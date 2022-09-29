Read full article on original website
New law aims to make California haven for transgender youth
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A new law aims to stop other states from punishing children who come to California for transgender surgeries and other gender-affirming care, a move that will intensify conflicts between Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom and other Republican governors amid the country's escalating culture war. Newsom signed the...
Newsom relents, signs farmworker union bill after pressure from Biden and labor
CALIFORNIA, USA — This story was originally published by CalMatters. Gov. Gavin Newsom ended the suspense over a farmworker labor bill by agreeing to sign it two days before deadline and after much prodding by national and state union leaders and President Joe Biden. Farmworkers in California will have...
San Diego drivers tired of the excuses for high gas prices
SAN DIEGO — Governor Gavin Newsom ordered state officials to lift restrictions on producing cheaper winter blends of gasoline to provide relief. But the summer blend gas isn't the only reason why gas prices are so high right now. Drivers say they’re tired of the ridiculous prices that have...
California legalizes human composting as an eco-friendly burial option
SAN DIEGO, California — State lawmakers have cleared the way for a more eco-friendly burial option in California, joining four other states in the country that offer human composting as an option for end-of-life care. California lawmakers passed Assembly Bill 351, authored by Assemblywoman Christina Garcia (representing District 58),...
Attorney’s death delays hearing over missing woman’s estate near Idyllwild
MOUNTAIN CENTER, Calif. — Earlier this month, court proceedings were delayed again in litigation over the estate of Lydia “Dia” Abrams when the attorney representing the missing woman’s ranch manager suddenly passed away. The Palm Desert attorney, Dennis Healey, 78, died “unexpectedly,” according to an obituary...
Drivers feel pain at the pump as gas prices climbed nearly 16 cents overnight
SAN DIEGO — After several weeks of relief, gas prices are climbing once again in California. The average for a gallon of regular unleaded in the county is $6.20, the highest since July 5th. That's nearly 70 cents more than $5.52 a week ago. The soaring gas prices are...
San Diego Red Cross volunteers on the ground in Florida helping Hurricane Ian victims
SAN DIEGO — San Diego Red Cross volunteers are stepping up to help those impacted by Hurricane Ian. So far, 16 volunteers from San Diego have been deployed, with more on standby. Hurricane Ian hit Florida's Gulf Coast on Wednesday as a Category 4 storm with winds upwards of...
What’s next for Eleni Kounalakis as California lieutenant governor?
CALIFORNIA, USA — This story was originally published by CalMatters. The duties of California’s lieutenant governor are light compared to other statewide elected officials: voting on the boards of three public higher education systems; serving on the commission that oversees millions of acres of land under state waterways; and stepping in for the governor when he leaves the state, as Eleni Kounalakis was doing this week when she joined CalMatters for an interview about her re-election campaign.
San Diego County officials talk about the implementation of 'Care Court'
SAN DIEGO — It has been a few weeks since California Governor Gavin Newsom signed a first-of-its-kind law that he says will expand the ways in which people with severe mental health disorders can tap into court-ordered treatment. San Diego County will be one of seven counties in the...
Senator Brian Jones announces new bill banning homeless encampments near schools and parks
SAN DIEGO — Senator Brian Jones along with former San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer and other city officials gathered in Escondido to announce a new bill that they say aims to tackle the homelessness crisis in San Diego and California. Senator Jones says he plans to introduce the bill...
