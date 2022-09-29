Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wmay.com
Ex-Pastor Pleads Guilty To Grooming Teen
A former Macon County pastor has pleaded guilty to a criminal charge stemming from efforts to entice a teenage girl into sexual contact. Prosecutors say Joseph Krol used Snapchat to send the messages to a 15-year-old girl who was part of his congregation at a church in rural Decatur. Krol was serving as pastor at a church in Rochester when he was arrested in Sangamon County in October of last year.
Illinois woman sentenced for retail theft
SHELBY COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — A 24-year-old Pana woman was sentenced to two years in prison for retail theft, Shelby County State’s Attorney Nichole Kroncke announced on September 21. Police said the surveillance video at Walmart in Shelbyville captured Megan Parker with a man and woman on January 6, 2017. The man took nine “Play […]
wglt.org
Bloomington man sentenced to nearly 8 years on gun charge
A Bloomington man was sentenced Thursday to nearly eight years in prison on a weapons charge. U.S. District Judge Joe McDade sentenced Lamel Johnson, 39, to seven years and eight months for unlawful possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Prosecutors said Johnson acted as armed security during a...
Crime Stoppers looking for robbery, theft suspect
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Sangamon and Menard County Crime Stoppers is asking for the public’s help in identifying a robbery, theft and aggravated battery suspect. The robbery happened on Sunday at a Springfield Walgreens located at 1310 South 5th Street. Officials said the suspect was spotted by employees behind the counter filling a bag with […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Man sentenced after 8 lbs of marijuana found in car
SHELBYVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — A man from Oregon was recently sentenced to eight years in prison in Illinois after he was found guilty of drug and gun charges. The charges stem from a traffic stop that resulted in a sheriff’s deputy finding a gun and over eight pounds of marijuana in his car. Shelby County […]
Effingham Radio
Friday Police Blotter
Effingham City Police arrested 26 year old Isabella R. Gardner of Beecher City for violating an order of protection and criminal damage to property. Isabella was taken to the Effingham County Jail. Illinois State Police arrested 48 year old Michael W. Bare of Ben Wheeler, TX for unlawful use of...
wmay.com
Springfield Man Gets More Than Five Years In Prison On Drug, Gun, Fraud Charges
A Springfield man will spend five and a half years in prison on drug and gun charges and a separate COVID-19 fraud case. 30-year-old Demetrius Robertson was sentenced this week to five years in federal prison for possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, and possession of a firearm for use in a drug trafficking crime. Robertson was given an additional six months for submitting false information in order to obtain more than $40,000 in Paycheck Protection Program loans that were supposed to go to small businesses impacted by COVID shutdowns.
WAND TV
Deputies seeking suspect after Springfield shooting
SPRINGFIELD Ill. (WAND) — A 30-year-old man was shot in the hip Tuesday night in Springfield. In a news release, Sangamon County Sheriff Jack Campbell said deputies were called to the 2600 block of South Glenwood Avenue at 9 p.m. They spoke to the man, who said a female...
IN THIS ARTICLE
wmay.com
County Clerk: Locked Ballot Drop Box Was ”Mistake,” Now Corrected
Sangamon County’s top elections official says a mistake led to one of the county ballot drop-off boxes being locked for a time this weekend, but says the issue is now corrected. A citizen complaint to WMAY News led to the discovery of the locked drop-box outside county offices on...
WAND TV
Person extracted from car following I-72 incident
RIVERTON, Ill. (WAND) - A patient has been extracted from a car and taken to a hospital following an accident on I-72 near the 107 mile marker Sunday morning, according to the Springfield Fire Fighters Local 37 Facebook page. Riverton FP was assisted by Dawson FP and Springfield FD in...
Man shot at home, Sheriff’s Office investigating
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Sangamon County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a man was hurt in a shooting at his home Tuesday night. The shooting happened on Glenwood Avenue near Lenox Avenue. Officials said responding deputies found a 30-year-old man shot in the hip and had him taken to the hospital for treatment. He […]
advantagenews.com
UPDATE: Suspect in custody following manhunt
A Jerseyville man wanted by area police on multiple warrants has been taken into custody. 26-year-old Devin Alan Krueger was taken into custody by the U.S. Marshal Service according to information released by the Jersey County Sheriff’s Office. He had been wanted on felony warrants out of Macoupin, Madison, Jersey, and Greene Counties, and also wanted for questioning on several residential burglaries and possessing a stolen vehicle.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WAND TV
Sangamon County Rescue Squad reactivated
SANGAMON COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - The Sangamon County Board OEM/911 Committee voted unanimously to reactivate the Sangamon County Rescue Squad. Effective immediately, all squad members with an Emergency Medical Responder (EMR) certification or higher are allowed to respond to rescue calls. In July, the County had to temporarily suspend Rescue...
wdbr.com
Oak Ridge Cemetery Walk today
Sunday the City’s is once again partnering with the Sangamon County Historical Society on their popular cemetery walking tour, Echoes of Yesteryear. It takes place from 12-noon to 4:00 p.m. at Oak Ridge Cemetery, 1441 Monument Avenue. The event is free but donations are encouraged. Actors dressed in period...
Springfield firefighters responds to car in water
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Springfield firefighters assisted Rochester Fire & Rescue with a car in the water, officials said. According to Rochester Fire & Rescue’s Facebook post, the crew responded to reports of an overturned car in a creek on the early morning of October 1. Officials said a member in a wet suit went […]
Herald & Review
Decatur school board violated state law, attorney general says
DECATUR — Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul released a decision late Friday afternoon that the Decatur Public Schools Board of Education violated state law by holding discussions and making decisions about a proposed new Dennis School in Lincoln Park. Continue to the bottom of this story to read the...
Herald & Review
What you missed this week in notable Decatur and Macon County crimes and court cases
This week's local crime and court updates from Herald and Review. (12) updates to this series since Updated 3 hrs ago.
edglentoday.com
Gov. JB Pritzker Provides Response To Madison County State's Attorney's Views
Letter To Madison County States Attorney Haine From Gov. JB Pritzker:. I was disappointed to read your letter and watch your television interview defending a criminal justice status quo where accused murderers, domestic batterers, rapists, and other dangerous criminals can buy their way out of jail pending trial if they have enough money. Unfortunately, you made clear in the KDSK interview that your real concern is not about the serious offenses you falsely claim are non-detainable, but to ensure that low level defendants face punishment before they are found guilty. Your approach – seeking to deter possible future crimes by punishing individuals accused of less serious offenses before they have the opportunity to defend themselves in court – is contrary to the foundation of our justice system and based on outdated research that has been debunked.
wdbr.com
Rescue Squad back in action
The Sangamon County Board OEM/911 Committee voted unanimously to reactivate the Sangamon County Rescue Squad. Effective immediately, all squad members with an Emergency Medical Responder (EMR) certification or higher are allowed to respond to rescue calls. In July, the County had to temporarily suspend Rescue Squad operations until the required...
Fire breaks out at Springfield landfill
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Firefighters in Springfield were dispatched to a landfill on Wednesday to extinguish a fire that started amidst the garbage. The fire happened at Republic Services’ landfill at 2565 Sandhill Road. Chief Brandon Blough said firefighters found an area of garbage approximately 100 by 100 feet on fire. The Battalion Chief on […]
Comments / 0