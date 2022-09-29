Read full article on original website
NFL Hawaii Tracker: Mariota and Falcons survive battle with Browns to win second straight game
Arthur Smith said his Atlanta Falcons won’t always be able to run the ball as effectively as they did against the Cleveland Browns, who were missing three starters on their defensive line. Clearly, the Falcons coach will be happy when he can lean on his ground game. Dee Alford intercepted Jacoby Brissett’s pass with less […]
Report: 49ers Make Notable Addition To Coaching Staff
The San Francisco 49ers are adding a familiar face to their coaching staff for the remainder of the 2022 season. According to Nick Wagoner of ESPN, longtime running back coach Bobby Turner is returning to the Bay Area today. Wagoner said Turner will "be around to help out the offense."
Geno Smith, Rashaad Penny outlast their awful Seahawks defense in 48-45 win at Detroit
Smith continues to excel replacing Russell Wilson. Penny romps for 151 yards and the clinching score. And the play clock helps.
A concussion expert says Tua Tagovailoa's stiffened hands were 'primitive' response that suggests damage to brain's cortex
Tua Tagovailoa left the Dolphins Week 4 game on a stretcher with a head and neck injury. After Tagovailoa hit the ground, his hands stiffened in an unnatural position. Neurologist and concussion expert Chris Nowinski said Tagovailoa showed signs of "decorticate posturing," a severe, "primitive" brain response that indicates damage to the cortex.
NFL World Reacts To Eli Manning, 'Saturday Night Live' News
NBC's "Saturday Night Live" parodied the "Manningcast" on Saturday night. The popular comedy skit show, which has previously featured both Peyton and Eli Manning, parodied the ESPN simulcast show on Saturday evening. The former NFL quarterback said it was a dream come true to witness that. "To get made fun...
Josh McDaniels Final Thoughts: Raiders vs. Broncos
Josh McDaniels entire final thoughts on the Las Vegas Raiders vs. Denver Broncos
Kinlaw, Armstead injury status updated ahead of 49ers-Rams
SANTA CLARA — A few 49ers players returned to participate in the final practice before the Los Angeles Rams come to town, but there is still no guarantee that they will be cleared to play in the contest. Both Arik Armstead and Javon Kinlaw were seen in the first...
NFL Odds: Rams vs. 49ers prediction, odds and pick – 10/3/2022
The Los Angeles Rams travel to the Bay Area to take on the San Francisco 49ers at Levi Stadium. Are you ready for some football? We are, as check out our NFL odds series for Monday Night Football while making a Rams-49ers prediction and pick. The Rams defeated the Cardinals...
Raiders Gain Reinforcements Ahead of Matchup vs. Broncos
The injury bug has affected the Las Vegas Raiders over the first few weeks of the NFL season. With that being said, the team will return some key contributors this week. C Andre James, LB Denzel Perryman and S Tre’von Moehrig all sustained injuries during their Week 1 loss against the Los Angeles Chargers. All three Raiders have been out ever since, but are slated to return to action this week against the Denver Broncos.
Rams to be short two on offensive line vs. 49ers
The Los Angeles Rams will be without center Brian Allen for a third consecutive game on Monday night, while offensive lineman David Edwards also will be out for the road game against the San Francisco 49ers. Cornerbacks David Long Jr. and Cobie Durant will not play either, according to head...
Offensive coordinator Liam Coen exceptionally confident ahead of matchup vs. 49ers secondary
In a game that will feature two of the league’s most talented defenses, Los Angeles Rams offensive coordinator Liam Coen told the media on Friday that he is confident in his unit’s ability to make plays against the San Francisco 49ers. With Cooper Kupp in the mix, quarterback Matthew Stafford will have a reliable target on a consistent basis, but with so many playmakers in his opponent’s defensive backfield, he may struggle to find other receivers.
Steve Young reflects on nearly being traded to the Cardinals before landing with the 49ers
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers traded quarterback Steve Young to the San Francisco 49ers on April 24, 1987. Young almost ended up with the St. Louis Cardinals, though. This week, the Hall of Fame quarterback shared that part of his trade story with Rich Eisen. Young landed with Tampa Bay via...
Broncos Unveil Final Week 4 Injury Report: 2 Starters Ruled Out
The Denver Broncos will not be at full strength in Sunday's tilt at the Las Vegas Raiders.
From the Las Vegas Raiders Locker Room: Zamir White
We spoke with Las Vegas Raiders RB Zamir White from the locker room looking ahead to this weekend's game against the Denver Broncos.
49ers reuniting with 2-time Super Bowl champion coach
After taking their fair share of Ls to start this season, the San Francisco 49ers are finally getting a W. Nick Wagoner of ESPN reported on Friday that longtime 49ers running backs coach Bobby Turner is returning to the team. Turner was away from the 49ers through the offseason and the first few weeks of the 2022 season while recovering from hip surgery. But he is now back on the practice field to help out the offense, Wagoner adds.
Watch: Fresno State's Nikko Remigio breaks six tackles en route to 87-yard punt return touchdown
Fresno State snapped a nearly decade-long special teams scoring drought Saturday against the UConn Huskies. With the Bulldogs trailing 3-0 in the second quarter, Nikko Remigio created a highlight-reel moment while posting the school's first special teams score since 2013. Remigio returned a punt 87-yards for a touchdown, dazzling along...
Colin Cowherd picks upsets in Week 4 'Blazin' 5'
Would you believe we're already a month into the NFL season?. With another assemblage of big games on the way this Sunday, Colin Cowherd returns with his "Blazin' 5" picks against the spread for Week 4. Here's what "The Herd" host came up with, accompanied by odds and win totals...
