CALIFORNIA, USA — This story was originally published by CalMatters. The duties of California’s lieutenant governor are light compared to other statewide elected officials: voting on the boards of three public higher education systems; serving on the commission that oversees millions of acres of land under state waterways; and stepping in for the governor when he leaves the state, as Eleni Kounalakis was doing this week when she joined CalMatters for an interview about her re-election campaign.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 10 DAYS AGO