner's rom-com “Bros” in the dust.
MOVIES
The Independent

Kesha’s mother addresses controversial Jeffrey Dahmer ‘Cannibal’ lyric in 2010 hit song

Kesha’s mother has addressed the line in her daughter’s 2010 hit single “Cannibal” which name-drops the infamous serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer.In response to the recent controversy regarding references to Dahmer following the release of the Netflix series Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, Kesha’s mother Pebe Sebert explained the context behind the lyric in her daughter’s song.The lyric goes: “Use your finger to stir my tea/ And for dessert I’ll suck your teeth/ Be too sweet and you’ll be a goner/ Yeah, I’ll pull a Jeffrey Dahmer.”The 35-year-old singer’s mother, who has co-writing credits on the song, said: “The...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Comedy Series#Film Star#Hbo#Amazon Studios#Prime Video
The Guardian

Shot in the Dark review – a disturbingly realistic exercise in ultraviolence

This gory, lowish-budget thriller is quite competently made on a technical level, with umbral cinematography that is choreographed down to the millimetre along with the flash-cut-heavy editing and shrieky score and sound design. But it is not exactly a fun watch unless you really like lots of violence and jumbled-timeline puzzle stories. It feels like a calling card effort for the team that made it, which includes the co-writer and director, Keene McRae, making his first feature here as well as taking a supporting role, and the actors Kristoffer McMillan and Lane Thomas, who co-wrote the script with McRae and took on assorted other duties off camera. Good luck to them, because they certainly have skills, if a less assured touch with character building.
MOVIES
SFGate

Madame Wu, restaurateur to Hollywood's elite, dies at 106

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Sylvia Wu, whose famed Southern California restaurant drew Hollywood's biggest stars for four decades, has died at age 106, according to a news report. Madame Wu’s Garden on Wilshire Boulevard in Santa Monica became a dining destination shortly after it opened in 1959, popular for its cuisine and pagoda-style decor featuring jade statues, a stone waterfall and a koi-filled fountain.
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy