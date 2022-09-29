Read full article on original website
‘House of the Dragon’ Recap: The Royal Rumble
A child runs across the moonlit sands. As the stars shine down into the ocean nearby, the boy approaches a dragon asleep on the beach — Vhagar, massive and ancient, the largest and oldest animal in Westeros. Determined to seize what he feels is his birthright, he braves the beast’s searching eyes and fiery gullet, climbing up the rope ladder to its back dozens of feet off the ground. Commanding the creature in an ancient tongue, he drives it into the sky, taking flight at long last. The boy shakes, tumbles, hangs on for dear life…but in the end, he stays in control. A child, commanding the most dangerous thing in the world.
Bert Fields Remembered as a Loyal and Fearsome Protector of Hollywood Stars
Hollywood gathered Sunday to pay tribute to Bert Fields, the legendary lawyer who was in the middle of high profile battles spanning several decades. Fields died in August at the age of 93. Among those paying their respects were Jeffrey Katzenberg, Dustin Hoffman and Michael Ovitz, who each recalled him...
Dahmer is at its most captivating when telling someone else’s story – not that of the brutal killer
There’s probably no such thing as compassionate television about a serial killer. It’s impossible to honour victims without re-traumatising their families. And maybe you can’t explore a murderer’s damaged psyche – the rough personal history that preceded their terrible crimes – without evoking pity.Right now, the most watched show on Netflix is Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story. Viewers have spent as many hours in front of the macabre Ryan Murphy miniseries as they have Netflix’s next seven most popular programmes combined. Across the world, true crime had never been this popular – or chilling. The 10-parter opens with...
Sacheen Littlefeather, activist who took the stage to decline Marlon Brando’s Oscar, dies at 75
Sacheen Littlefeather, the activist for Native Americans who declined Marlon Brando’s Oscar for “The Godfather” on his behalf at the 1973 Academy Awards, died Sunday at 75, the Academy of Motion Pictures said. She had been suffering from breast cancer. In June, the Academy of Motion Pictures...
Free Stone Adds Quartet to Virtual Sales Slate Ahead of Busan and Tokyo Film Markets
Japanese indie sales firm Free Stone Productions has added a quartet of new titles to its line-up in time for the rights markets in Busan and Tokyo. The company is unable to travel to the Busan International Film Festival and will meet with clients virtually at Busan’s Asian Contents & Film Market. The TIFFCOM market, which runs alongside the Tokyo International Film Festival later in the month, is anyway a virtual event.
EXCLUSIVE: Joseph Quinn Is Face of Gris Dior Scent
PARIS — British actor Joseph Quinn has become the face of the Gris Dior scent, which is part of La Collection Privée Christian Dior. “A mesmerizing and mysterious actor, he is the perfect embodiment of the streamlined chypre accord of this leading composition, designed as the olfactory transcription of the emblematic color of the Avenue Montaigne house,” Parfums Christian Dior wrote in a statement.More from WWDMermaid-Core Beauty Looks at Milan Fashion Week Spring 2023Eye Candy: Inside the Fragrance Foundation's BrunchA Look Back at Marc Bohan On screen, Quinn played the part of Eddie Munson in season four of the Netflix sci-fi series...
Horror pic ‘Smile’ happy at No. 1; ‘Bros’ starts in 4th
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Moviegoing audiences chose the horror movie over the romantic comedy to kick off the month of October. Paramount’s “ Smile ” topped the North American charts with $22 million in ticket sales, according to studio estimates Sunday, leaving Billy Eichner's rom-com “Bros” in the dust.
Taylor Swift Continues ‘Midnights Mayhem’ With ‘Maroon’ Song Title
Until Midnights. But to quote Ms. Swift herself: “Honestly, baby, who’s counting?” On Thursday night, Swift continued her new tradition of using an old-school bingo ball cage to reveal a new track from her upcoming album, announcing the title of her fifth selection, “Maroon.”. With this...
‘Minecraft Manhunt’ YouTube Star Dream Reveals Face Online for First Time
Dream — the YouTube and Twitch star who has amassed more than 40 million subscribers on YouTube alone for creating Minecraft content — shared his face publicly online for the first time on Sunday. More than 1.2 million people tuned in for his big reveal. “It’s Dream, I...
Madame Wu, restaurateur to Hollywood's elite, dies at 106
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Sylvia Wu, whose famed Southern California restaurant drew Hollywood's biggest stars for four decades, has died at age 106, according to a news report. Madame Wu’s Garden on Wilshire Boulevard in Santa Monica became a dining destination shortly after it opened in 1959, popular for its cuisine and pagoda-style decor featuring jade statues, a stone waterfall and a koi-filled fountain.
