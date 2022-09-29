ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Report: 49ers Make Notable Addition To Coaching Staff

The San Francisco 49ers are adding a familiar face to their coaching staff for the remainder of the 2022 season. According to Nick Wagoner of ESPN, longtime running back coach Bobby Turner is returning to the Bay Area today. Wagoner said Turner will "be around to help out the offense."
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
A concussion expert says Tua Tagovailoa's stiffened hands were 'primitive' response that suggests damage to brain's cortex

Tua Tagovailoa left the Dolphins Week 4 game on a stretcher with a head and neck injury. After Tagovailoa hit the ground, his hands stiffened in an unnatural position. Neurologist and concussion expert Chris Nowinski said Tagovailoa showed signs of "decorticate posturing," a severe, "primitive" brain response that indicates damage to the cortex.
NFL World Reacts To Eli Manning, 'Saturday Night Live' News

NBC's "Saturday Night Live" parodied the "Manningcast" on Saturday night. The popular comedy skit show, which has previously featured both Peyton and Eli Manning, parodied the ESPN simulcast show on Saturday evening. The former NFL quarterback said it was a dream come true to witness that. "To get made fun...
Kinlaw, Armstead injury status updated ahead of 49ers-Rams

SANTA CLARA — A few 49ers players returned to participate in the final practice before the Los Angeles Rams come to town, but there is still no guarantee that they will be cleared to play in the contest. Both Arik Armstead and Javon Kinlaw were seen in the first...
Raiders Gain Reinforcements Ahead of Matchup vs. Broncos

The injury bug has affected the Las Vegas Raiders over the first few weeks of the NFL season. With that being said, the team will return some key contributors this week. C Andre James, LB Denzel Perryman and S Tre’von Moehrig all sustained injuries during their Week 1 loss against the Los Angeles Chargers. All three Raiders have been out ever since, but are slated to return to action this week against the Denver Broncos.
DENVER, CO
Rams to be short two on offensive line vs. 49ers

The Los Angeles Rams will be without center Brian Allen for a third consecutive game on Monday night, while offensive lineman David Edwards also will be out for the road game against the San Francisco 49ers. Cornerbacks David Long Jr. and Cobie Durant will not play either, according to head...
Offensive coordinator Liam Coen exceptionally confident ahead of matchup vs. 49ers secondary

In a game that will feature two of the league’s most talented defenses, Los Angeles Rams offensive coordinator Liam Coen told the media on Friday that he is confident in his unit’s ability to make plays against the San Francisco 49ers. With Cooper Kupp in the mix, quarterback Matthew Stafford will have a reliable target on a consistent basis, but with so many playmakers in his opponent’s defensive backfield, he may struggle to find other receivers.
49ers reuniting with 2-time Super Bowl champion coach

After taking their fair share of Ls to start this season, the San Francisco 49ers are finally getting a W. Nick Wagoner of ESPN reported on Friday that longtime 49ers running backs coach Bobby Turner is returning to the team. Turner was away from the 49ers through the offseason and the first few weeks of the 2022 season while recovering from hip surgery. But he is now back on the practice field to help out the offense, Wagoner adds.
Colin Cowherd picks upsets in Week 4 'Blazin' 5'

Would you believe we're already a month into the NFL season?. With another assemblage of big games on the way this Sunday, Colin Cowherd returns with his "Blazin' 5" picks against the spread for Week 4. Here's what "The Herd" host came up with, accompanied by odds and win totals...
