Water and sewer work in Heber City forces temporary water shut off

HEBER CITY, Utah — With the Central Heber Water and Sewer Replacement Project ongoing, workers unexpectedly had to shut off the water from Central Street to 5th South and Main street to 5th street east on September 29. Water is expected to be restored by 5 p.m. on the 29.

The Central Heber Water and Sewer Replacement Project is an initiative to replace the city’s 72-year-old water and sewer lines. Backed by $5 million in grants, the project is ongoing.

More information can be found on the Heber project page of the city’s website.

