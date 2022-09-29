Read full article on original website
Dylan Sinclair Drops The ‘Open’ Remix With JVCK JAMES, Destin Conrad
At 21 years old, Dylan Sinclair has emerged as one of the future faces of R&B in Toronto and beyond. With Juno Award nomination in hand and a debut album under his belt, he has taken the next step in his career by sharing No Longer In The Suburbs. The 8-track project showcased a range of emotions regarding his move into the inner city, changing dynamics within his personal relationships and his desire to be great. Months after fans first had a chance to sit and digest the project, he has returned with a remix to the project’s lead single, “Open,” featuring JVCK JAMES and Destin Conrad.
‘I love the whole crooner vibe’: Aston Merrygold’s honest playlist
Music and Me – from Michael Jackson’s third album of the same name – isn’t one of his best known. But it sticks out as the first song I remember thinking: “Woah! This is a song!” when I was about four or five. The...
YG Shares The ‘I Got Issues’ Tracklist
YG has unveiled the tracklist for his forthcoming album, I Got Issues. The California native has recruited the likes of Mozzy, J. Cole, Roddy Ricch, Nas, Moneybagg Yo, H.E.R, Post Malone, Duki and Cuco for his latest body of work. Not to mention, it will also include production from Gibbo, DJ Swish, Mike Crook and many others.
Jeff Kaplan, Ian Springer To Write ‘Fantastic Four’ Film For Marvel
Jeff Kaplan and Ian Springer will write the next Fantastic Four film for Marvel, according to Deadline. News of Springer and Kaplan’s involvement comes one week after Marvel’s Kevin Feige revealed that Matt Shakman would direct the picture. However, insiders suggest Springer and Kaplan have been working on the film behind the scenes long before Shakman signed on to direct.
Audacy's Alternalido playlist for October 2 ft. Niña Lobo, Los Master Plus, and Guitarricadelafuente
Alternalido is your new favorite mixtape of vibrant Latin Alternative sounds. This English-language show features music that is bold, daring, and different, from a wide array of artists spanning the U.S., Latin America, and the world.
Kenyon Dixon Delivers ‘Getting Late’
As the temperature drops and the leaves on the trees begin changing colors, many long for the days of cocktails, trips to the beach and warm weather getaways. While island vacations are nice and memorable, sometimes the best getaway is a person who makes you feel like you matter when the person you’re with is nowhere to be found. “Getting Late” by Kenyon Dixon is the perfect soundtrack to those inescapable moments of infatuation.
Shot in the Dark review – a disturbingly realistic exercise in ultraviolence
This gory, lowish-budget thriller is quite competently made on a technical level, with umbral cinematography that is choreographed down to the millimetre along with the flash-cut-heavy editing and shrieky score and sound design. But it is not exactly a fun watch unless you really like lots of violence and jumbled-timeline puzzle stories. It feels like a calling card effort for the team that made it, which includes the co-writer and director, Keene McRae, making his first feature here as well as taking a supporting role, and the actors Kristoffer McMillan and Lane Thomas, who co-wrote the script with McRae and took on assorted other duties off camera. Good luck to them, because they certainly have skills, if a less assured touch with character building.
Beyoncé Rumored To Begin Touring In Summer 2023
This summer, there has been no shortage of major artists hitting the road for world tours. Bad Bunny just sold out Yankee Stadium, Harry Styles put on 15 shows at Madison Square Garden and Kendrick Lamar is bringing the pgLang from city to city around the world. Not to mention, The Weeknd has been selling out entire stadiums in support of Dawn FM. With all the great shows that have taken place this year, Beyoncé plans to take things to a new level in 2023.
Los Angeles District Attorney Launches Investigation Following Tory Lanez, August Alsina Altercation
The Office of Los Angeles District Attorney has reportedly launched an investigation into an alleged altercation involving Tory Lanez and August Alsina. The Toronto native has been accused of assaulting August Alsina at the Fall Back in Love Comedy & Music Jam in Chicago last week. “We are aware of...
dvsn Attempt To Rebuild A Broken Relationship On ‘What’s Up’
Ten months into the year, no record was able to create quite the controversy that dvsn’s “If I Get Caught” did upon impact. Backed by Jermaine Dupri, a Jay-Z sample and a video featuring Jamil “Mal” Clay, the song instantly drew backlash, praise and commentary from every corner of the internet with one simple statement.
