Shot in the Dark review – a disturbingly realistic exercise in ultraviolence
This gory, lowish-budget thriller is quite competently made on a technical level, with umbral cinematography that is choreographed down to the millimetre along with the flash-cut-heavy editing and shrieky score and sound design. But it is not exactly a fun watch unless you really like lots of violence and jumbled-timeline puzzle stories. It feels like a calling card effort for the team that made it, which includes the co-writer and director, Keene McRae, making his first feature here as well as taking a supporting role, and the actors Kristoffer McMillan and Lane Thomas, who co-wrote the script with McRae and took on assorted other duties off camera. Good luck to them, because they certainly have skills, if a less assured touch with character building.
See Stevie Nicks, Eddie Vedder Duet ‘Stop Draggin’ My Heart Around’ at Ohana Festival
Stevie Nicks headlined the Friday night festivities at Eddie Vedder’s Ohana Festival, where she enlisted the Pearl Jam singer for a rendition of “Stop Draggin’ My Heart Around.”. Before launching into the Tom Petty-penned classic, Nicks talked about how the Heartbreakers frontman offered her the Bella Donna...
Bert Fields Remembered as a Loyal and Fearsome Protector of Hollywood Stars
Hollywood gathered Sunday to pay tribute to Bert Fields, the legendary lawyer who was in the middle of high profile battles spanning several decades. Fields died in August at the age of 93. Among those paying their respects were Jeffrey Katzenberg, Dustin Hoffman and Michael Ovitz, who each recalled him...
‘Minecraft Manhunt’ YouTube Star Dream Reveals Face Online for First Time
Dream — the YouTube and Twitch star who has amassed more than 40 million subscribers on YouTube alone for creating Minecraft content — shared his face publicly online for the first time on Sunday. More than 1.2 million people tuned in for his big reveal. “It’s Dream, I...
Free Stone Adds Quartet to Virtual Sales Slate Ahead of Busan and Tokyo Film Markets
Japanese indie sales firm Free Stone Productions has added a quartet of new titles to its line-up in time for the rights markets in Busan and Tokyo. The company is unable to travel to the Busan International Film Festival and will meet with clients virtually at Busan’s Asian Contents & Film Market. The TIFFCOM market, which runs alongside the Tokyo International Film Festival later in the month, is anyway a virtual event.
EXCLUSIVE: Joseph Quinn Is Face of Gris Dior Scent
PARIS — British actor Joseph Quinn has become the face of the Gris Dior scent, which is part of La Collection Privée Christian Dior. “A mesmerizing and mysterious actor, he is the perfect embodiment of the streamlined chypre accord of this leading composition, designed as the olfactory transcription of the emblematic color of the Avenue Montaigne house,” Parfums Christian Dior wrote in a statement.More from WWDMermaid-Core Beauty Looks at Milan Fashion Week Spring 2023Eye Candy: Inside the Fragrance Foundation's BrunchA Look Back at Marc Bohan On screen, Quinn played the part of Eddie Munson in season four of the Netflix sci-fi series...
Strictly 2023: Kaye Adams shares ‘awkward’ encounter with fan hours after being eliminated
Strictly’s first eliminated celebrity has shared an awkward encounter they had hours after being booted off the BBC series.On Saturday (1 October), this year’s Strictly Come Dancing celebrities hit the dance floor with their professional partners.Despite footballer Tony Adams finishing at the bottom of the leaderboard, it was Loose Women host Kaye Adams who was sent home after a dance-off with Bros singer Matt Goss.Speaking to co-host Tess Daly after the results were announced, Adams said she thought “it was the right result”.After the episode was recorded, Adams went back to her hotel room to decompress, and decided to...
Taylor Swift Continues ‘Midnights Mayhem’ With ‘Maroon’ Song Title
Until Midnights. But to quote Ms. Swift herself: “Honestly, baby, who’s counting?” On Thursday night, Swift continued her new tradition of using an old-school bingo ball cage to reveal a new track from her upcoming album, announcing the title of her fifth selection, “Maroon.”. With this...
‘House of the Dragon’ Recap: The Royal Rumble
A child runs across the moonlit sands. As the stars shine down into the ocean nearby, the boy approaches a dragon asleep on the beach — Vhagar, massive and ancient, the largest and oldest animal in Westeros. Determined to seize what he feels is his birthright, he braves the beast’s searching eyes and fiery gullet, climbing up the rope ladder to its back dozens of feet off the ground. Commanding the creature in an ancient tongue, he drives it into the sky, taking flight at long last. The boy shakes, tumbles, hangs on for dear life…but in the end, he stays in control. A child, commanding the most dangerous thing in the world.
Sacheen Littlefeather, activist who took the stage to decline Marlon Brando’s Oscar, dies at 75
Sacheen Littlefeather, the activist for Native Americans who declined Marlon Brando’s Oscar for “The Godfather” on his behalf at the 1973 Academy Awards, died Sunday at 75, the Academy of Motion Pictures said. She had been suffering from breast cancer. In June, the Academy of Motion Pictures...
Horror pic ‘Smile’ happy at No. 1; ‘Bros’ starts in 4th
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Moviegoing audiences chose the horror movie over the romantic comedy to kick off the month of October. Paramount’s “ Smile ” topped the North American charts with $22 million in ticket sales, according to studio estimates Sunday, leaving Billy Eichner's rom-com “Bros” in the dust.
‘Leopoldstadt’ Review: A Moving Broadway Production of Tom Stoppard’s Intensely Personal Drama
In a radical departure from his usual intellectually esoteric style, Tom Stoppard’s new play is an intensely personal family drama. “Leopoldstadt,” which takes its name from the Jewish quarter of Vienna, doesn’t concern itself with quantum mechanics, metaphysical mysteries, Heisenberg’s Uncertainty Principle or Fermat’s Last Theorem — all topics the playwright has tackled in previous plays. But because it follows the disintegrating fortunes of a close-knit Jewish family (and their goyish relatives by marriage), it does deal, in its way, with chaos theory.
Grammy-winning band drops out of Hardly Strictly Bluegrass as Hurricane Ian cancels flight to SF
The Grammy-winning band's flight was "sidelined by Hurricane Ian."
Madame Wu, restaurateur to Hollywood's elite, dies at 106
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Sylvia Wu, whose famed Southern California restaurant drew Hollywood's biggest stars for four decades, has died at age 106, according to a news report. Madame Wu’s Garden on Wilshire Boulevard in Santa Monica became a dining destination shortly after it opened in 1959, popular for its cuisine and pagoda-style decor featuring jade statues, a stone waterfall and a koi-filled fountain.
