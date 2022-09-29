ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

CBS 8

New law aims to make California haven for transgender youth

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A new law aims to stop other states from punishing children who come to California for transgender surgeries and other gender-affirming care, a move that will intensify conflicts between Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom and other Republican governors amid the country's escalating culture war. Newsom signed the...
CBS 8

California legalizes human composting as an eco-friendly burial option

SAN DIEGO, California — State lawmakers have cleared the way for a more eco-friendly burial option in California, joining four other states in the country that offer human composting as an option for end-of-life care. California lawmakers passed Assembly Bill 351, authored by Assemblywoman Christina Garcia (representing District 58),...
CBS 8

What’s next for Eleni Kounalakis as California lieutenant governor?

CALIFORNIA, USA — This story was originally published by CalMatters. The duties of California’s lieutenant governor are light compared to other statewide elected officials: voting on the boards of three public higher education systems; serving on the commission that oversees millions of acres of land under state waterways; and stepping in for the governor when he leaves the state, as Eleni Kounalakis was doing this week when she joined CalMatters for an interview about her re-election campaign.
CBS 8

CBS 8

