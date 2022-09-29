Court finds Yakima suspect in 2021 fatal DUI crash incompetent to stand trial

Read full article on original website
Central Washington Man Sentenced to Eight Months for Stabbing Girlfriend
A 26-year-old Yakima man was sentenced to eight months in jail after stabbing his girlfriend in May. Miguel Almaguer Flores pleaded guilty Sept. 22 to second-degree assault and two gross misdemeanor counts of violating a no-contact order, with all charges considered domestic violence. In return for his plea, prosecutors dropped...
Yakima Herald Republic
Grandview woman dies in I-82 crash near Prosser
The Washington State Patrol responded to a one-car fatal crash Sunday morning near Prosser that killed a 46-year-old Grandview woman. WSP reported a 2015 Nissan Altima driven by Nora Orosco was eastbound on Interstate 82 near milepost 79 at 8:38 a.m. when it left the roadway, entered the median and struck a guardrail. The vehicle spun and came to rest in the eastbound lanes.
whatcom-news.com
WSP trooper in training’s traffic stop leads to known gang member’s arrest
BELLINGHAM, Wash. — Just before 1am, on Sunday, September 25th, a Washington State Patrol field training officer was with a trooper who conducted a traffic stop on W Bakerview Road near Meridian Street. About an hour later a known gang member and suspect in multiple felony firearm crimes was in custody and remains in custody pending being able to post a $200,000 bond.
FOX 11 and 41
UPDATE: Victim and suspect tell opposite stories in Yakima shooting
YAKIMA, Wash. – UPDATE: 9 p.m. A 42-year-old man was shot multiple times on Garfield Avenue, according to Yakima Police Department Captain Shawn Boyle. He was shot at least three times but is now in the hospital in stable condition. His son called 9-1-1 at 8:30 p.m. Boyle said...
Yakima Herald Republic
Two Sunnyside men charged in connection with marijuana raids
Two Sunnyside men have been charged with illegally growing marijuana after local drug agents raided two Lower Valley grow operations. Noe Isidro Licea-Trujillo, 53, and Miguel Valencia-Gonzalez, 46, also were charged with illegally using a building for drug purposes. In addition, Valencia-Gonzalez was charged with first-degree unlawful firearms possession, based...
Update | Driver who died after she hit a guardrail near Prosser is identified
Part of I-82 was closed for three hours.
KIMA TV
YPD: Yakima man was left with multiple gun wounds last night, but he's in stable condition
According to the Yakima Police Department, at around 8:30 p.m. last night officers responded to a call of a gunshot victim at the 1200 block of Garfield Avenue. Police say the victim had multiple gun wounds, but remains in stable condition. Officers say they were able to locate the suspect...
Bail Lowered in Yakima Teen Crash Suspect Case
A 17-year-old suspect arrested September 16 following a shooting and crash in Yakima in which three women were killed continues to be held in the Yakima County Juvenile jail as an investigation continues. Attorney's for the teen who is facing a charge of vehicular homicide asked but were denied a request to release the suspect last Thursday. At that time bail was maintained at $250,000. But the bail was lowered to $150,000 during a hearing on Tuesday. Yakima County Prosecutor Joe Brusic says if the teen is released on bail he'll be required to be on home monitoring.
FOX 11 and 41
One person shot around Garfield Ave
YAKIMA, Wash. – One person was shot around the 1200 block of Garfield Avenue, according to Casey Schilperoort with the Yakima County Sheriff’s Office. The extent of their injuries is unknown, but they are alive. Avoid the area as police respond. This is a developing story, which means...
Yakima Herald Republic
Trial postponed again for Yakima woman accused of causing the death of a quadriplegic girl
A jury trial for a woman accused of neglecting and causing the death of a quadriplegic girl in her care has been moved to April 24, 2023. Darlina Ann Chilson, 49, of Yakima is facing second-degree murder and first-degree manslaughter charges in Yakima County Superior Court in the May 2016 death of 16-year-old Kayce McDermed.
Remains Found Near Cable Bridge Identified
(Kennewick, WA) -- The human remains recovered from the Columbia River on Tuesday September 27, have been positively identified through dental records as 34 year old Brandy E. Ebanez. Her last known residence was in the City of Kennewick. Detectives from the Benton County Sheriff’s Office and the Kennewick Police Department are working together with the Benton County Coroner’s Office to determine cause of death.
nbcrightnow.com
Fire crews from Kennewick and Benton County on scene of a fire near S Olympia and SR 397
BENTON COUNTY, Wash. - Fire crews are battling a National Cover Fire near Olympia and SR 397. At this time, all lanes along the highway are closed to allow fire crews to battle the fire. Benton County Fire District #1 is asking people to avoid the area. The cause of...
ifiberone.com
2023 date set wrongful death lawsuit trial involving family of girl who drowned inside irrigation pipe in Quincy
QUINCY -- According to court records, the wrongful death trial involving Danika Ross' family following her drowning death in Quincy in 2021 has been posted to 2023. The Ross family lawsuit against Cave B L.L.C. and the Familigia Water District has been set for June 26, 2023 with a motion hearing for judgement planned for Nov. 4, 2022.
Yakima Herald Republic
Sentencing for men convicted in Yakama Reservation mass killing moved to October
Sentencing for two men convicted in the 2019 mass killing on the Yakama Reservation has been moved to Oct. 12. James Dean Cloud and Donovan Quinn Carter Cloud, who were accused of a shooting spree that left five dead at a Medicine Valley trailer just west of White Swan on June 8, 2019, had been scheduled for sentencing in U.S. District Court on Tuesday. Court filing didn’t indicate why the sentencing had been rescheduled.
Yakima Herald Republic
Yakima teen accused in deadly crash said he was headed to hospital after his girlfriend was shot
A 17-year-old boy facing vehicular homicide charges after a drive-by-shooting and crash that left three dead said he was waving a Mexican flag out his girlfriend’s car window when shots erupted at an intersection, according to a police report. The teen told police he was trying to get his...
71-Year-Old Man Died In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Rock Island (Rock Island, WA)
According to the Douglas County deputies, a motor vehicle accident was reported in Rock Island on Tuesday. The officials stated that the crash happened on the 3200 block of Rock Island Road at around 7 p.m. Upon the arrival of the officers, a man was found pinned under a tractor.
Yakima Herald Republic
Yakima police continue investigation after security guard killed outside bar
Jose Sanchez was a man who loved his family and would help anyone who needed it, a family member said. “He was the kind of person who, if he sees you on the side of the road, would pull over,” said one of his cousins, who asked that his name not be used for fear of retaliation.
Benton County Adult Drug Court celebrates 330th graduate
KENNEWICK, Wash. — Benton and Franklin County Adult Drug Court is an intensive treatment and accountability program for those in the community who suffer from substance abuse. It involves frequent and random substance testing, weekly court appearances, family and peer support involvement and treatment and education tailored to each...
Body found by a Columbia River fisherman was a woman
Her body was found east of the bridge Tuesday afternoon.
Who Got Booked Into the Benton County Washington Jail? Website Shows You
You Can Search The Current Benton County Washington Jail List Anytime. I don't know about you as a kid but my parents always had the police scanner going on in the background. You could hear it chirp and crackle all night long until a name would come across the airwaves. My parents would say I know them or they'd say they didn't know them.
