The Kansas City Star
Vote now: Which Chiefs players deserve a game ball after victory over Buccaneers?
Coach Andy Reid faced a tough task following the Chiefs’ 41-31 victory over the Buccaneers on Sunday night.
Dansby Swanson, Matt Olson and the Atlanta Braves sweep aside New York Mets; reduce magic number to one
Sunday night, the Atlanta Braves completed the mission for the weekend: sweep the New York Mets. While the collapse was more than monumental for the Metropolitans, the 5-3 victory has reduced Atlanta’s magic number to one. The Braves could clinch the division with a single victory in the upcoming three-game series against the Miami Marlins […] The post Dansby Swanson, Matt Olson and the Atlanta Braves sweep aside New York Mets; reduce magic number to one appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
Padres snag a wild-card berth; Phils' magic number down to 1
The San Diego Padres are going back to the playoffs for the first time in a full season since 2006, a spot that they clinched during the seventh inning of a 2-1 loss to the Chicago White Sox on Sunday.
