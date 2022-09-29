ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
La Plata County, CO

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Colorado Crime & Safety
State
Colorado State
County
La Plata County, CO
City
Durango, CO
La Plata County, CO
Crime & Safety
i-70scout.com

Human Remains Located in La Plata County

CBI – La Plata County, CO – At the request of the La Plata County Sheriff’s Office, the Colorado Bureau of Investigation (CBI) sent investigative agents to the area of Middle Mountain Road (near the Vallecito Reservoir) on the discovery of human skeletal remains. CBI agents went...
LA PLATA COUNTY, CO
KKTV

Pueblo County worst in Colorado at buckling up according to recent study

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A recent study by the Colorado Department of Transportation has found that Pueblo County is the worst in the state when it comes to buckling up. The study found that roughly 68 percent of Pueblo drivers buckle up, compared to the national average of around 90 percent. Additionally, the Colorado Department of Transportation says that 17 unbuckled Pueblo drivers have died in traffic fatalities year-to-date.
PUEBLO COUNTY, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Human Remains#Cbi
95 Rock KKNN

Bear Found Hiding Under Porch Of Colorado Home

It's that time of year when the bears in Colorado (and everywhere else for that matter) are looking to eat a lot of food to fill their bellies and fatten up for the hibernation season. Bears will commonly consume between 20.000 and 25,000 calories a day to prepare for their...
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

"Operation Endless Test Drive" breaks up auto theft ring

A group of alleged criminals from northern Colorado have been arrested and booked into jail after a series of car thefts in the past year. According to the Greeley Police Department, an investigation into one car theft ring lead to a larger one that may bring justice to more than 50 different stolen car victims.  According to Greeley police, in the early summer of 2021, two suspects were behind a trend of stealing brand new vehicles from car dealerships in Loveland, Windsor and Greeley. The police department says the suspects allegedly used fake identification cards and more in order to...
GREELEY, CO
OutThere Colorado

These five Colorado counties are most at risk of natural disasters

Ever wonder whether or not your Colorado home is at risk of serious consequences due to a natural disaster? The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) has a map that depicts the level of risk around the entire country by county. While overall risk isn't as high in Colorado compared to some spots along the coast, a few counties have a level of risk worth talking about. In order to determine the level of natural disaster risk that exists in a given county, FEMA considered how...
COLORADO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
valleynewslive.com

Bismarck man leads Minnesota and North Dakota law enforcement on chase

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Bismarck man lead law enforcement from Minnesota and North Dakota on a chase. A Minnesota state patrol trooper tried to pull over 34-year-old Joel Maye just after 2 p.m. for a suspected traffic violation. Maye fled to North Dakota where ND Highway Patrol...
BISMARCK, ND
lamarledger.com

Locals call it “Sawdust Mountain”; Colorado says it’s a fire hazard

Outside Dolores, in southwest Colorado, sits a giant woodpile that locals refer to as Sawdust Mountain or Fire Mountain or other choice words that might offend sensitive ears. The pile of logs, wood chips and sawdust — known as a slash pile — left behind by a shuttered mill is larger than an average Denver city block, and neighbors say it’s a danger and an eyesore.
MONTEZUMA COUNTY, CO
K99

Do You “Thrift?” A Colorado City Is Top 25 In The Country For Thrifting

The art of "thrifting" is alive and well in Colorado. A recent survey named one Colorado city as a Top 25 place to thrift in the entire country. Back when I was a kid, you didn't really talk about shopping at the thrift store. It was the absolute opposite of cool and could get you seriously bullied or even beat up. Maybe not in all people's situations, but I grew up with some pretty rough and mean kids. We'll save that story for another day though...
COLORADO STATE
99.9 KEKB

5 Closed Colorado Restaurants We Wish We Still Had

With so many new restaurants coming to Colorado, we tend to forget all of the great ones that have closed and we've lost along the way. Here are 5 restaurants that Coloradoans wish we had back. 5 Restaurants We Miss In Colorado. Having lived in Colorado my entire life, I...
COLORADO STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy