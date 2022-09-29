Read full article on original website
The Kansas City Star
Vote now: Which Chiefs players deserve a game ball after victory over Buccaneers?
Coach Andy Reid faced a tough task following the Chiefs’ 41-31 victory over the Buccaneers on Sunday night.
Packer fans react to Brett Favre’s alleged involvement in welfare money scandal
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV)-For 16 years he was number four on the field, but number one in the hearts of many Packer fans. But have allegations that he helped to misappropriate welfare money to fund projects at his alma mater changed how Packers fans feel about Brett Favre? Favre has gotten tangled up in a […]
Robbie Ray gives up 3 HRs as Athletics topple Mariners 10-3
SEATTLE (AP) - While the Seattle Mariners' top task all along was just getting into the postseason, playing home games in the wild-card round was a very close second. Accomplishing that will now take some significant help from others following Seattle's 10-3 loss to the Oakland Athletics on Sunday. "There's been a lot of emotion around our team here in the last four or five days and I think you saw a little bit of the wind out of our sails today as we got into that ballgame," Seattle manager Scott Servais said. Mariners starter Robbie Ray was tagged for...
Padres snag a wild-card berth; Phils' magic number down to 1
The San Diego Padres are going back to the playoffs for the first time in a full season since 2006, a spot that they clinched during the seventh inning of a 2-1 loss to the Chicago White Sox on Sunday.
