KKTV
WATCH: Pueblo County worst in Colorado in seatbelt safety, says recent survey
The shooting happened in December in Southeast Colorado Springs. PikeRide in Colorado Springs continues to be a victim of theft.
Hiker Discovers Human Remains at Colorado Reservoir, Sparks Investigation
Per reports from the Colorado Bureau of Investigation, several hikers discovered human remains in La Plata County near Vallecito Reservoir. After the horrifying discovery, Colorado investigators were deployed to the area on Monday morning to investigate the scene. While authorities have yet to identify the remains, they appear to be from an adult.
KRDO
Colorado Parks and Wildlife conducts checkpoints during a busy hunting weekend
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)-- Saturday, Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) had crews out at checkpoints about an hour east of Colorado Springs at Punkin Center. They were stopping drivers that had been hunting. Hunters were required to go to the check station to get their vehicles checked. According to CPW, they have been planning this for around 6 months.
Allegations of racist comment, retaliation against Colorado sheriff tossed
An American Indian man formerly employed with the Logan County Sheriff's Office has not plausibly shown he was the victim of discrimination and retaliation, a federal judge has ruled, even though the defendants did not deny the elected sheriff had repeatedly made racist comments to employees. Shadowhawk A. Tiger, who...
i-70scout.com
KKTV
Pueblo County worst in Colorado at buckling up according to recent study
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A recent study by the Colorado Department of Transportation has found that Pueblo County is the worst in the state when it comes to buckling up. The study found that roughly 68 percent of Pueblo drivers buckle up, compared to the national average of around 90 percent. Additionally, the Colorado Department of Transportation says that 17 unbuckled Pueblo drivers have died in traffic fatalities year-to-date.
A Custody Evaluator Who Disbelieves 90% of Abuse Allegations Recommended a Teen Stay Under Her Abusive Father’s Control
In Colorado family courts, parents can request an expert evaluation of their case, which sometimes includes allegations of abuse. Mark Kilmer is routinely appointed to evaluate families despite his own history of domestic violence.
Escaped Colorado inmate stole $700,000 while in prison, indictment says
A man who escaped from a federal prison in 2018 may have stolen more than $700,000 while he was still behind bars, according to an indictment.
Jan. 6 rioter from Colorado sentenced to prison
A Colorado man charged in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot has been sentenced to prison.
Bear Found Hiding Under Porch Of Colorado Home
It's that time of year when the bears in Colorado (and everywhere else for that matter) are looking to eat a lot of food to fill their bellies and fatten up for the hibernation season. Bears will commonly consume between 20.000 and 25,000 calories a day to prepare for their...
"Operation Endless Test Drive" breaks up auto theft ring
A group of alleged criminals from northern Colorado have been arrested and booked into jail after a series of car thefts in the past year. According to the Greeley Police Department, an investigation into one car theft ring lead to a larger one that may bring justice to more than 50 different stolen car victims. According to Greeley police, in the early summer of 2021, two suspects were behind a trend of stealing brand new vehicles from car dealerships in Loveland, Windsor and Greeley. The police department says the suspects allegedly used fake identification cards and more in order to...
These five Colorado counties are most at risk of natural disasters
Ever wonder whether or not your Colorado home is at risk of serious consequences due to a natural disaster? The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) has a map that depicts the level of risk around the entire country by county. While overall risk isn't as high in Colorado compared to some spots along the coast, a few counties have a level of risk worth talking about. In order to determine the level of natural disaster risk that exists in a given county, FEMA considered how...
valleynewslive.com
lamarledger.com
Locals call it “Sawdust Mountain”; Colorado says it’s a fire hazard
Outside Dolores, in southwest Colorado, sits a giant woodpile that locals refer to as Sawdust Mountain or Fire Mountain or other choice words that might offend sensitive ears. The pile of logs, wood chips and sawdust — known as a slash pile — left behind by a shuttered mill is larger than an average Denver city block, and neighbors say it’s a danger and an eyesore.
Do You “Thrift?” A Colorado City Is Top 25 In The Country For Thrifting
The art of "thrifting" is alive and well in Colorado. A recent survey named one Colorado city as a Top 25 place to thrift in the entire country. Back when I was a kid, you didn't really talk about shopping at the thrift store. It was the absolute opposite of cool and could get you seriously bullied or even beat up. Maybe not in all people's situations, but I grew up with some pretty rough and mean kids. We'll save that story for another day though...
5 Closed Colorado Restaurants We Wish We Still Had
With so many new restaurants coming to Colorado, we tend to forget all of the great ones that have closed and we've lost along the way. Here are 5 restaurants that Coloradoans wish we had back. 5 Restaurants We Miss In Colorado. Having lived in Colorado my entire life, I...
Nuclear Attack: Colorado Sits Right In The Crosshairs Of Potential Targets
We're not putting this out there for any fear-mongering purposes; this is simply a heads up and something that I had no idea about until I did a little digging, and it's merely factual information to know and be aware of in the unlikely event of a nuclear attack. All...
KETV.com
WATCH: Amy Schumer Hilariously Endorses Colorado In Mock Tourism Video
It turns out that stand-up comedian Amy Schumer is a fan of Colorado, and honestly who isn't?. Amy Schumer is preparing to drop season 5 of Inside Amy Schumer on Paramount Plus on October 20, 2022, but fans were recently treated to a hilarious clip before the season premiere. Amy's...
Comments / 1