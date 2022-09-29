Sunday night, the Atlanta Braves completed the mission for the weekend: sweep the New York Mets. While the collapse was more than monumental for the Metropolitans, the 5-3 victory has reduced Atlanta’s magic number to one. The Braves could clinch the division with a single victory in the upcoming three-game series against the Miami Marlins […] The post Dansby Swanson, Matt Olson and the Atlanta Braves sweep aside New York Mets; reduce magic number to one appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 43 MINUTES AGO