22Gz, Ron Suno & Sha Ek Removed From Rolling Loud Due To NYPD Request
This week, Rolling Loud will return to Citi Field for another major celebration of music. A number of major acts like Playboi Carti, 21 Savage and Lil’ Baby are expected to take the stage. In addition, there will be a number of New York natives like Nicki Minaj, A$AP Rocky and Young Devyn performing as well. Unfortunately, three New York natives will not be able to perform for their hometown fans as they would have hoped to. Joe Coscarelli of The New York Times has reported that 22 Gz, Ron Suno and Sha Ek have been removed from this weekend’s festival at the request of the New York Police Department.
Offset Sets Release Date For Sophomore Solo Album
Offset has shared the release date for his sophomore solo album. The Georgia native took to Twitter to announce that his second project will arrive on November 11, 2022. Thus far, he has revealed that his 13-track project will include “54321” and “Code” featuring Moneybagg Yo. It will also reportedly feature a collaboration with Chlöe Bailey.
Future Lands Eight-Figure Publishing Deal
Influence Media Partners has reportedly acquired the rights to 612 songs featuring Future’s songwriting credit. Billboard reports that Future stands to earn anywhere from $65 to $75 million in the deal. “Future is a cultural icon,” Rene McLean of Influence Media said regarding the deal. “He continues to...
Ye Ali Teams Up With Jahkoy For ‘FYD’
Yes, great R&B music is released in the spring, summer and winter. However, it always seems to hit just a little bit differently when the temperature first starts to drop and the leaves begin changing colors. In the coming weeks, DRAM, Joyce Wrice, Alex Vaughn and several others are planning to release new music. Now, the man that the people heave referred to as the “Traphouse Jodeci” has returned with new music for the first time in nearly a year. Yes, you read that correctly. Ye Ali is back!
Pharrell, Lena Waithe To Produce HBO Max Roller Skating Comedy
Pharrell has worked with pretty much everyone there is to work with in the world of music, so he’s transitioning his talents into film. The legendary producer’s creative imprint, i am OTHER, is teaming up with Lena Waithe’s Hillman Grad Productions to produce a roller skating comedy called Rollin’ for HBO Max.
Netflix Shares The First Look At ‘The Mole’ Reboot
The Mole arrived on ABC in the U.S. at the turn of the century after a successful run in Belgium. Over the course of seven years, Ahmad Rashad and Anderson Cooper led the popular reality competition series before it ultimately ended in 2008. Nearly fifteen years later after its final goodbye on cable television, the series is back in a new way on Netflix. This week, the streaming giant shared the first look at the revamped edition of the popular reality series.
Freddie Gibbs Reveals ‘$oul $old $eparately’ Tracklist
Freddie Gibbs has unveiled the track list for his forthcoming album, $oul $old $eparately. The Gary, Indiana native has recruited Kelly Price, Offset, Moneybagg Yo, Rick Ross, Anderson .Paak, DJ Paul, Pusha T, Musiq Soulchild and Scarface for his latest LP. The album will also feature production from Pharrell, Alchemist, Boi-1da and Sevn Thomas.
Tems, Beenie Man Removed From ONE Musicfest Lineup Due To Travel Restrictions
Festival season is slowly coming to a close following Rolling Loud’s recent trip up to New York. Next week, the season for live performances, expensive merch booths and a variety of food vendors will seemingly come to a close with Austin City Limits in Texas and ONE Musicfest in Georgia. While both lineups promise to deliver great moments and music, there has been a shakeup down in Atlanta.
Bad Bunny Helps Uvdale Shooting Survivor Buy New Home
Bad Bunny is taking major strides to assist a survivor of the mass casualty incident that took place at Robb Elementary School in Uvdale, Texas in May. Earlier this month, Bad Bunny invited 10-year-old Mayah Zamora to his show at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. The Puerto Rican star invited Zamora and her family backstage and took pictures with her. However, their friendship did not end there. ABC affiliate, WFAA, has reported that the artist’s Good Bunny Foundation, along with several other nonprofits, pitched in to build Zamora and her family a new house.
Megan Thee Stallion Launches Mental Health Resources Website For Fans
From her 2020 incident involving Tory Lanez to the loss of her parents, Megan Thee Stallion’s mental health has visibly been challenged. The Houston femcee even admitted to struggles with her mental health on her latest album, Traumazine. Bringing awareness to the struggles that many face in their own lives, Megan has launched a website fittingly titled, “Bad B*tches Have Bad Days Too,” a reference to a line in her song, “Anxiety.”
