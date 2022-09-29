Read full article on original website
Red Sox payroll could have $121.5M coming off books; Will J.D. Martinez, Xander Bogaerts, others return in 2023?
The Red Sox will pay a luxury tax for exceeding the $230 million competitive balance tax base threshold in 2022. Boston’s payroll is approximately $234.5 million, as calculated by MassLive.com and the AP. But potentially $121.5 million could come off the books this offseason. Of course, they will have...
Red Sox’s Alex Cora: ‘I bet going into next season, we’re going to be picked to finish last’
TORONTO — Manager Alex Cora has spoken confidently in recent days about how the Red Sox will be better in 2023. But why is Cora so confident? The future looks as uncertain as ever for the Red Sox who have seven players — Xander Bogaerts, J.D. Martinez, Nathan Eovaldi, Michael Wacha, Tommy Pham, Rich Hill and Matt Strahm — who have the ability to become free agents. Possibly $121.5 million is coming off the books. Bogaerts is expected to opt out of the final three years, $60 million left on his contract. Pham has a $12 million mutual option. And chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom must decide whether to extend qualifying offers to Martinez, Eovaldi and Wacha.
3 notable Red Sox who won’t be back and where they’ll sign
These three notable Boston Red Sox players won’t be back next season and this is where they will end up signing. The Boston Red Sox are going to look a lot different next season. Their failures in 2022 should lead to some major changes. The opt-out in Xander Bogaerts’...
Red Sox President Responds To LeBron James’ Boston Comments
Red Sox president and CEO Sam Kennedy was asked about the comments made on the city of Boston by Los Angeles Lakers star and Red Sox part-owner LeBron James. However, rather than allowing his fandom — being a Massachusetts native — to direct his stance on the matter, Kennedy took a more objective approach when inserting his two cents on the comments.
Red Sox Notes: Alex Cora’s ‘Never Seen Anything Like’ Boston’s Division Woes
The Boston Red Sox dropped yet another game to an American League East rival, falling 10-0 to the Toronto Blue Jays on Saturday at Rogers Centre. The loss, Boston’s 49th in the division this season, brings its AL East winning percentage to .319 on the season. With four games remaining vs. divisional opponents, the likelihood that the Red Sox avoid a 50th loss is low — something that manager Alex Cora is not happy about.
Red Sox Wrap: Alek Manoah, Blue Jays Shut Down Boston’s Bats
The Boston Red Sox opened their latest series against the Toronto Blue Jays in losing fashion, dropping the first of three games, 9-0, on Friday at Rogers Centre. The Red Sox fell to 75-82, while the Blue Jays improved to 88-69. full box score here. ONE BIG TAKEAWAY. Entering the...
Celtics Waive Former First-Round Pick, Clearing Roster Spot for Blake Griffin
With all 20 offseason roster spots previously filled, the Celtics are waiving Denzel Valentine so they can finalize the Blake Griffin signing. The former Michigan State star was one of six players in Boston on a training camp deal. Jared Weiss and Shams Charania of The Athletic first reported ...
NBA Rumors: Celtics Agree To One-Year Deal With Blake Griffin
The Celtics made a move to bolster their depth. Boston agreed to sign Blake Griffin to a one-year, fully guaranteed deal, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported Friday, citing league sources. With both Robert Williams and Danilo Gallinari out to begin the 2022-23 NBA season, the Celtics were left shorthanded and...
How Celtics Teammate Feels About Blake Griffin Signing
Blake Griffin is the newest member of the Boston Celtics, and one teammate “loves” the addition. The Celtics signed Griffin to a one-year, fully guaranteed contract Friday, adding a veteran to the frontcourt after a rash of injuries left them without very much bench depth heading into training camp. While Griffin, a six-time All-Star, isn’t the player he once was, new teammate Marcus Smart seems to like what he believes the 14-year veteran can bring to Boston.
Celtics Role Player Reportedly Suffers Injury In Training Camp
With Boston Celtics center Robert Williams injured to start the season, Luke Kornet was vying for backup big man minutes during training camp. But Kornet’s candidacy to take on an increased role with the Celtics, at least at the beginning of the season, just took a hit. Kornet reportedly...
Padres snag a wild-card berth; Phils' magic number down to 1
The San Diego Padres are going back to the playoffs for the first time in a full season since 2006, a spot that they clinched during the seventh inning of a 2-1 loss to the Chicago White Sox on Sunday.
Red Sox Wrap: Blue Jays Blank Boston For Second Straight Game
The Boston Red Sox were shutout by the Toronto Blue Jays for the second-consecutive night, falling 10-0 on Saturday at Rogers Centre. The Red Sox fell to 75-83, while the Blue Jays improved to 89-69. full box score here. ONE BIG TAKEAWAY. There is something about the Blue Jays that...
NHL Rumors: David Pastrnak-Bruins Contract Talks Heating Up?
A big question surrounding the Bruins this season is whether a contract extension will get done with David Pastrnak. The Boston forward is entering the final year of his deal and made it clear he has no issue having these kinds of talks throughout the season should one not get done before Opening Night.
White Sox Resting Eloy Jimenez Sunday vs. Padres
The rest of the Chicago White Sox season is nothing more than a formality, and they’re using Sunday’s series finale against the San Diego Padres to get one of their starters some rest. Eloy Jiminez was left off the batting order as the White Sox go for the series win.
Taylor Hall Injury: Latest On Bruins Forward; Who Takes His Place?
Taylor Hall’s injury might be more serious than the Bruins originally thought. The forward suffered an upper-body ailment in Boston’s 4-0 preseason win over the Philadelphia Flyers on Saturday afternoon at TD Garden. Head coach Jim Montgomery said after the game that both Hall and Fabian Lysell — who also was injured during the game — may miss a day or two of practice, which was the best-case scenario.
Bruins Dodge Bullet With Fabian Lysell, Taylor Hall Injuries
In what could have been an early disaster for the Bruins, they appear to have dodged two major bullets. In the second period of Boston’s 4-0 win over the Philadelphia Flyers, Fabian Lysell took a hit from Rasmus Ristolainen that immediately sent Lysell down the tunnel and he never returned to the game. The hit itself was clean and didn’t seem like it was overly hard, but it caught Lysell just right.
Why Bruins’ Mike Reilly Feels ‘Rejuvenated’ Entering New Season
Mike Reilly couldn’t avoid it any longer. The Boston Bruins defenseman knew he needed ankle surgery and finally went through with it this offseason. That’s never an easy decision to make, but Reilly told reporters Friday his ankle was bothering him for a couple of years, which led to some uneven play, and he was glad to get the surgery done.
