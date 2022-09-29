Read full article on original website
Related
The Replacement Battery Costs for These Six Normal EVs Is Staggeringly High
Chris Rosales, BMW, VW, GM, HyundaiThe battery pack is almost the entire cost of the car in some cases. Some are more costly than the car itself.
A list of 10 incredible six-cylinder engines
Because straight-sixes are longer than V8s of the same capacity, they are more difficult to package, which limits the layout’s prevalence. Having just one bank of cylinders makes them technically straightforward.
Buy This Massive 11.9L V8 With 1,357 HP and Harness the Might of the Sun
Bring a TrailerDouble-digit displacement is the perfect way to make huge power on pump gas.
The Chevrolet Corvette That's Worth Over 90 Times Its Original Cost Now
Chevy Corvettes have never been a budget-oriented car. Compared to other high-end performance cars of the same caliber, they are a relative bargain, but the Corvette is not an everyman car in the same way that a Ford Mustang is. Still, when it comes to American performance, the Corvette is the way to go.
IN THIS ARTICLE
10 Cars Worth More Used Than New
We all know the new and used car market is currently a dumpster fire due to several parts shortages, the most famous of which is the ongoing semiconductor chip shortage. While we can't wait to not write the words "semiconductor chip shortage" ever again, the effects on the market are fascinating.
TechSpot
Tesla owner refuses to pay over $21,000 for a new battery, gets locked out of his car
WTF?! A Tesla owner has seen his TikTok video about the car's apparent shortcomings go viral. Mario Zelaya said that he had been locked out of his Tesla Model S after the battery died, which would have cost him $21,000 to replace. Zelaya, who lives in Toronto, Canada, said he...
I drove a Tesla for the first time after testing 14 other electric cars. Now I get why people are so obsessed with Elon Musk's vehicles.
The Tesla Model Y is quick, packed with fun tech, and simple to charge. But not everyone will love its big touchscreen and lack of regular buttons.
Car Owners Sue Kia And Hyundai
And it’s all thanks to a social media-fueled crime spree…. There’s no doubt 2022 has been a wild year, but if you somehow have on your bingo card people in Florida suing Hyundai and Kia for a social media trend you might be closer to winning something. That’s right, owners of cars from the two Korean brands are mad about their being too easy to steal, blaming the lack of an engine immobilizer for their woes. As we’ve covered before, the Kia Boyz, which started among teens and pre-teens in Milwaukee about two years ago, have used social media to spread the word about how easy it is to boost Kias and Hyundais.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Elon Musk Predicts the Near Death of These Cars
Elon Musk undoubtedly has helped change the face of the automobile industry. In less than 20 years, Tesla (TSLA) , which he co-founded, has become the benchmark for what all other carmakers aspire to and compare themselves with. Legacy carmakers like Ford (F) , General Motors (GM) and Volkswagen (VLKAF)...
The Most Expensive Car In Joey Logano's Collection
Joey Logano is one of the most well-known and successful drivers in NASCAR. He has many cars in his collection, but which is the most expensive car he owns?
gmauthority.com
1967 Pontiac GTO Drag Races 1972 Chevelle SS 454: Video
If you love classic GM muscle, then this video is a surefire winner as we head to the drag strip to watch a 1967 Pontiac GTO line up alongside a 1972 Chevelle SS 454. Once again coming to us from the Cars And Zebras YouTube channel, the video is a little over eight minutes long and includes walkarounds and background info for both vehicles, as well as three rounds of racing action at the end.
Richard Rawlings Sells Entire Car Collection For Over $1 Million
Gas Monkey Garage played host to one of the most successful car shows on Discovery for years. Now that the show has essentially migrated to YouTube, owner Richard Rawlings has had to adapt to the typical YouTuber style of presenting cars. He's created quite a collection of cool classics over the years (although he has had some modern toys too), but now the excitable entrepreneur has decided to get rid of these classics so that he can replace them with newer, more exotic cars. We covered the two-part explanation behind his decision to auction off most of his cars at the beginning of this month, and now the auction has closed, netting Mr. Rawlings a tidy sum of $1,080,903.
Gas Monkey Garage's Richard Rawlings Is Selling Off His MASSIVE Car Collection
If you are a true gearhead, you have at least one daily car and one project car. Or varying levels of car collections if you have the space. But for Richard Rawlings owner of Gas Monkey Garage, it has been 20 years of car collection obsession. Rawlings, the star of Fast N' Loud reality TV show and restoration garage owner, has decided it's time to liquidate almost all of his extensive car collection from oldies to a modern Ford Bronco Badlands Sasquatch with RTR upgrades.
Musk Reveals New Cybertruck Features That Will Amaze EV Buyers
It is the most anticipated vehicle of recent years. It could be a game-changer in the electric-vehicle market. And it's Tesla. For its manufacturer (TSLA) the Cybertruck could become a cash cow like the F-150 pickup/truck has been for Ford (F) for several decades. The Cybertruck has aroused enormous curiosity...
An EV With 600 Miles of Range Is Tantalizingly Close
CATL, one of the world’s leading makers of EV batteries, has announced that its next-generation battery has a range of 621 miles and will debut early next year. The battery will be installed in two models made by Zeekr, a Chinese brand which is not yet available in the United States.
2024 Ford Mustang Unveiled With New Looks, V8 Power And Jet-Inspired Cockpit
Over the past couple of weeks, Ford has shifted focus to the launch of the seventh-generation (internal codename S650) Mustang, teasing us with glimpses of new design elements and short clips of the V8 engine. We've also been treated to the noise of the new GT3 racer, but that's not important right now.
SFGate
Weekly Recalls: Audi, Chevrolet, Ford, Ford/Lincoln, Kia, Jeep/Ram, Ram Trucks
Manufacturer Volkswagen Group of America, Inc. Volkswagen Group of America, Inc. (Volkswagen) is recalling certain 2022 Audi S3, A3, and RS3 vehicles. The front passenger air bag may have been folded incorrectly. Remedy. Dealers will replace the front passenger air bag module, free of charge. Owner notification letters are expected...
Mustang Boss 429: The Biggest Ford Mustang Engine?
The Ford Mustang Boss 429 packs one of the biggest engines in Mustang history. Its fast, rare, and highly sought after among muscle car fans. The post Mustang Boss 429: The Biggest Ford Mustang Engine? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Best Truck Engines Ever Made
We've picked seven of what we consider the most legendary engines ever found in America pickup trucks. The post Best Truck Engines Ever Made appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
FOXBusiness
Ford CEO Farley explains why the brand isn't going all-electric like GM
Ford is putting its foot on the gas pedal. The automaker has committed over $50 billion to electrify its lineup with new products and the factories needed to build them, but Ford CEO Jim Farley said it is also continuing to spend on future internal combustion engine (ICE) models like the 2024 Ford Mustang unveiled at the Detroit Auto Show and the upcoming F-Series Super Duty pickups.
CarBuzz.com
59K+
Followers
20K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT
CarBuzz is a multi-platform automotive news and car-buying source, specializing in current events, in-market trends and enthusiast content. From new car data and thoughtful editorials to all the juicy details on the latest supercar, we have an expansive online presence, including web, mobile apps and social media.https://carbuzz.com/
Comments / 0